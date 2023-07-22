HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Audi Q8 E Tron: First Drive Review

Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review

Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India next month. To be made available in two trims, the EV promises a range of nearly 600 kms on a single charge. Can it help Audi take the lead in the luxury EV segment? Here is our first drive review.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jul 2023, 11:03 AM
First Published Date: 22 Jul 2023, 11:03 AM IST
TAGS: Q8 Q8 Etron Audi Electric vehicle Electric car EV

It's either expired or it's incorrect.