Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,85,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 2999 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe mileage is 9.1 kmpl.
1.85 Cr*
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Key Specs
Engine2999 cc
Mileage9.1 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Variants & Price

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe price starts at ₹ 1.85 Cr .

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
53 4Matic Plus
1.85 Cr*
2999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeCoupe
AirbagsYes
Mileage9.1 kmpl
Engine2999 cc
Max Speed250 kmph
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
Porsche 911BMW M8Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.85 Cr
₹1.64 - 3.08 Cr
₹2.15 - 2.18 Cr
₹1.35 - 1.98 Cr
Engine
2999 cc
2981-3745 cc
4395 cc
2995-3996 cc
Mileage
9.1 kmpl
8-11.2 kmpl
8.8 kmpl
8.8-10.7 kmpl
Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Expert Ratings
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
-

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Mercedes-Benz News

Mercedes-Benz India plans to increase its presence in smaller cities
Mercedes-Benz prepares to increase presence in smaller cities. Here's how
31 Jan 2024
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA will be offered in two trims.
2024 GLA, the most-affordable Mercedes SUV, launched with updates in India
31 Jan 2024
The auto industry is expecting announcements like a rationalised tax structure for luxury cars, continued focus on green and clean mobility and extension of the FAME scheme in the upcoming interim budget 2024.
Budget 2024: Automakers seek continued push to green mobility, infra development
29 Jan 2024
Mercedes EQG is the all-electric version of the G-Class SUV. The concept EV comes with an iconic boxy design with the same 4x4 off-roading capability as the fossil-fuel-powered SUV. Mercedes-Benz said that the design advantages of the electric drive of the EV makes it ideal for off-road vehicles and ambitious off-road operations.
Mercedes to showcase EQG, electric SUV based on G-Class, for the first time in India at Bharat Mobility Show
24 Jan 2024
GLA is the entry-level Mercedes SUV but promises to pack a whole lot of punch in its updated version.
Facelift Mercedes GLA, AMG GLE 53 Coupe to launch in India on January 31
19 Jan 2024
Mercedes-Benz Videos

Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
<p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
23 Jan 2015
<p>It may not have the iconic gullwing doors or the raw power of its predecessor, but the AMG GT feels more refined and better engineered than the SLS.</p>
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S First Drive Video Review
9 Jan 2015
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe FAQs

    The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe offers a competitive mileage of 9.1 kmpl.
    The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe comes in a single variant which is the 53 4Matic Plus providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium Coupe experience.
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe is a 5 Seater Coupe.
    The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe comes in petrol variant offering a mileage of 9.1 kmpl.
    The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe comes with 2999 engine. It comes with single Automatic transmission. With 1 variant, it caters to diverse preferences.

