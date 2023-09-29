Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz EQE On Road Price in Chennai

4 out of 5
4 out of 5
1.39 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Chennai
EQE Price in Chennai

Mercedes-Benz EQE on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 1.46 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC₹ 1.46 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz EQE Variant Wise Price List in Chennai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
500 4MATIC
₹1.46 Crore*On-Road Price
90.56 KWh
210 Kmph
550 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,39,00,000
RTO
5,45,773
Insurance
1,39,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Chennai)
1,45,85,273
EMI@3,13,494/mo
Mercedes-Benz EQE Alternatives

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

93.55 Lakhs - 2.3 Cr
BMW X7

BMW X7

1.22 - 1.25 Cr
UPCOMING
Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

1.5 Cr Onwards
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

1.18 - 1.31 Cr
Audi Q8 e-tron

Audi Q8 e-tron

1.14 - 1.26 Cr
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.18 Cr
Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQE News

The Mercedes EQE is the costliest all-electric SUV that one can buy in India at present.
Mercedes EQE electric SUV, first drive review: Big bang for big bucks
29 Sept 2023
Mercedes Benz has launched its third electric vehicle - the EQE - in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.39 crore. It will rival the likes of Jaguar i-Pace and BMW iX electric SUVs.
Mercedes EQE vs BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace: Price, range and features compared
20 Sept 2023
The 2023 Mercedes EQE arrives as the brand's new top-spec electric luxury SUV and will be available in a single fully-loaded EQE 500 4MATIC variant
Mercedes EQE luxury electric SUV launched in India priced at 1.39 crore
15 Sept 2023
The Mercedes EQE electric luxury SUV takes on the Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW iX in the segment
Mercedes EQE electric SUV to be launched in India tomorrow: Price Expectation
14 Sept 2023
The EQE SUV will be positioned above the EQB in the Indian car market.
Mercedes EQE electric SUV to make India debut on September 15
25 Aug 2023
Mercedes-Benz EQE Videos

Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
29 Sept 2023
Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a range of up to 550 kms on a single charge.
Mercedes unveils EQE, electric SUV with off-road mode: First Look
17 Oct 2022
The EQE is the latest Mercedes electric car to be rated by Euro NCAP. The EQE electric sedan secured 95 per cent safety score in adult occupancy, 91 per cent in child occupancy and 81 per cent in safety assist.
India-bound luxury EV Mercedes EQE passes Euro NCAP crash test with 5-star ratin
13 Oct 2022
The AMG EQE 43 can generate output of 476 horsepower and 855 Nm of torque. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 4.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 210 kmph. The EQE 53 has an output of 626 horsepower and 946 Nm of torque, ensuring that the sports sedan reaches 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 220 kmph.
Mercedes-AMG EQE electric sedan: First look
16 Feb 2022
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
