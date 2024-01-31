|Engine
|2999 cc
|Mileage
|9.1 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe price starts at ₹ 1.85 Cr .
₹1.85 Cr*
2999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
|Model Name
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
|Porsche 911
|BMW M8
|Porsche Cayenne Coupe
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.85 Cr
₹1.64 - 3.08 Cr
₹2.15 - 2.18 Cr
₹1.35 - 1.98 Cr
|Engine
2999 cc
2981-3745 cc
4395 cc
2995-3996 cc
|Mileage
9.1 kmpl
8-11.2 kmpl
8.8 kmpl
8.8-10.7 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
|Airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
|Expert Ratings
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
-