Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 53 4Matic Plus

1/1
2.11 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Key Specs
Engine2999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all AMG GLE Coupe specs and features

AMG GLE Coupe 53 4Matic Plus Latest Updates

AMG GLE Coupe is a 5 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of AMG GLE Coupe 53 4Matic Plus (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.11 Crore. The

  • Max Torque: 560 Nm @ 1800-5800 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 85 litres
  • BootSpace: 655 litres
    • ...Read More

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 53 4Matic Plus Price

    53 4Matic Plus
    ₹2.11 Crore*On-Road Price
    2999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,85,00,000
    RTO
    19,04,000
    Insurance
    7,44,857
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,11,49,357
    EMI@4,54,582/mo
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 53 4Matic Plus Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    5 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    560 Nm @ 1800-5800 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    429 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Speed
    250 Kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    275 / 45 R21
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
    Front Suspension
    Independent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
    Rear Tyres
    315 / 40 R21
    Bootspace
    655 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    85 litres
    Length
    4961 mm
    Ground Clearance
    198 mm
    Wheelbase
    2935 mm
    Height
    1716 mm
    Width
    2014 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Body Coloured
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    Illuminated
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    12.3 inch
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Interior Colours
    Black , Truffle Brown / Black
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 53 4Matic Plus EMI
    EMI4,09,124 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,90,34,421
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,90,34,421
    Interest Amount
    55,13,016
    Payable Amount
    2,45,47,437

