Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look

Audi has taken the covers off the Q8 e-tron electric SUV. The new EV is going to replace the older e-tron electric SUV launched back in 2018. The new Q8 e-tron has bigger battery and offers more range compared to the outgoing model. Here is a quick look at what all it offers.

By: HT Auto Desk

| Updated on:

