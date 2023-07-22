Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India next month. To be made available in two trims, the EV promises a range of nearly 600 kms on a single charge. Can it help Audi take the lead in the luxury EV segment? Here is our first drive review.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹1.1 - 1.4 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹39 - 45 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 22 Jul 2023, 11:03 AM IST
TAGS: Q8 Q8 Etron Audi Electric vehicle Electric car EV
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now