Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes in eight petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Ciaz measures 4,490 mm in length, 1,730 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,650 mm. The ground clearance of Ciaz is 170. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz price starts at ₹ 8.3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 11.72 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes in 8 variants. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz top variant price is ₹ 11.09 Lakhs.
₹8.3 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.93 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.7 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.97 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹9.97 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.08 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.8 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹11.09 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
