Audi e-tron Key Specs
- Speed195 kmph
- Range379 - 484 km
- Charging9.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity71 - 95 kWh
- Boot Space660 litres
- Max Motor Performance402 bhp, 664 Nm
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|Audi e-tron
|Rs. 1.02 CrOnwards
|-
|SUV
|8
|-
|-
|660 litres
|5014 mm
|1976 mm
|1686 mm
|6.1 metres
|5.7 seconds
|484 km
|9 Hours 30 Minutes
|300 kW
|402 bhp, 664 Nm
|Audi Q8 e-tron
|Rs. 1.15 CrOnwards
|-
|SUV
|8
|-
|-
|528 litres
|4915 mm
|1976 mm
|1646 mm
|-
|5.6 seconds
|582 Km
|31 minutes
|-
|402 bhp, 664 Nm
|e-tronVSQ8 e-tron
|Audi e-tron Sportback
|Rs. 1.2 CrOnwards
|-
|SUV
|8
|-
|-
|615 litres
|5014 mm
|1976 mm
|1686 mm
|6.1 metres
|5.7 seconds
|484 km
|-
|-
|402 bhp, 664 Nm
|e-tronVSe-tron Sportback
|Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
|Rs. 1.19 CrOnwards
|-
|SUV
|8
|-
|-
|528 litres
|4915 mm
|1976 mm
|1632 mm
|-
|5.6 seconds
|600 Km
|31 minutes
|-
|402 bhp, 664 Nm
|e-tronVSQ8 Sportback e-tron
|BMW iX
|Rs. 1.21 CrOnwards
|SUV
|8
|906 mm
|-
|4953 mm
|1967 mm
|1695 mm
|-
|4.6 seconds
|635 Km
|5 hours 30 min.
|-
|516 bhp, 765 Nm
|e-tronVSiX
|Porsche Macan EV
|Rs. 1.22 CrOnwards
|SUV
|8
|-
|224 mm
|-
|-
|2152 mm
|-
|-
|3.3 seconds
|591 km
|21 Minutes
|-
|630 bhp, 1130 Nm
|e-tronVSMacan EV
Audi e-tron is available in the 8 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|308-402 bhp
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|540-664 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|379-484 km
|Charging Time
|9 Hours 30 Minutes
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Battery Capacity
|71-95 kWh
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Max Motor Performance
|308 bhp 540 Nm
|Max Speed
|190-200 kmph
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