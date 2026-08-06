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PORSCHE Cayenne

₹1.39 - 1.94 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Variants

Porsche Cayenne: Overview

The Porsche Cayenne is a premium full-size luxury SUV that blends performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology. Positioned as one of the most dynamic offerings in its segment, the Cayenne is available in two variants. This includes the base model with the 3.0-litre 6-cylinder and a 4.0-litre V8-powered GTS model, both offered separately in Coupe body styles. The 2024 model year brings a refreshed design and upgraded features to enhance both driver engagement and passenger comfort. With its five-star NCAP safety rating and Porsche’s performance DNA, the Cayenne continues to be a compelling choice for those seeking a versatile, high-end SUV.

Porsche Cayenne: Price

The Cayenne price ranges between 1.49 crore and 2.08 crore (ex-showroom). The base Cayenne variant starts at 1.48 crore, while the GTS variant tops the range at 2.08 lakh crore. The coupe variants start from 1.55 lakh, going as high as 2.10 lakh for the range-topping Cayenne GTS Coupe. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

Porsche Cayenne: Variants

The Cayenne SUV is offered in two primary variants in India: the Cayenne STD and the Cayenne GTS. Both variants are also available in the Coupe body style, offering buyers a choice between traditional SUV styling and a more dynamic fastback profile.

Porsche Cayenne: Colours

Porsche offers a wide range of colour options for the Cayenne, including twelve monotone shades such as White, Black, Carrara White Metallic, Chromite Black Metallic, Montego Blue Metallic, Algarve Blue Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Quarzite Grey Metallic, Crayon, Arctic Grey, Carmine Red, and Cashmere Beige Metallic.

Porsche Cayenne: Mileage

The ARAI-claimed mileage is 10.8 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Porsche Cayenne: Specs & Features

The latest Cayenne receives a redesigned dashboard that includes a 12.6-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.3-inch central infotainment screen, and a 10.9-inch co-driver display. The cabin also features a new 911-inspired sports steering wheel, a repositioned gear selector on the dashboard, and a cooled smartphone storage compartment with wireless charging. Additional convenience features include Porsche Communication Management with connected car tech, front and rear USB-C ports, four-zone climate control, and an optional heads-up display.

Under the hood, the standard Cayenne is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine producing 348 bhp and 500 Nm, while the GTS variant is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine delivering 493 bhp and 660 Nm. Both engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and feature all-wheel drive.

Porsche Cayenne: Safety

The Porsche Cayenne holds a 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP and is equipped with nine airbags as standard. It also features a comprehensive suite of ADAS technologies, including park assist, lane keeping assist, and active speed limit assist. Other safety features include a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, and advanced braking systems, making it one of the most secure vehicles in its class.

Porsche Cayenne: Rivals

The Porsche Cayenne competes in the high-performance luxury SUV space and takes on rivals such as the Range Rover Sport, Audi Q8, Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X7, BMW XM, Jaguar F-Pace, Lamborghini Urus, and the Audi RS Q8.

Porsche Cayenne Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2995 - 3996 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    6.1 - 10.8 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    348 - 493 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    500 - 660 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All Cayenne SpecsView specs icon

Porsche Cayenne Videos

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Porsche Cayenne Variants

Porsche Cayenne price starts at ₹ 1.39 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.94 Cr (Ex-showroom). Porsche Cayenne comes in 3 variants. Porsche Cayenne's top variant is GTS.
3 Variants Available
Cayenne Base
₹1.39 Cr*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cayenne Black Edition
₹1.68 Cr*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cayenne GTS
₹1.94 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Porsche Cayenne Latest Updates

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Porsche Cayenne Visual Comparison

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Porsche Cayenne comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Porsche Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne image
Rs. 1.39 CrOnwards-493 bhp660 NmAutomaticSUV9-4930 mm1983 mm1698 mm-
Land Rover DefenderLand Rover Defender imageRs. 1.07 CrOnwards
4.7119
626 bhp750 NmAutomaticSUV6-4813 mm2064 mm1995 mm-CayenneVSDefender
Maserati GrecaleMaserati Grecale imageRs. 1.31 CrOnwards-523 bhp620 NmAutomaticSUV6-4859 mm1979 mm1659 mm6.2 metresCayenneVSGrecale
Audi SQ8Audi SQ8 imageRs. 1.78 CrOnwards-500bhp770NmAutomaticSUV--5004 mm2190 mm1708 mm-CayenneVSSQ8
Porsche MacanPorsche Macan imageRs. 96.05 LakhsOnwards-434 bhp550 NmAutomaticSUV8458 litres4726 mm1927 mm1596 mm5.9 metresCayenneVSMacan
Porsche Cayenne CoupePorsche Cayenne Coupe imageRs. 1.49 CrOnwards-493 bhp660 NmAutomaticCoupe10-4930 mm1983 mm1678 mm-CayenneVSCayenne Coupe
BMW X6BMW X6 imageRs. 1.78 CrOnwards-523 bhp750 NmAutomaticSUV6580 L4960 mm2004 mm1700 mm12 metresCayenneVSX6

Porsche Cayenne Images

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Porsche Cayenne Colours

Porsche Cayenne is available in the 9 Colours in India.

Jet Black Metallic
Carrara White Metallic
Quarzite Grey Metallic
Moonlight Blue Metallic
Mahogany Metallic
White
Black
Chromite Black Metallic
Dolomite Silver Metallic
Jet black metallic

Porsche Cayenne Alternatives

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

1.07 - 2.62 Cr
CayennevsDefender
Maserati Grecale

Maserati Grecale

1.31 - 2.05 Cr
CayennevsGrecale
Audi SQ8

Audi SQ8

1.78 Cr
CayennevsSQ8
Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan

96.05 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr
CayennevsMacan
Porsche Cayenne Coupe

Porsche Cayenne Coupe

1.49 - 2.01 Cr
CayennevsCayenne Coupe
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
CayennevsM4 Competition

Porsche Cayenne Related News

Porsche India’s new buy-back programme offers eligible owners a pre-agreed future value after three years.
Porsche Cayenne, Taycan and Macan EV now get assured buy-back in India
4 Aug 2026
The Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric prototype drives beneath Stratolaunch's Roc aircraft during a precision take-off test at Mojave Air and Space Port.
Watch: Cayenne Turbo Electric goes head-to-head with huge Roc aircraft
23 Jul 2026
The Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric has been unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show as the sleeker version of the standard SUV with improved range
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric unveiled, gets better aerodynamics and more range
24 Apr 2026
Porsche Cayenne S Electric offers stronger performance and up to 653 km WLTP range.
Porsche Cayenne Electric S: 5 noteworthy highlights
11 Mar 2026
Custom Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT set to feature in Resident Evil Requiem
Custom Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT set to feature in Resident Evil Requiem
19 Jan 2026
View all
 Porsche Cayenne Related News

Porsche Cayenne Specifications and Features

Max Power348-493 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque500-660 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage6.1 - 10.8 kmpl
Engine2995- 3996 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed248 Kmph
View all Cayenne specs and features

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