PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeColoursImages
1/11

AUDI e-tron

₹1.02 - 1.25 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Audi e-tron Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    195 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    379 - 484 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    9.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    71 - 95 kWh
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    660 litres
  • MaxMotorPerformance iconMax Motor Performance
    402 bhp, 664 Nm
View All e-tron SpecsView specs icon

Audi e-tron Videos

  • Full Videos

Audi e-tron Variants

Audi e-tron price starts at ₹ 1.02 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.25 Cr (Ex-showroom). Audi e-tron comes in 3 variants. Audi e-tron's top variant is 55 Technology.
3 Variants Available
e-tron 50
₹1.02 Cr*
71 kWh
190 kmph
379 km
e-tron 55
₹1.19 Cr*
95 kWh
200 kmph
484 km
e-tron 55 Technology
₹1.25 Cr*
95 kWh
200 kmph
484 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Audi e-tron Latest Updates

Calendar icon31 Jul 2026
The story highlights various electric vehicles in India, detailing their prices, battery capacities, and performance specifications.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
Policymakers favor pure EVs over hybrids, challenging Japanese automakers and shifting the clean mobility landscape.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Jun 2026
The narrative highlights various fuel-efficient hybrid vehicles in India, emphasizing performance, comfort, and reduced fuel consumption compared to CNG alternatives.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Apr 2026
India is advancing its ethanol program by proposing E85 and E100 fuel blends, marking a significant regulatory shift in fuel transition.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Apr 2026
The story outlines various hybrid vehicles in India, highlighting specifications and pricing for models from Toyota, Maruti Suzuki, and Honda.Read Full Story

Audi e-tron Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with e-tron.
Audi e-tron
Audi Q8 e-tron
VS
Audi e-tronSelect model
Audi Q8 e-tronSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear View
Taillight
Instrument Cluster
Headlight
Front Left Side
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Audi e-tron comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
Audi e-tron
Audi e-tron image
Rs. 1.02 CrOnwards-SUV8--660 litres5014 mm1976 mm1686 mm6.1 metres5.7 seconds484 km9 Hours 30 Minutes300 kW402 bhp, 664 Nm
Audi Q8 e-tronAudi Q8 e-tron imageRs. 1.15 CrOnwards-SUV8--528 litres4915 mm1976 mm1646 mm-5.6 seconds582 Km31 minutes-402 bhp, 664 Nme-tronVSQ8 e-tron
Audi e-tron SportbackAudi e-tron Sportback imageRs. 1.2 CrOnwards-SUV8--615 litres5014 mm1976 mm1686 mm6.1 metres5.7 seconds484 km--402 bhp, 664 Nme-tronVSe-tron Sportback
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tronAudi Q8 Sportback e-tron imageRs. 1.19 CrOnwards-SUV8--528 litres4915 mm1976 mm1632 mm-5.6 seconds600 Km31 minutes-402 bhp, 664 Nme-tronVSQ8 Sportback e-tron
BMW iXBMW iX imageRs. 1.21 CrOnwards
51
SUV8
4/5
906 mm-4953 mm1967 mm1695 mm-4.6 seconds635 Km5 hours 30 min.-516 bhp, 765 Nme-tronVSiX
Porsche Macan EVPorsche Macan EV imageRs. 1.22 CrOnwards
4.81
SUV8-224 mm--2152 mm--3.3 seconds591 km21 Minutes-630 bhp, 1130 Nme-tronVSMacan EV

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
Audi e-tron
Audi Q8
VS
Selected Electric Car
Audi e-tronSelect model
Select Petrol/Diesel Car
Audi Q8Select model
 km
100 km7000 km
 / kWh
₹4 / kWh₹30 / kWh

Audi e-tron Images

Audi e-tron Image 1
Audi e-tron Image 2
Audi e-tron Image 3
Audi e-tron Image 4
Audi e-tron Image 5
Audi e-tron Image 6

Audi e-tron Colours

Audi e-tron is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Galaxy Blue Metallic
Typhoon Gray Metallic
Catalunya Red Metallic
Siam Beige Metallic
Mythos Black Metallic
Floret Silver Metallic
Glacier White Metallic
Navarra Blue Metallic
Galaxy blue metallic

Audi e-tron Alternatives

Audi Q8 e-tron

Audi Q8 e-tron

1.15 - 1.27 Cr
e-tronvsQ8 e-tron
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
e-tronvse-tron Sportback
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

1.19 - 1.32 Cr
e-tronvsQ8 Sportback e-tron
BMW iX

BMW iX

1.21 - 1.4 Cr
e-tronvsiX
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.22 - 1.69 Cr
e-tronvsMacan EV

Audi e-tron Related News

The new Audi Q4 e-tron features redesigned LED DRLs with customisable lighting signatures integrated into the front fascia.
New Audi Q4 e-tron revealed with new tech, OLED lights and more range
27 Apr 2026
Audi RS e-tron GT
Audi RS e-tron GT silently delisted from India website, points towards discontinuation
23 Apr 2026
The redesigned Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door will be gunning for the Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan upon arrival.
Mercedes-AMG teases new super sedan, possibly the next GT 4-door. Will challenge Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan
28 Apr 2025
The Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT are the most powerful electric offerings from the brand and have been recalled for the second time this year
Audi e-tron GT & RS e-tron GT recalled in India over potential fire risk
15 Dec 2024
The Q6 Sportback with the all-wheel-drive quattro can tow up to 2,400 kilograms, while other variants can handle up to 2,000 kilograms, making it not just stylish but also super practical.
2025 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron unveiled. German carmaker's longest range e-SUV showcased at the Paris Motor Show 2024
15 Oct 2024
View all
 Audi e-tron Related News

Audi e-tron Specifications and Features

Max Power308-402 bhp
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque540-664 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Range379-484 km
Charging Time9 Hours 30 Minutes
SunroofYes
Rear AC VentsYes
Battery Capacity71-95 kWh
Keyless EntryYes
Max Motor Performance308 bhp 540 Nm
Max Speed190-200 kmph
View all e-tron specs and features

Popular Audi Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Audi Cars

Top Electric Cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

₹10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

₹10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Cars

Top Luxury Cars

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.4 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.18 - 2.25 Cr
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

₹51.8 - 55 Lakhs
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2.11 - 3.82 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Q7 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Cars

view all specs and features