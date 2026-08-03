Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Overview

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was the brand’s offering in the compact sedan segment, catering to buyers looking for a comfortable, spacious, and fuel-efficient family car. Positioned as a more value-oriented alternative to premium sedans, the Ciaz featured a wide cabin, a large 510-litre boot, and a practical features list suited for daily urban use. It remained in production until April 2025, after which it was officially discontinued in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Price

Prior to discontinuation, the Maruti Ciaz was priced between ₹9.41 lakh and ₹12.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant and transmission choice. It remained one of the most accessible models in its class until its exit from the segment.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Launch Date

The Ciaz was first launched in India in October 2014, and it received a significant update in 2018 which included cosmetic revisions and the introduction of the BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine. The model was finally discontinued in April 2025.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Variants & Colour Options

The sedan was available in four trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. It could be had in seven monotone paint schemes: Pearl Arctic White, Celestial Blue, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Midnight Black, and Prime Dignity Brown. Additionally, Maruti offered three dual-tone options that paired grey, red, or brown with a black roof for added visual contrast.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Mileage

The petrol-powered Ciaz offered an ARAI-claimed mileage of 20.65 kmpl with the 5-speed manual gearbox. When paired with the 4-speed torque converter automatic, fuel efficiency was rated slightly lower, though still competitive for the segment.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Specs & Features

The Ciaz was powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, BS6-compliant K15B petrol engine, capable of producing 103.5 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. This motor was integrated with Maruti’s Smart Hybrid system for improved fuel economy and reduced emissions. Transmission options included a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic, both driving the front wheels.

Interior features included the SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, cruise control, leather upholstery, rear AC vents, auto headlamps, and push-button start. Exterior lighting was handled by LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Safety

Safety equipment on the Ciaz included dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors with a reversing camera, ESP, and hill-hold assist (available in automatic variants).

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Rivals

During its run, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz competed with other C-segment sedans, including the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus.