Additional Features

New Light Strip With Three Dimensional PORSCHE Logo New Rear Apron With Horizontal Contouring and Accentuated Wide Look Rear Apron in Exterior Coloure Exhaust System With Twin Dual Tube Tailpipes in Exclusive Turbo Design LED Main Headlights with Matrix Beam Including PDLS Plus Independent Turbo Front With Significantly Larger Cooling Openings New Front With Large Central Air Intake Power Dome on Bonnet Double Row Turbo Front Lights in LED Fibre Optics Slats with Rhodium Silver Inlays in The Air Intakes Porsche Dynamic Light System Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) Including Adaptive Roof Spoiler Wheel Centres With Full Colour Porsche Crest Two Piece Panoramic Roof Electrically Raised and Opened At The Front