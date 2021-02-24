Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Price

Home > Marutisuzuki > Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 8.3 to 11.33 Lakhs*

Ex showroom price
Available colours
Mileage 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl
Engine 1,462 cc
Transmission Automatic (torque converter) - 4 gears and Manual - 5 gears
Fuel type Petrol
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Ciaz Sigma 1.5

₹ 8.3 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Engine Type
K15 Smart Hybrid
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
887.95 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.65 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
4490 mm
Wheelbase
2650 mm
Kerb Weight
1055 kg
Height
1485 mm
Width
1730 mm
Bootspace
510 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
43 litres
Ciaz Delta 1.5

₹ 8.93 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Ciaz Zeta 1.5

₹ 9.7 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Ciaz Delta 1.5 AT

₹ 9.97 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Ciaz Alpha 1.5

₹ 9.97 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Ciaz S 1.5 MT

₹ 10.08 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Ciaz Zeta 1.5 AT

₹ 10.8 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT

₹ 11.09 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

