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BMW iX

₹1.21 - 1.4 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5Expert Score
5.0
1
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Introduction

The BMW iX made its debut in India in January 2022 as the brand’s flagship all-electric SUV. It was introduced with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration and a claimed range of 425 km. Positioned as a luxury electric offering, the iX is available at an ex-showroom price of 1.16 crore. While global updates have been made to the iX since its initial launch, these iterations have yet to be introduced in the Indian market. The iX was later joined by the iX1 LWB, which was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025 held in New Delhi.

BMW iX Price:

The BMW iX is available in a single fully-loaded xDrive50 variant in India, starting from 1,39,50,000 (ex-showroom, before options).

When was the BMW iX launched?

The BMW iX pure-electric SUV made its debut in India on January 20, 2022. Launched at a starting price of 1.16 core (ex-showroom) for the xDrive40 variant, the iX is now limited to the top-tier xDrive50 variant.

How many variants and colour options of the BMW iX are available?

The BMW iX is available in a single fully-loaded xDrive50 variant in India, starting from 1,39,50,000 (ex-showroom, before options). This model features a dual-motor setup that delivers a combined output of 516 hp, paired with a 111.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The BMW iX is available in seven colour options: Mineral White, Black Sapphire, Phytonic Blue, Storm Bay Metallic, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect, Individual Aventurine Red Metallic, and Oxide Grey Metallic.

What features are available in the BMW iX?

The BMW iX adopts a bold and futuristic design, characterised by a large kidney grille with integrated sensors, cameras, and radar technology. The sharp dual-beam LED headlamps incorporate LED daytime running lights, while the sculpted bonnet and aggressive bumper enhance the SUV’s front-end presence.

The interior of the BMW iX is designed with a minimalist and premium approach, focusing on comfort and space. The cabin is dominated by a curved glass display that integrates a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Additional features include a hexagonal race-inspired steering wheel, a Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof, multifunction seats with a massage function, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, and an 18-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system. The SUV offers a spacious boot with a maximum storage capacity of 1,750 litres.

What is the battery and range of the BMW iX?

The BMW iX xDrive40 is powered by dual electric motors placed on each axle, providing all-wheel drive capability. Combined, these motors generate 516 hp, enabling the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.6 seconds. The powertrain is supported by BMW’s eDrive technology, which ensures efficient power delivery across all four wheels. The vehicle also offers three driving modes: Personal, Sport, and Efficient.

The BMW iX is equipped with a 111.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which delivers a claimed range of up to 635 km on a full charge. It supports both AC and DC fast charging. Using a 150 kW DC fast charger, the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in 35 minutes, providing a range of 145 km.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the BMW iX?

The BMW iX has 500 litres of boot space and a ground clearance of 202 mm.

What is the seating capacity of the BMW iX?

The BMW iX is a five-seater SUV.

What are the safety features of the BMW iX?

The iX is equipped with a broad range of safety features as standard under the belt of its Driving Assistant system. Among the safety suite are features such as Lane Change Warning with blind spot detection and Front & Rear Collision Warning. The Parking Assistant Plus helps in parking and manoeuvring

What cars does the BMW iX rival in its segment?

The BMW iX competes with premium electric SUVs such as the Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace, and Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV in India. While newer iterations of the iX have been introduced globally, BMW India has yet to announce any updates beyond the 2022 launch model.

BMW iX Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    200 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    575 - 635 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    7.4 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    76.6 - 111.5 kWh
  • MaxMotorPerformance iconMax Motor Performance
    516 bhp, 765 Nm
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    4
View All iX SpecsView specs icon

BMW iX Videos

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BMW iX Variants

BMW iX price starts at ₹ 1.21 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.4 Cr (Ex-showroom). BMW iX comes in 2 variants. BMW iX's top variant is xDrive 50.
2 Variants Available
iX xDrive 40
₹1.21 Cr*
76.6 kWh
200 Kmph
575 km
iX xDrive 50
₹1.4 Cr*
111.5 kWh
635 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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BMW iX Latest Updates

Calendar icon11 Aug 2026
The Tata Punch EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon EV, and Kia Syros EV offer affordable electric SUV options in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jul 2026
BMW achieved record first-half sales in 2026, driven by strong EV, long-wheelbase, and SAV performance in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Jun 2026
Electric vehicle ownership involves hidden costs, primarily related to battery replacement, charging solutions, and insurance. Understanding these factors is crucial.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 May 2026
VinFast, Hyundai, Tata, Maruti Suzuki, and MG launch competitive electric SUVs in India, focusing on technology, design, and affordability.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Apr 2026
BMW Group India reports record Q1 2026 sales, driven by a significant rise in electric vehicle and SUV demand.Read Full Story

