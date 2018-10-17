Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

4 out of 5
1/25
2/25
3/25
4/25
5/25
View all Images
6/25
4 out of 5
1.95 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Porsche Cayenne Key Specs
Engine2995 cc
Mileage40 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Cayenne specs and features

Cayenne E-Hybrid Latest Updates

Cayenne is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Cayenne E-Hybrid in Delhi is Rs. 1.95 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of E-Hybrid is 75

  • Engine Type: V8 Petrol engine
  • Max Torque: 700 Nm @
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 75
  • BootSpace: 645
    • Mileage of E-Hybrid is 40 kmpl....Read More

    Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Price

    E-Hybrid
    ₹1.95 Crore*On-Road Price
    2995 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,70,43,000
    RTO
    17,58,300
    Insurance
    6,88,672
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,94,90,472
    EMI@4,18,926/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    700 Nm @
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    40
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    456 bhp @ 5250 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine Type
    V8 Petrol engine
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Electric Motor
    1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
    Battery
    Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Max Engine Performance
    335 bhp @ 5300 rpm, 450 Nm @ 1340 rpm
    Fuel Type
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Max Motor Performance
    134 bhp @ 2800 rpm, 400 Nm
    Engine
    2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Four Wheel Steering
    No
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    255 / 55 R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    fully independent multi-link suspension
    Front Suspension
    Fully independent extra-large format double wishbone
    Rear Tyres
    275 / 50 R19
    Ground Clearance
    210
    Length
    4918
    Wheelbase
    2895
    Kerb Weight
    2295
    Height
    1696
    Width
    1983
    Bootspace
    645
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    75
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 1 Trip
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Seat Base Sliding
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    No
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Electric
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    Front and Rear Electric
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    5
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Co-Driver Only
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, LED on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    Yes
    Gesture Control
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    2 Din
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Optional
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Optional
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Optional
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Optional
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Optional
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Optional
    Geo-Fence
    Optional
    Find My Car
    Optional
    Alexa Compatibility
    Optional
    Emergency Call
    Optional
    Differential Lock
    Centre
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full-time
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    9 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seats
    All
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Captain Seats
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid EMI
    EMI3,77,034 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,75,41,424
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,75,41,424
    Interest Amount
    50,80,593
    Payable Amount
    2,26,22,017

    Porsche Cayenne other Variants

    Base
    ₹1.45 Crore*On-Road Price
    2995 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,26,84,000
    RTO
    13,22,400
    Insurance
    5,20,578
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,45,27,478
    EMI@3,12,252/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Turbo
    ₹2.21 Crore*On-Road Price
    3996 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    View breakup

    Porsche Cayenne Alternatives

    Mercedes-Benz GLS

    Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC

    1.05 - 1.09 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    Cayenne vs GLS

    Popular Porsche Cars

    • Popular
      View all  Porsche Cars

      Latest Cars in India 2023

      Mercedes-Benz GLE

      Mercedes-Benz GLE

      96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
      Check latest offers
      Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

      Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

      98 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      BMW X4

      BMW X4

      96.2 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Harrier

      Tata Harrier

      15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Safari

      Tata Safari

      16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Popular Cars in India 2023

      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      8.1 - 13 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Mahindra Thar

      Mahindra Thar

      10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hyundai Exter

      Hyundai Exter

      6 - 10.1 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Cars in India 2023

      MG G10

      MG G10

      24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Ferrari PurosangueSuv

      Ferrari PurosangueSuv

      3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
      Check details
      Nissan X-Trail

      Nissan X-Trail

      26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Toyota Supra

      Toyota Supra

      85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Vayve Mobility EVA

      Vayve Mobility EVA

      7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details