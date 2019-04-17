



With the debut of the Cayenne model in 2002, Porsche established itself as a leading automaker, and the Carrera GT, introduced in 2004, was the most costly Porsche vehicle at the time. Porsche SE became the family's holding company in 2007. In the year 2011, Porsche SE and Volkswagen AG merged to form a 'Integrated Automotive Group.'



Taycan, Porsche's first fully electric vehicle , was recently unveiled in India. The completely electric Taycan has a battery capacity of 560 kWh and a range of 500 kilometres. The vehicle is equipped with a ViT technology engine.



Porsche Cars Price List (December 2022) in India Porsche Car Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Porsche 911 ₹ 1.64 - 3.08 Cr Porsche 911 GT3 ₹ 2.49 Crore Porsche Taycan ₹ 1.5 - 2.1 Crore Porsche Cayenne Coupe ₹ 1.35 - 1.98 Cr Porsche Macan ₹ 69.98 - 84.04 Lakhs Porsche Cayenne ₹ 1.27 - 1.93 Cr Porsche Panamera ₹ 1.44 - 2.71 Cr Porsche 718 ₹ 85.46 Lakhs - 1.64 Cr

Porsche AG is a well-known German automaker founded in 1931 by Ferdinand Porsche. It is headquartered in Stuttgart and specialises in high-end sports cars, sedans, and SUVs. Porsche's current model line comprises the 718 Boxster/Cayman, Cayenne, 911, Panamera, and Macan, with Volkswagen AG as the majority shareholder.Porsche provided motor vehicle development