Mercedes AMG C43 review: Powerful still, even without V6

The 2023 Mercedes AMG C43 is the most powerful version of its immensely popular C-Class sedan. Under the hood, the AMG C43 now comes armed with a new 2.0-litre four cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. Has it lost its charm without the V6? Here is our first drive review.

Sabyasachi Dasgupta

| Updated on: By:Updated on: Share via:

Follow us on: