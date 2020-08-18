Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)

₹ 1.19 to 1.92 Crs*

Add to compare
Ex showroom price
Available colours
Mileage
Engine 2,894 to 3,996 cc
Transmission Automatic
Fuel type Petrol

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
Base (Petrol) BS VI, 2995 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 1.19 Crs

S (Petrol) BS VI, 2894 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 1.19 Crs

E-Hybrid (Petrol) BS VI, 2995 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 1.58 Crs

Turbo (Petrol) BS VI, 3996 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 1.92 Crs

HT verdict on Cayenne

The Cayenne is one of the most popular SUVs from Porsche. It is available in multiple petrol and diesel engine options. It rivals against SUVs such as Jeep Grand Cherokee, Land Rover Range Rover Discovery and Land Rover Discovery.
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue