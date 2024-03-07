HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Porsche Recalls 8,100 Units Of 911 Sportscar In Us Over Faulty Windshield

Porsche recalls 8,100 units of 911 sportscar in US over faulty windshield

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • A select number of Porsche 911 sportscars have been impacted in the US by the recall owing to a faulty windshield fitment issue.
Porsche 911 ST
A select number of Porsche 911 sportscars have been impacted in the US by the recall owing to a faulty windshield fitment issue.
Porsche 911 ST
A select number of Porsche 911 sportscars have been impacted in the US by the recall owing to a faulty windshield fitment issue.

Porsche has recalled 8,100 units of its 911 sportscars in the US owing to a faulty windshield fitment issue. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has stated in an official announcement that these Porshe 911 sportscars come with faulty windshields that could detach in a crash. The recall documents further stated that the front and rear windows of these Porsche 911 models could have insufficient adhesion.

As of now, the recall for the Porsche 911 models is limited to the US market only. However, it has not been revealed which trims of the 911 model are involved in this recall. The recall document has revealed that the problem lies with the adhesive used to bond front windshields and rear windows to the cars. The document also stated that the problem could be with the circumstances in which the adhesive was used. As per the recall document, some 911s didn't have surfaces completely clear of residue at the time of installation at the manufacturing plant, which resulted in a weaker adhesive bond.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
3745.0 Petrol Automatic
₹ 1.64 - 3.08 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 GT3
3996.0 Petrol Automatic
₹ 2.50 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
2999 cc Petrol Automatic
₹ 1.85 Cr
Compare
Porsche Cayenne Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
3996.0 Petrol Automatic
₹ 1.35 - 1.98 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
2184 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11.25 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The German sportscar brand under Volkswagen AG reportedly learned about the issue in November last year. After that, the automaker launched an inspection and found that the lass could become partially detached in the weaker areas. In case a crash occurs, the overall bond between the car's metal surface and the glass windshield would be severely impacted and the bond could be too weak to hold the windshield in place, resulting in the glass flying away, which could lead to a major mishap.

However, Porsche claims that there were no observed cases of loose glass. The car manufacturer also claimed that it is unaware of any glass coming off, and there are no reports of any accidents or injuries related to this issue. The sports car manufacturer has advised the owners of Porsche 911 models that excessive wind noise or moisture in the car could indicate problem areas. In such a case, the owners have been advised to take their vehicle to the workshops, where front and rear glass will be inspected and replaced if necessary, using new glass treated with an abrasive cleaning process.

Porsche will start notifying the dealers about this recall on 13th March, with customer notification slated to commence on 26th April. The Porsche 911 owners can contact the automaker's customer service and log in to the dedicated NHTSA recall website to check if their vehicle is covered under this recall or not.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Porsche 911 car recall vehicle recall sportscar Porsche 911 Porsche 911 luxury car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.