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BMW iX comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
BMW iX
BMW iX image
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SUV8
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906 mm-4953 mm1967 mm1695 mm-4.6 seconds635 Km5 hours 30 min.516 bhp, 765 Nm
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tronAudi Q8 Sportback e-tron imageRs. 1.19 CrOnwards-SUV8--528 litres4915 mm1976 mm1632 mm-5.6 seconds600 Km31 minutes402 bhp, 664 NmiXVSQ8 Sportback e-tron
Audi e-tron SportbackAudi e-tron Sportback imageRs. 1.2 CrOnwards-SUV8--615 litres5014 mm1976 mm1686 mm6.1 metres5.7 seconds484 km-402 bhp, 664 NmiXVSe-tron Sportback
Porsche Macan EVPorsche Macan EV imageRs. 1.22 CrOnwards
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SUV8-224 mm--2152 mm--3.3 seconds591 km21 Minutes630 bhp, 1130 NmiXVSMacan EV
Audi Q8 e-tronAudi Q8 e-tron imageRs. 1.15 CrOnwards-SUV8--528 litres4915 mm1976 mm1646 mm-5.6 seconds582 Km31 minutes402 bhp, 664 NmiXVSQ8 e-tron
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUVMercedes-Benz EQS SUV imageRs. 1.33 CrOnwards
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SUV8---5136 mm1965 mm1718 mm5.6 metres4.7 seconds--536 bhp, 858 NmiXVSEQS SUV

BMW iX Expert Review

Pros

Big battery for enhanced rangeSpacious cabinSuperb styling - inside and out

Cons

Expensive

BMW iX xDrive50: Design

The BMW iX is the most radical-looking electric car on Indian roads and there is no doubt about it. But radical may also mean polarising at times and that's what this SUV's exterior language may also be. There aren't many differences between the previously-launched iX xDrive40 and iX xDrive50 apart from that the newer of the two gets a larger set of 22-inch wheels and the alloy design has been refreshed.

But there is not much else to set the higher version apart. That same massive closed grille finds a place of prominence on the face and will continue to divide opinions. It embalms an array of tech for assisted driving functions and is flanked on either side by the same set of sleek LED DRLs and head light units.

Tight squeeze! The BMW iX50 is an imposing EV. And while that is great for a dominant road presence, it may not be ideal for many public charging points that are tucked into narrow passages as can be seen here.
Tight squeeze! The BMW iX50 is an imposing EV. And while that is great for a dominant road presence, it may not be ideal for many public charging points that are tucked into narrow passages as can be seen here.

The rest of the profile of the vehicle continues to remain quite minimalist even if the sheer size of the EV adds wight to its claim to be an SUV. An SUV with panache of course because despite its prominent sculpting, the iX is quite aerodynamic. It measures 4953 mm in length, has a width of 2230 mm and stands 1695 mm tall. For a comparison with its rival models, check the table below.

On the iX 50 though, one can additionally opt for the BMW Individual Exterior Line Package which comes at an additional cost and adds a titanium bronze underlays to the window trim strips, door handles, grille graphics, and badging.

BMW iX xDrive50: Cabin

The cabin of the BMW iX 50 remains as plush as ever even though there is no major update or upgrade in terms of quality or feature additions when compared to the iX 40. And for anyone who has been inside the iX 40 would know just why.

The iX is an EV ahead of its times in terms of cabin layout and features - from the hexagonal steering and curved display units to the massive electrochromatic sunroof (moonroof, to be precise, because it does not open) which can be either opaque or transparent at the touch of a button, this BMW EV is not just packed to the brim with technology but is massively pleasing to the senses as well.

The cabin of the BMW iX50 is massively spacious and while there is not much to differentiate it from the cabin of the iX40, there is still many radical elements to admire and set it apart from anything on any road.
The cabin of the BMW iX50 is massively spacious and while there is not much to differentiate it from the cabin of the iX40, there is still many radical elements to admire and set it apart from anything on any road.

The center console houses a crystal dial and a Drive Mode access button while the open area under the dashboard adds to the airy feel in the cabin, something that is also helped by the tone of hues on the seats.

Whether it is a hexagonal steering wheel or the curved display screens or even the crystal dial on the center console, the BMW iX50 has generous bits that set it apart from any of its rivals. Many of the additions - like buttons to open the door instead of a usual lever - will take some getting used to.
Whether it is a hexagonal steering wheel or the curved display screens or even the crystal dial on the center console, the BMW iX50 has generous bits that set it apart from any of its rivals. Many of the additions - like buttons to open the door instead of a usual lever - will take some getting used to.

Space for all four passengers is very generous as well with all seats getting a lot of cushioning and decent lumber support angles. And while the under-thigh support on the back seats could have been better, even tall passengers here won't have much to complain about in terms of head space.

Being an EV, there is no central tunnel on the floorbed. This essentially means that the passenger in the middle is relatively comfortable. Ideally though, the BMW iX50 is palatial for four passengers at a time.
Being an EV, there is no central tunnel on the floorbed. This essentially means that the passenger in the middle is relatively comfortable. Ideally though, the BMW iX50 is palatial for four passengers at a time.

