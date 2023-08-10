|Battery Capacity
|95-114 KWh
|Max Speed
|200 Kmph
|Range
|505-600 Km
|Charging Time
|31 Minutes
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron price starts at ₹ 1.18 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.31 Cr (Ex-showroom). Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron comes in 2 variants. Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron top variant price is ₹ 1.31 Cr.
₹1.18 Cr*
95 KWh
200 Kmph
505 Km
₹1.31 Cr*
114 KWh
200 Kmph
600 Km
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Battery Capacity
|95-114 kWh
|Body Type
|SUV
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Range
|505-600 Km
|Max Motor Performance
|335-402 bhp
|Charging Time
|31 minutes
|Sunroof
|Yes