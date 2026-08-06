Porsche Cayenne Key Specs
- Engine2995 - 3996 cc
- Mileage6.1 - 10.8 kmpl
- Power348 - 493 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Max Torque500 - 660 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
The Porsche Cayenne is a premium full-size luxury SUV that blends performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology. Positioned as one of the most dynamic offerings in its segment, the Cayenne is available in two variants. This includes the base model with the 3.0-litre 6-cylinder and a 4.0-litre V8-powered GTS model, both offered separately in Coupe body styles. The 2024 model year brings a refreshed design and upgraded features to enhance both driver engagement and passenger comfort. With its five-star NCAP safety rating and Porsche’s performance DNA, the Cayenne continues to be a compelling choice for those seeking a versatile, high-end SUV.
The Cayenne price ranges between ₹1.49 crore and ₹2.08 crore (ex-showroom). The base Cayenne variant starts at ₹1.48 crore, while the GTS variant tops the range at ₹2.08 lakh crore. The coupe variants start from 1.55 lakh, going as high as ₹2.10 lakh for the range-topping Cayenne GTS Coupe. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.
The Cayenne SUV is offered in two primary variants in India: the Cayenne STD and the Cayenne GTS. Both variants are also available in the Coupe body style, offering buyers a choice between traditional SUV styling and a more dynamic fastback profile.
Porsche offers a wide range of colour options for the Cayenne, including twelve monotone shades such as White, Black, Carrara White Metallic, Chromite Black Metallic, Montego Blue Metallic, Algarve Blue Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Quarzite Grey Metallic, Crayon, Arctic Grey, Carmine Red, and Cashmere Beige Metallic.
The ARAI-claimed mileage is 10.8 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The latest Cayenne receives a redesigned dashboard that includes a 12.6-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.3-inch central infotainment screen, and a 10.9-inch co-driver display. The cabin also features a new 911-inspired sports steering wheel, a repositioned gear selector on the dashboard, and a cooled smartphone storage compartment with wireless charging. Additional convenience features include Porsche Communication Management with connected car tech, front and rear USB-C ports, four-zone climate control, and an optional heads-up display.
Under the hood, the standard Cayenne is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine producing 348 bhp and 500 Nm, while the GTS variant is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine delivering 493 bhp and 660 Nm. Both engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and feature all-wheel drive.
The Porsche Cayenne holds a 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP and is equipped with nine airbags as standard. It also features a comprehensive suite of ADAS technologies, including park assist, lane keeping assist, and active speed limit assist. Other safety features include a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, and advanced braking systems, making it one of the most secure vehicles in its class.
The Porsche Cayenne competes in the high-performance luxury SUV space and takes on rivals such as the Range Rover Sport, Audi Q8, Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X7, BMW XM, Jaguar F-Pace, Lamborghini Urus, and the Audi RS Q8.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Porsche Cayenne
|Rs. 1.39 CrOnwards
|-
|493 bhp
|660 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|-
|4930 mm
|1983 mm
|1698 mm
|-
|Land Rover Defender
|Rs. 1.07 CrOnwards
|626 bhp
|750 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|4813 mm
|2064 mm
|1995 mm
|-
|CayenneVSDefender
|Maserati Grecale
|Rs. 1.31 CrOnwards
|-
|523 bhp
|620 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|4859 mm
|1979 mm
|1659 mm
|6.2 metres
|CayenneVSGrecale
|Audi SQ8
|Rs. 1.78 CrOnwards
|-
|500bhp
|770Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|5004 mm
|2190 mm
|1708 mm
|-
|CayenneVSSQ8
|Porsche Macan
|Rs. 96.05 LakhsOnwards
|-
|434 bhp
|550 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|458 litres
|4726 mm
|1927 mm
|1596 mm
|5.9 metres
|CayenneVSMacan
|Porsche Cayenne Coupe
|Rs. 1.49 CrOnwards
|-
|493 bhp
|660 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|10
|-
|4930 mm
|1983 mm
|1678 mm
|-
|CayenneVSCayenne Coupe
|BMW X6
|Rs. 1.78 CrOnwards
|-
|523 bhp
|750 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|580 L
|4960 mm
|2004 mm
|1700 mm
|12 metres
|CayenneVSX6
Porsche Cayenne is available in the 9 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|348-493 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|500-660 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|6.1 - 10.8 kmpl
|Engine
|2995- 3996 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|248 Kmph
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