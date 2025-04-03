Auto recap, April 2: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz to discontinue, Mahindra XUV 3XO Australia launch, KTM 125 bikes discontinued

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Wednesday, April 2.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz to be discontinued, but the nameplate could return with a twist

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, after a long run of almost a decade, is going to be discontinued, confirmed Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India. The Ciaz was launched back in 2014 to challenge the market dominance of the Honda City and also rival other compact sedans in India such as the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid Nissan Sunny and others. While the Ciaz is being discontinued, the brand ‘Ciaz’ might make a comeback, however in a different body form.

Mahindra XUV 3XO to enter the Australian market soon

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is set to be launched in Australia. A report by Drive stated that the sub-compact SUV from Mahindra will make its debut in the country during the 2025 Melbourne Motor Show. The Australian auto expo will be held between April 5 and 6, 2025.

KTM 125 Duke and RC 125 discontinued in India

KTM India has discontinued the 125 Duke and the RC 125 in the Indian market. The brand has delisted both motorcycles from its official Indian website. The reason behind discontinuing both motorcycles is the poor sales. There are rumours that the 125 Duke and RC 125 will be replaced by the 160 Duke and RC 160. KTM launched the Duke 125 in India in 2018, followed by the RC 125 a few years later. It does make sense that the brand is considering replacing the 125 cc motorcycles with the 160 cc ones because, in the past recent years, the 160 cc segment has become very popular.

