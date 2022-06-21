Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electric-All
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
Yes
Keyless Start/Button Start
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Sunroof/Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust Pipe
No
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body coloured
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Daytime Running Light
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Lights on Venity Mirrors
Drivers & Co-Driver
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
Display
Touch-Screen Display
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Traction Control System(TC/TCS)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Optional
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Interior Colours
Interior design Suite Leather Castanea
Folding Seatback Pockets
Yes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes