Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes in eight petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Ciaz measures 4,490 mm in length, 1,730 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,650 mm. The ground clearance of Ciaz is 170. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market.