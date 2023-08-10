Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron comes in two electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Q8 Sportback e-tron measures 4,915 mm in length, 1,976 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,928 mm. A five-seat model, Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron price starts at ₹ 1.18 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.31 Cr (Ex-showroom). Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron comes in 2 variants. Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron top variant price is ₹ 1.31 Cr.
₹1.18 Cr*
95 KWh
200 Kmph
505 Km
₹1.31 Cr*
114 KWh
200 Kmph
600 Km
