Mercedes-Benz EQE electric SUV launching today in India: Live and latest updates

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch its third electric car in India in the form of the EQE, which will join the EQS sedan and EQB SUV in the automaker's product lineup in the country. Upon launch, the Mercedes-Benz EQE electric SUV will strengthen the German luxury car brand's position in the Indian luxury electric vehicle market further. Also, it will challenge rivals such as Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW iX in the electric luxury SUV segment. The all-new EQE is underpinned by the automaker's EVA (electric vehicle architecture), which also houses the EQE sedan globally. The automaker has already introduced the electric SUV in the global market and India has become the latest country to join the list of the markets.

Check all the live and latest updates here from the launch event of the Mercedes-Benz EQE electric SUV.

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 15 Sep 2023, 07:43 AM
Mercedes-Benz EQE electric SUV comes as the German luxury car brand's third EV in the Indian market after the EQS sedan and EQB SUV.
First Published Date: 15 Sep 2023, 07:43 AM IST
