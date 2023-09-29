Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
View all Images
6/6

Mercedes-Benz EQE Specifications

Mercedes-Benz EQE is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,39,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
4 out of 5
1.39 Cr*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Mercedes-Benz EQE Specs

Mercedes-Benz EQE comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The EQE measures 4,863 mm in length, 2,141 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,030 mm.

Mercedes-Benz EQE Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
500 4MATIC
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Battery Capacity
90.56 kWh
Driving Range
550 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 Sec
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
858Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Battery
Lithium ion
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
402.3bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
210 Kmph
Kerb Weight
2560 kg
Height
1685 mm
Length
4863 mm
Width
2141 mm
Wheelbase
3030 mm
Doors
5 Doors

Mercedes-Benz EQE Alternatives

BMW iX

BMW iX

1.16 Cr Onwards
Check latest offers
iX Specs
Audi Q8 e-tron

Audi Q8 e-tron

1.14 - 1.26 Cr
Check latest offers
Q8 e-tron Specs
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.18 Cr
Check latest offers
e-tron Sportback Specs
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

1.18 - 1.31 Cr
Check latest offers
Q8 Sportback e-tron Specs

Mercedes-Benz EQE News

The Mercedes EQE is the costliest all-electric SUV that one can buy in India at present.
Mercedes EQE electric SUV, first drive review: Big bang for big bucks
29 Sept 2023
Mercedes Benz has launched its third electric vehicle - the EQE - in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.39 crore. It will rival the likes of Jaguar i-Pace and BMW iX electric SUVs.
Mercedes EQE vs BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace: Price, range and features compared
20 Sept 2023
The 2023 Mercedes EQE arrives as the brand's new top-spec electric luxury SUV and will be available in a single fully-loaded EQE 500 4MATIC variant
Mercedes EQE luxury electric SUV launched in India priced at 1.39 crore
15 Sept 2023
The Mercedes EQE electric luxury SUV takes on the Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW iX in the segment
Mercedes EQE electric SUV to be launched in India tomorrow: Price Expectation
14 Sept 2023
The EQE SUV will be positioned above the EQB in the Indian car market.
Mercedes EQE electric SUV to make India debut on September 15
25 Aug 2023
View all
 Mercedes-Benz EQE News

Mercedes-Benz EQE Variants & Price List

Mercedes-Benz EQE price starts at ₹ 1.39 Cr and goes upto ₹ null null (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz EQE comes in 1 variants. Mercedes-Benz EQE top variant price is ₹ 1.39 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
500 4MATIC
1.39 Cr*
Lithium Ion
210 Kmph
550 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

15.49 - 24.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Safari

Tata Safari

16.19 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12

4.59 Cr
Check latest offers
BMW iX1

BMW iX1

66.9 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line

9.99 - 12.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Popular Cars in India 2023

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Ferrari Portofino Facelift

Ferrari Portofino Facelift

3.8 - 3.9 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
BYD Seal

BYD Seal

55 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details