Turn to the last section though and this Beamer is a bit of a bummer. The 500 litres of cargo area is just about fine for a vehicle of this proportion but the plonking of the spare wheel hardly leaves much space for anything apart from weekend getaway bags.

A bigger battery on the BMW iX50 means highway trips are going to be frequent. But with that spare wheel eating up cargo space, packing bags need to be small to fit. Or just remove that wheel and pack in a puncture-repair kit or tyre inflator instead.
A bigger battery on the BMW iX50 means highway trips are going to be frequent. But with that spare wheel eating up cargo space, packing bags need to be small to fit. Or just remove that wheel and pack in a puncture-repair kit or tyre inflator instead.

BMW iX xDrive50: Drive

The biggest strength of the BMW iX 50 when pitted against its lower sibling is in the drive dynamics of this particular version. And this is also what adds to its muscle power when compared to many of its powerful rivals.

The BMW iX 50 packs a significantly bigger 111.5 kWh battery pack which is now placed under the floor. The company claims that this helps the iX 50 offer a range of around 635 kms per charge, up from a claimed range of around 370 kms per charge from the iX 40 which has a 76.6 KWh battery pack at its core.

During the course of this drive review, the BMW iX50 was driven from Delhi to Jaipur and back on the new highway between the two cities. The one-way distance of 290 kms was covered mostly at the top-permissible speed of 120 kmph, with AC at moderate and with four adult passengers. Taking into account these factors, the BMW iX50 offered a range of around 400 kms before coming down to 10 per cent battery.
During the course of this drive review, the BMW iX50 was driven from Delhi to Jaipur and back on the new highway between the two cities. The one-way distance of 290 kms was covered mostly at the top-permissible speed of 120 kmph, with AC at moderate and with four adult passengers. Taking into account these factors, the BMW iX50 offered a range of around 400 kms before coming down to 10 per cent battery.

A bigger battery means increase in not just range but weight too, and that is where BMW holds the trump card. This is because while the iX 50 weighs well around 2,400 kilos, it just does not feel anywhere close to that figure when on the move. In fact, it is a sprinter who would box in the heavyweight category and would runaway with the knock out blow more often than not. Why? Two answers: 516 bhp and 765 Nm. Yes, despite its big footprint and that big battery pack, the iX50 is a ferociously fast EV with a claimed 0 to 100 kmph in 4.6 seconds. But the real deal is not just in the numbers it boasts of but in terms of sheer driving pleasure which, incidentally, is BMW's global slogan too. The ability of the iX50 to amble along casually and then thrust ahead at throttle input's command is what BMWs have always sought out to be. A dual motor set up has a large role to play here, of course.

Air suspensions comes as standard which means that road aberrations are usually a casual glide over for the iX 50 and when it comes down to conservative driving, a ‘hypermiling’ setting in the Efficient drive mode to help the EV go a fair distance more on low battery levels.

The only time when the iX 50 can be faulted a bit is when it is made to tackle tight turns or make a U turn. And that is where some of that weight begins to make itself feel. Otherwise here is an electric SUV that does a remarkable job of driving like a mean sports car.

BMW iX xDrive50: Verdict

The BMW iX is a very capable electric SUV that has a whole lot of styling character and a cabin that is crafted to impress.

What the iX40 may have lacked in terms of range and performance, the BMW iX xDrive50 more than makes up for. It is an EV that is hard to fault and BMW has left no stone unturned to make it the battery-powered SUV that deserves a place in your garage. This, of course, if you do have a sizeable budget because at 1.40 crore even before taxes kick in, this is quite a pricey proposition and will be both an elite and rather exclusive sight on Indian roads. And while the iX40 does a fair job at a lesser price, and has identical styling, the BMW iX50 is for anyone who may not mind paying that extra amount of money for the sheer thrill of a quick drive that lasts longer.

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BMW iX Images

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BMW iX Colours

BMW iX is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Oxide Grey Metallic
Individual Storm Bay Metallic
Mineral White
Phytonic Blue
Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect
Aventurine Red Metallic
Black Sapphire
Oxide grey metallic

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BMW iX Safety Ratings

The BMW iX has been awarded 4 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 3 stars in child occupancy.
In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 5 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

BMW iX User Reviews & Ratings

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5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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User Reviews

Look like a tiger
This is the best car in india actually this car is best modification of india road and features are very nice
By: Hamid Ansari (Aug 3, 2025)
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BMW has launched the xDrive50 version of the iX electric SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.39 crore (ex-showroom). This version is around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29 lakh more expensive than the xDrive40 version of the EV.
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BMW iX Specifications and Features

Max Power322-516 bhp
Battery Capacity76.6 -111.5 kWh
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque630-765 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range575-635 km
Max Motor Performance516 bhp, 765 Nm
Charging Time7 Hours 25 Minutes
Max Speed200 kmph
SunroofYes
View all iX specs and features

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