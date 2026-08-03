Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Price

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Key Specs
- Engine1462 cc
- Mileage20.04 - 20.65 kmpl
- Power103.25 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space510 litres
- Max Torque138 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
- Kerb Weight1065 kg
The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was the brand’s offering in the compact sedan segment, catering to buyers looking for a comfortable, spacious, and fuel-efficient family car. Positioned as a more value-oriented alternative to premium sedans, the Ciaz featured a wide cabin, a large 510-litre boot, and a practical features list suited for daily urban use. It remained in production until April 2025, after which it was officially discontinued in the Indian market.
Prior to discontinuation, the Maruti Ciaz was priced between ₹9.41 lakh and ₹12.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant and transmission choice. It remained one of the most accessible models in its class until its exit from the segment.
The Ciaz was first launched in India in October 2014, and it received a significant update in 2018 which included cosmetic revisions and the introduction of the BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine. The model was finally discontinued in April 2025.
The sedan was available in four trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. It could be had in seven monotone paint schemes: Pearl Arctic White, Celestial Blue, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Midnight Black, and Prime Dignity Brown. Additionally, Maruti offered three dual-tone options that paired grey, red, or brown with a black roof for added visual contrast.
The petrol-powered Ciaz offered an ARAI-claimed mileage of 20.65 kmpl with the 5-speed manual gearbox. When paired with the 4-speed torque converter automatic, fuel efficiency was rated slightly lower, though still competitive for the segment.
The Ciaz was powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, BS6-compliant K15B petrol engine, capable of producing 103.5 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. This motor was integrated with Maruti’s Smart Hybrid system for improved fuel economy and reduced emissions. Transmission options included a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic, both driving the front wheels.
Interior features included the SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, cruise control, leather upholstery, rear AC vents, auto headlamps, and push-button start. Exterior lighting was handled by LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs.
Safety equipment on the Ciaz included dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors with a reversing camera, ESP, and hill-hold assist (available in automatic variants).
During its run, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz competed with other C-segment sedans, including the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
|Rs. 9.09 LakhsOnwards
|103 bhp
|138 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|2
|170 mm
|510 litres
|4490 mm
|1730 mm
|1485 mm
|5.4 metres
|Honda Amaze
|Rs. 7.48 LakhsOnwards
|89 bhp
|110 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|172 mm
|416 litres
|3995 mm
|1733 mm
|1500 mm
|4.9 metres
|CiazVSAmaze
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is available in the 10 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Ciaz for its comfortable driving experience, ample legroom, and excellent value for money, making it an attractive choice. However, some note it could improve in specific performance areas.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|103.25 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Max Torque
|138 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|20.04 - 20.65 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1462 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz's petrol variant is 20.65 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sigma 1.5 comes with a 43 litres fuel tank.
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