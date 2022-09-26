Best Maruti Suzuki Cars

In India, there are 20 Maruti Suzuki Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Dzire. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Maruti Suzuki Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ₹ 10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Victoris ₹ 10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Swift ₹ 5.79 - 8.84 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Baleno ₹ 5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Dzire ₹ 6.26 - 9.36 Lakhs

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20 New Maruti Suzuki Cars found

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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Front Right Side
1/15

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

4.0
645
₹10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs
Engine
1490 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
34 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Front Left Side
1/20

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

4.3
178
₹10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Engine
1490 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
36 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maruti Suzuki Swift Front Right View
1/20

Maruti Suzuki Swift

3.7
610
₹5.79 - 8.84 Lakhs
Engine
1197 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
14 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front Right View
1/18

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

4.0
962
₹5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs
Engine
1197 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
9 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Front Left Side
1/32

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

3.8
642
₹6.26 - 9.36 Lakhs
Engine
1197 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
9 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Front Left Side
1/12

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

4.0
501
₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs
Engine
1462 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
9 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Front Left Side
1/17

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

3.9
847
₹6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs
Engine
1197 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
16 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front Right Side
1/20

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

3.5
725
₹4.99 - 6.95 Lakhs
Engine
1197 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
11 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front View
1/18

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

4.0
2
₹12.31 - 14.45 Lakhs
Engine
1462 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Both
6 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front Left Side
1/15

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

3.9
622
₹3.7 - 5.45 Lakhs
Engine
998 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
8 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Front Left Side
1/16

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

4.4
8
₹4.7 - 6.73 Lakhs
Engine
998 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
8 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Front Left Side
1/12

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

3.2
634
₹5.21 - 6.36 Lakhs
Engine
1197 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Manual
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Front Left Side
1/17

Maruti Suzuki XL6

3.9
11
₹11.52 - 14.47 Lakhs
Engine
1462 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
9 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Front Left Side
1/19

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

3.8
16
₹5.35 - 7.55 Lakhs
Engine
1197.0 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Both
11 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Front Right Side
1/30

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

4.0
2
₹24.97 - 28.61 Lakhs
Engine
1987 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Automatic
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Front Right Side
1/24

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

4.0
3
₹9.09 - 12.04 Lakhs
Engine
1462 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Both
9 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Front Left Side
1/12

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

3.8
133
₹3.5 - 5.25 Lakhs
Engine
998 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
8 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Wagon R Bioflex
1/5

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

₹7.24 Lakhs
Engine
1197 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Manual
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Front Left View
1/16
JUST LAUNCHED

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

3.9
499
₹7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Engine
1462 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Manual
19 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Front Left Side
1/24

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

4.1
163
₹15.99 - 20.21 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
61 kWh
Speed
150 kmph
Range
543 km
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

5 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid Front Left Side
UPCOMING

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid

4.5
2
Expected Launch in Jun 2027
₹10 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
1197 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Manual
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV Front Right Side
UPCOMING

Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV

5.0
1
Expected Launch in Mar 2027
₹12 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Front Left Side
1/4
UPCOMING

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

3.3
3
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹10 - 14 Lakhs
Expected price
Battery Capacity
50 kWh
Speed
160 kmph
Range
300 km
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026 Front Right Side
UPCOMING

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026

4.0
3
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹6.8 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
1197 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Manual
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki XL5 Front Left Side
UPCOMING

Maruti Suzuki XL5

4.2
6
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Manual
Check Details

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