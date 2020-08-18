Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Centre Console With Direct Touch Control Partial leather interior in standard colour Interior Trim Strips in Black 8 -Way Electric Seat Rear-Axle Steering Seat Cushions and Backrest Angle
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
"Anti Slip Regulation ,Porsche 4D Chassis Control ,Porsche Advanced Cockpit Operating Concept ,Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus ,Privacy Glass,Intertion Assistant Helps To Prevent An Iinent Side Collision With Crossing Traffic ,Night Vision Assist ,Predictive pedestrian protection ,Controlled multi-plate clutch, variable inter-axle lock
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Tyre Size
Front: 255/55 R 19, Rear: 275/50 R 19
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
New Light Strip With Three Dimensional PORSCHE Logo New Rear Apron With Horizontal Contouring and Accentuated Wide Look Rear Apron in Exterior Coloure Exhaust System With Twin Dual Tube Tailpipes in Exclusive Turbo Design LED Main Headlights with Matrix Beam Including PDLS Plus Independent Turbo Front With Significantly Larger Cooling Openings New Front With Large Central Air Intake Power Dome on Bonnet Double Row Turbo Front Lights in LED Fibre Optics Slats with Rhodium Silver Inlays in The Air Intakes Two Piece Panoramic Roof Electrically Raised and Opened At The Front
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
Yes
Foldable Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Yes
Memory Function Seats
Front
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
Yes