In 2023 when choosing between the Audi Q8 and BMW X4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Audi Q8 and BMW X4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Price starts at Rs 98.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Celebration, BMW X4 Price starts at Rs 96.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive M40i. Q8: 2995 cc engine, 9.8 kmpl mileage. X4: 2998 cc engine, 10.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|500 Nm @ 1370 rpm
|500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|9.8
|10.4 kmpl
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|335 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|355 bhp @ 5200-6500 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS6 Phase 2
|Top Speed
|250
|-
|Engine Type
|3.0L Turbocharged FSI V6
|B48 Turbocharged I4
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|833
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|5.9
|4.9 seconds
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Engine
|2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Degree Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹1,12,17,717
|₹1,10,38,923
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹98,98,000
|₹96,20,000
|RTO
|₹10,01,650
|₹10,16,000
|Insurance
|₹3,17,467
|₹4,02,423
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,41,112
|₹2,37,269