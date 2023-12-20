HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Mercedes Amg C43 First Drive Review: Powerful Still, Even Without V6

Mercedes AMG C43 review: Powerful still, even without V6

The 2023 Mercedes AMG C43 is the most powerful version of its immensely popular C-Class sedan. Under the hood, the AMG C43 now comes armed with a new 2.0-litre four cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. Has it lost its charm without the V6? Here is our first drive review.
By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 20 Dec 2023, 10:18 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg C 43 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
₹ 98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53
₹ 1.02 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35
₹ 58.80 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E63 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG E63
₹ 1.70 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Eqs (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS
₹ 2.45 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 20 Dec 2023, 10:18 AM IST
TAGS: C-Class AMG C43 Mercedes-Benz

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard (Car Duster)
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
WISELIFE Car Body Scratch Remover and Repair Polishing Wax Kit with Sponge Cream Wax Body Compound Scratch Remover For Car and Bike Perfect Box with Grey Patchwork (Car Scratch Remover)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
46% OFF
MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drill Professional Cleaner Dust Collection/Lighting 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner 120W High-Power Handheld Wireless Vacuum Cleaner Home Car Dual-use USB Rechargeable (Black)
Rs. 695 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.