Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
Audi has taken the covers off the Q8 e-tron electric SUV. The new EV is going to replace the older e-tron electric SUV launched back in 2018. The new Q8 e-tron has bigger battery and offers more range compared to the outgoing model. Here is a quick look at what all it offers.
Similar CarsFind more Cars
Bmw X7
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹93 Lakhs - 1.74 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Bmw X6
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.31 kmpl
₹95 Lakhs - 1.02 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Jaguar F-type
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.35 kmpl
₹97.97 Lakhs - 2.61 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Audi Q8
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.8 kmpl
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
First Published Date: 09 Nov 2022, 14:11 PM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS