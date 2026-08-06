Porsche Cayenne: Overview

The Porsche Cayenne is a premium full-size luxury SUV that blends performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology. Positioned as one of the most dynamic offerings in its segment, the Cayenne is available in two variants. This includes the base model with the 3.0-litre 6-cylinder and a 4.0-litre V8-powered GTS model, both offered separately in Coupe body styles. The 2024 model year brings a refreshed design and upgraded features to enhance both driver engagement and passenger comfort. With its five-star NCAP safety rating and Porsche’s performance DNA, the Cayenne continues to be a compelling choice for those seeking a versatile, high-end SUV.

Porsche Cayenne: Price

The Cayenne price ranges between ₹1.49 crore and ₹2.08 crore (ex-showroom). The base Cayenne variant starts at ₹1.48 crore, while the GTS variant tops the range at ₹2.08 lakh crore. The coupe variants start from 1.55 lakh, going as high as ₹2.10 lakh for the range-topping Cayenne GTS Coupe. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

Porsche Cayenne: Variants

The Cayenne SUV is offered in two primary variants in India: the Cayenne STD and the Cayenne GTS. Both variants are also available in the Coupe body style, offering buyers a choice between traditional SUV styling and a more dynamic fastback profile.

Porsche Cayenne: Colours

Porsche offers a wide range of colour options for the Cayenne, including twelve monotone shades such as White, Black, Carrara White Metallic, Chromite Black Metallic, Montego Blue Metallic, Algarve Blue Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Quarzite Grey Metallic, Crayon, Arctic Grey, Carmine Red, and Cashmere Beige Metallic.

Porsche Cayenne: Mileage

The ARAI-claimed mileage is 10.8 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Porsche Cayenne: Specs & Features

The latest Cayenne receives a redesigned dashboard that includes a 12.6-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.3-inch central infotainment screen, and a 10.9-inch co-driver display. The cabin also features a new 911-inspired sports steering wheel, a repositioned gear selector on the dashboard, and a cooled smartphone storage compartment with wireless charging. Additional convenience features include Porsche Communication Management with connected car tech, front and rear USB-C ports, four-zone climate control, and an optional heads-up display.

Under the hood, the standard Cayenne is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine producing 348 bhp and 500 Nm, while the GTS variant is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine delivering 493 bhp and 660 Nm. Both engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and feature all-wheel drive.

Porsche Cayenne: Safety

The Porsche Cayenne holds a 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP and is equipped with nine airbags as standard. It also features a comprehensive suite of ADAS technologies, including park assist, lane keeping assist, and active speed limit assist. Other safety features include a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, and advanced braking systems, making it one of the most secure vehicles in its class.

Porsche Cayenne: Rivals

The Porsche Cayenne competes in the high-performance luxury SUV space and takes on rivals such as the Range Rover Sport, Audi Q8, Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X7, BMW XM, Jaguar F-Pace, Lamborghini Urus, and the Audi RS Q8.