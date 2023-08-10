Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Specifications

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron comes in two electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Q8 Sportback e-tron measures 4,915 mm in length, 1,976 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,928 mm. A five-seat model, Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less