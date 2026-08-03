PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/24

MARUTI SUZUKI Ciaz

₹9.09 - 12.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
3
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Overview

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was the brand’s offering in the compact sedan segment, catering to buyers looking for a comfortable, spacious, and fuel-efficient family car. Positioned as a more value-oriented alternative to premium sedans, the Ciaz featured a wide cabin, a large 510-litre boot, and a practical features list suited for daily urban use. It remained in production until April 2025, after which it was officially discontinued in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Price

Prior to discontinuation, the Maruti Ciaz was priced between 9.41 lakh and 12.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant and transmission choice. It remained one of the most accessible models in its class until its exit from the segment.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Launch Date

The Ciaz was first launched in India in October 2014, and it received a significant update in 2018 which included cosmetic revisions and the introduction of the BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine. The model was finally discontinued in April 2025.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Variants & Colour Options

The sedan was available in four trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. It could be had in seven monotone paint schemes: Pearl Arctic White, Celestial Blue, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Midnight Black, and Prime Dignity Brown. Additionally, Maruti offered three dual-tone options that paired grey, red, or brown with a black roof for added visual contrast.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Mileage

The petrol-powered Ciaz offered an ARAI-claimed mileage of 20.65 kmpl with the 5-speed manual gearbox. When paired with the 4-speed torque converter automatic, fuel efficiency was rated slightly lower, though still competitive for the segment.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Specs & Features

The Ciaz was powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, BS6-compliant K15B petrol engine, capable of producing 103.5 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. This motor was integrated with Maruti’s Smart Hybrid system for improved fuel economy and reduced emissions. Transmission options included a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic, both driving the front wheels.

Interior features included the SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, cruise control, leather upholstery, rear AC vents, auto headlamps, and push-button start. Exterior lighting was handled by LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Safety

Safety equipment on the Ciaz included dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors with a reversing camera, ESP, and hill-hold assist (available in automatic variants).

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Rivals

During its run, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz competed with other C-segment sedans, including the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1462 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20.04 - 20.65 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    103.25 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    510 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    138 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1065 kg
View All Ciaz SpecsView specs icon

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Videos

  • Full Videos

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Variants

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz price starts at ₹ 9.09 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 12.04 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes in 9 variants. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz's top variant is Alpha 1.5 AT Dual Tone.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Petrol
Automatic
Manual
9 Variants Available
Ciaz Sigma 1.5
₹9.09 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ciaz Delta 1.5
₹9.65 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ciaz Zeta 1.5
₹10.06 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
Record passenger vehicle sales in July due to economic boosts, with top manufacturers reporting best-ever figures.Read Full Story
Calendar icon31 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki's profits fell 9% year-on-year, marking a second consecutive quarter of decline despite strong sales.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki India expands its after-sales network, opening its 6,000th service touchpoint in Kozhikode, Kerala, with plans for 500 more by FY 2026-27.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Jun 2026
5 reliable second-hand sedans I’d buy over a new compact SUV
Calendar icon15 Jun 2026
Maruti Suzuki launched the Smart Maintenance Plan, offering flexible, prepaid vehicle service packages for cost savings and convenience.Read Full Story

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Ciaz.
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Honda Amaze
VS
Maruti Suzuki CiazSelect model
Honda AmazeSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Ac Controls
Front Right Side
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Seat Headrest
Front Fog Lamp
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz image
Rs. 9.09 LakhsOnwards
4.43
103 bhp138 NmManual, Automatic2170 mm510 litres4490 mm1730 mm1485 mm5.4 metres
Honda AmazeHonda Amaze imageRs. 7.48 LakhsOnwards
4.6108
89 bhp110 NmManual, Automatic6172 mm416 litres3995 mm1733 mm1500 mm4.9 metresCiazVSAmaze

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Images

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Image 1
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Image 2
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Image 3
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Image 4
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Image 5
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Image 6

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Colours

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is available in the 10 Colours in India.

Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown
Pearl Arctic White
Opulent Red
Pearl Midnight Black
Grandeur Grey With Black Roof
Opulent Red With Black Roof
Grandeur Grey
Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown With Black Roof
Nexa Blue
Splendid Silver
Pearl metallic dignity brown

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alternatives

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

7.48 - 10 Lakhs
CiazvsAmaze

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4Safety
4.3Design
4.7Value For Money
4.7Comfort
Write a Review

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Ciaz for its comfortable driving experience, ample legroom, and excellent value for money, making it an attractive choice. However, some note it could improve in specific performance areas.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExtremely comfortable driving experience
  • check circle iconAmple legroom for passengers
  • check circle iconPerfect and effective AC
  • check circle iconLuxurious feel at an affordable price
  • check circle iconStrong performance for a diesel car

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited features in some variants
  • warning iconAverage resale value
  • warning iconFuel efficiency not industry-leading
  • warning iconRear visibility could be better
  • warning iconLess powerful engine compared to competitors

User Reviews

Perfect for middle class
This sedan offers great value for money, especially for middle-class buyers. It gives a luxurious feel within its price range and looks attractive and stylish. The car is also quite comfortable for daily use and long drives.
By: Sujal Patel (Jul 22, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Great Car and Best Mileage
The Ciaz is a fantastic car! I have been driving the diesel variant for over four years, and it has been an excellent experience 1. AC: Perfect and effective. 2. Space: Luxurious and comfortable 3. Performance: Despite being a diesel car, the pickup and overall performance are absolutely perfect.
By: Asitava Chackerbutty (Apr 3, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Great for City and Highway Drives
Wonderful and extremely comfortable driving experience. The car offers ample legroom for everyone seated, ensuring a relaxed journey.
By: Manisha Gogia Gogia (Dec 27, 2024)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Related News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, April 2: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz to discontinue, Mahindra XUV 3XO's Australia launch, KTM bikes discontinued
3 Apr 2025
The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was first launched in 2014
Maruti Ciaz to be discontinued, but the nameplate could return with a twist
2 Apr 2025
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will cease to be produced in March 2025 and the sedan will be phased out by April this year.
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz looking at end of road. What's killing this Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia rival?
25 Feb 2025
The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz averages about 500 units per month, while its rivals are doing over 1,200 units every month
No plans to discontinue the Ciaz, sedans still popular: Maruti Suzuki
3 May 2024
Honda City facelift, launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), is the most expensive compact sedan among its rivals like Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.
Honda City vs Verna vs Ciaz vs Virtus vs Slavia: Price faceoff
3 Mar 2023
View all
 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Related News

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power103.25 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque138 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage20.04 - 20.65 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1462 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Ciaz specs and features

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz's petrol variant is 20.65 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sigma 1.5 comes with a 43 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Sigma 1.5
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
20.65

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

Popular Sedan Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A5

Audi A5

50 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi A8 L

Audi A8 L

1.34 - 1.63 Cr
A8 L Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi New A6

Audi New A6

70 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi New A3

Audi New A3

39 - 45 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Audi S5 Sportback

Audi S5 Sportback

80.49 Lakhs
S5 Sportback Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sedan Cars

view all specs and features