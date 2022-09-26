In India, there are 20 Maruti Suzuki Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Dzire. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 5.79 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Maruti Suzuki Cars Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
|₹ 10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs
|Maruti Suzuki Victoris
|₹ 10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
|Maruti Suzuki Swift
|₹ 5.79 - 8.84 Lakhs
|Maruti Suzuki Baleno
|₹ 5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|₹ 6.26 - 9.36 Lakhs