Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,18,20,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
1.18 - 1.31 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Key Specs
Battery Capacity95-114 KWh
Max Speed200 Kmph
Range505-600 Km
Charging Time31 Minutes
View all Q8 Sportback e-tron specs and features

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Alternatives

BMW iX

BMW iX

1.16 Cr Onwards
Q8 Sportback... vs iX
Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron

99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr
Q8 Sportback... vs e-tron
Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace

1.06 - 1.12 Cr
Q8 Sportback... vs I-Pace
Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes-Benz EQC

1.07 Cr Onwards
Q8 Sportback... vs EQC
Audi Q8 e-tron

Audi Q8 e-tron

1.14 - 1.26 Cr
Q8 Sportback... vs Q8 e-tron

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Variants & Price

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron price starts at ₹ 1.18 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.31 Cr (Ex-showroom). Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron comes in 2 variants. Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron top variant price is ₹ 1.31 Cr.

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
50
1.18 Cr*
95 KWh
200 Kmph
505 Km
55
1.31 Cr*
114 KWh
200 Kmph
600 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Battery Capacity95-114 kWh
Body TypeSUV
Keyless EntryYes
Range505-600 Km
Max Motor Performance335-402 bhp
Charging Time31 minutes
SunroofYes
View all Q8 Sportback e-tron specs and features

Explore your vehicle

Trending Audi Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • Audi Q5

    59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi e-tron GT

    1.8 - 2.05 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi A4

    42.34 - 48.09 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q7

    79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q3

    44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron News

The Audi Q8 e-tron is an electric SUV whereas the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron is the coupe SUV version.
Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron bookings open
10 Aug 2023
Audi released this silhouetted image of the 2023 Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback SUVs ahead of their global debut on November 9.
Audi to debut Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron, may get up to 600-km range
7 Nov 2022
Audi India has introduced the limited edition version of the Q5 SUV.
Audi Q5 limited edition SUV launched in India. Check price and big highlights
18 Sept 2023
Audi launched the Q8 e-tron as its latest electric car in India earlier this year in both Sportback and coupe SUV version.
Lower import tax on electric vehicles can help find right EVs for India, says Audi
16 Sept 2023
In total, 12 different models sold by Audi and Porsche in the US are part of the recall.
Audi and Porsche recall nearly 7,000 EVs in this country over insufficient battery sealant
13 Sept 2023
Audi Videos

Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.89 lakh.
2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
15 Dec 2022
Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in India next year.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
9 Nov 2022
The 2022 Audi A8 L boasts of several high-end features as the flagship luxury sedan from the German carmaker.
Audi A8 L: Top 10 features you should know
17 Oct 2022
Latest Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.39 Cr
Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

14.74 - 19.94 Lakhs
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 13 Lakhs
Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge

61.25 Lakhs
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11 - 16 Lakhs
Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

32.99 - 50.74 Lakhs
Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
