HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Audi Q8 E Tron: First Look

Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look

Audi has taken the covers off the Q8 e-tron electric SUV. The new EV is going to replace the older e-tron electric SUV launched back in 2018. The new Q8 e-tron has bigger battery and offers more range compared to the outgoing model. Here is a quick look at what all it offers.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Nov 2022, 14:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Ix
Electric | Automatic
₹1.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X7
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹93 Lakhs - 1.74 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X6 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X6
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.31 kmpl
₹95 Lakhs - 1.02 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jaguar F-type (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-type
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.35 kmpl
₹97.97 Lakhs - 2.61 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.8 kmpl
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X3-m (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3-m
2993 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹99.9 - 99.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
First Published Date: 09 Nov 2022, 14:11 PM IST
TAGS: Audi Q8 e-tron e-tron Electric car Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

skoda_kushaq_octavia
Skoda sells more cars in India than China
CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
Kia_Carens
Planning to buy Kia Carens? Check new price list
petrol_diesel_india_1
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
Amazon India to deploy TVS Motor's electric vehicles for last mile deliveries
Amazon India to deploy TVS Motor's electric vehicles for last mile deliveries
Volvo starts delivery of XC40 Recharge, India's most affordable luxury EV
Volvo starts delivery of XC40 Recharge, India's most affordable luxury EV
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE ADV unveiled with a new powerful engine
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE ADV unveiled with a new powerful engine
Toyota removes Urban Cruiser from website. New Brezza-based model coming soon?
Toyota removes Urban Cruiser from website. New Brezza-based model coming soon?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city