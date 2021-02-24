



Maruti began manufacturing automobiles in 1983, with the Maruti 800 serving as the first model. As a cheap, small, and compact family car, this model revolutionised the Indian automobile market. Maruti Suzuki is credited with introducing India's first modern sedan, the Maruti 1000, in 1989. Various automobile models, such as the Zen and the Esteem, were introduced in the early part of the twentieth century. The business released a new version of the Maruti 800 in the year 1998. For nearly two decades, the Maruti 800 was India's best-selling automobile, until the launch of Maruti Alto in 2004. The Maruti Suzuki Swift, a five-door hatchback, was introduced in 2005. Maruti Suzuki NEXA, a unique dealership programme, was created in 2015 to advertise premium Maruti Suzuki new automobiles such as the Baleno, Baleno RS, S-Cross, Ciaz, and Ignis.



Maruti Suzuki Limited operates three factories in Gurgaon, Manesar, and Mehsana and currently has 19 active models on the market. Maruti Suzuki has also introduced Maruti Insurance, Maruti Finance, N2N Fleet Management, Maruti Accessories, and Maruti Driving School, amongst other projects.



Maruti Suzuki's newest model, the Maruti Celerio, was launched in November 2021. The VXi AMT version has an ARAI rating of 26.68kpl, making it the most fuel efficient petrol car in India, according to Maruti.



Maruti Suzuki Cars Price List (December 2022) in India Maruti Suzuki Car Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Maruti Suzuki Swift ₹ 5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift ₹ 6.5 - 10 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Dzire ₹ 5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ₹ 4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso ₹ 4.25 - 5.99 Lakh Maruti Suzuki Baleno ₹ 5.58 - 9.46 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Ignis ₹ 4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 ₹ 5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 ₹ 11.29 - 14.55 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Alto ₹ 3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is India's largest automobile manufacturer. Maruti Udyog Limited was the company's previous name. This company is a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, the world's largest manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles. Maruti Suzuki India Limited, based in New Delhi, produces famous passenger cars such as the Alto, Baleno, Swift Dzire, S-Cross, Ertiga, Ciaz, WagonR, and others.