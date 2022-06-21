Home > New Cars > BMW > Ix
Bmw Ix is a 5 Person seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 11,590,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic.

Bmw Ix

Change City
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
+5
images

₹ 1.16 Cr Onwards

Ex showroom price in Delhi Get On-Road Price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Bmw Ix Key Specs

Bmw Ix
Check latest offers
Transmission Automatic
Fuel type Electric

BMW iX Price List, Specifications and Features

Filter By
Fuel Type :
Transmission :
xDrive 40

Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable | 2440 kg |

₹ 1.16 Cr* Get On-Road Price
Specifications Features
Top Speed
200 Kmph
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.1 seconds
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Engine Type
Electric
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Motor Performance
326 bhp 630 Nm
Drivertrain
AWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6
Battery
76.6 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Battery Charging
90 Hrs @ 220 Volt
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Other
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Five-link
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Drum
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Spare Wheels
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R21
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R21
Width
1967 mm
Length
4953 mm
Height
1695 mm
Kerb Weight
2440 kg
Ground Clearance
202 mm
Wheelbase
3000 mm
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
500 litres
Doors
4 Doors
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Locate Bmw Dealers in Delhi

See All
   

Deuetsche Motoren

mapicon
H5/b-1, Mohan Co-operative Industries Estate,mathura Road,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110044
phoneicon
+91 - 9540937538
   

Infinity Cars

mapicon
B-41, Block B,mayapuri Industrial Area Phase I,mayapuri,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110064
phoneicon
+91 - 8298298290
   

Deuetsche Motoren

mapicon
Moti Nagar Showroom 27b, Shivaji Marg,delhi,, Delhi, Delhi 110015
phoneicon
+91 - 8506059002
   

Infinity Cars

mapicon
C-5, Ring Road,rajouri Garden,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110027
phoneicon
+91 - 8929010661

Check Latest Offers on Ix

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on Ix

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue