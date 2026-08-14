In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe and Porsche 911, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4Matic Plus, Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera. AMG GLE Coupe: 2999 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG GLE Coupe vs 911 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg gle coupe
|911
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.45 Cr
|₹ 2.11 Cr
|Mileage
|9.1 kmpl
|6 to 10.64 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2999 cc
|2981 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6