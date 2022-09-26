Best Maruti Suzuki Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ₹ 10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Victoris ₹ 10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Swift ₹ 5.79 - 8.84 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Baleno ₹ 5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Dzire ₹ 6.26 - 9.36 Lakhs

In India, there are 20 Maruti Suzuki Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Dzire. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.