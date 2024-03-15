AMG GLE Coupe is a 5 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of AMG GLE Coupe 53 4Matic Plus (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.11 Crore. The AMG GLE Coupe is a 5 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of AMG GLE Coupe 53 4Matic Plus (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.11 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 53 4Matic Plus is 85 litres & Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Heater and specs like: Max Torque: 560 Nm @ 1800-5800 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 85 litres BootSpace: 655 litres ...Read MoreRead Less