Porsche debuts the most powerful Cayenne SUV ever

Porsche has unveiled the new Cayenne Turbo plug-in hybrid SUV, its most powerful version ever made. However, it is still not the quickest Cayenne the German supercar manufacturer has produced. Equipped with a 4.0-litre V8 engine, the new Cayenne E-Hybrid comes with electric motor too, and offers incredible power. It is based on the 2024 Cayenne Porsche introduced earlier this year. The Cayenne plug-in hybrid will be available in both SUV and coupe versions with the top-of-the-line GT package as well.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Aug 2023, 09:53 AM
Porche has taken the covers off the new Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid SUV. The carmaker says it is the most powerful Cayenne it has manufactured ever.
It is the raw power that the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid's 4.0-litre twin turbo engine generates that will attract a lot of enthusiasts. It can churn out a staggering 729 bhp of maximum power and nearly 950 Nm of peak torque. It is a leap ahead in terms of power and torque compared to the previous generation Tubro S E-Hybrid model. It is also more powerful than the Cayenne Turbo GT which generates 642 bhp of power and 849 Nm of peak torque.

The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid could be the most powerful version of the popular SUV. But it is not the fastest in the Cayenne range. The model can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 295 kmph. The Turbo GT version is slightly quicker than the hybrid version in the 0-100 kmph sprint clocking about 3.2 seconds. It is also slower than the Turbo GT version which comes with a top speed of 305 kmph.

The engine is mated to a 25.9 kWh battery pack which is expected to offer a range of around 50 kms in EV mode. The electric motor is also capable of generating around 172 bhp of power on its own. Porsche claims that the 11.0-kW charger can help the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid recharge fully within two ahours and 30 minutes.

In terms of looks, the GT version is sportier than the standard Turbo variants. It sits slightly lower and weighs much less for improved handling and performance. It also comes with adaptive suspension.

On the inside, the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid comes with features like a12.6-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display on the dashboard. The front passenger also gets a dedicated 10.9-inch infotainment screen too.

First Published Date: 30 Aug 2023, 09:53 AM IST

