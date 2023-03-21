HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 8,30,000 in India. It is available in 8 variants, 1462.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Specs

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes in eight petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Ciaz measures 4,490 mm in length, 1,730 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,650 mm. ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Alpha 1.5 AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.04
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
K15 Smart Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
861.72
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Ground Clearance
170
Length
4490
Wheelbase
2650
Kerb Weight
1065
Height
1485
Width
1730
Bootspace
510
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
43
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Warranty (Years)
2
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
Optional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige and Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Variants & Price List

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz price starts at ₹ 8.3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 11.72 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes in 8 variants. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz top variant price is ₹ 11.09 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sigma 1.5
8.3 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Delta 1.5
8.93 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Zeta 1.5
9.7 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Delta 1.5 AT
9.97 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Alpha 1.5
9.97 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
S 1.5 MT
10.08 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Zeta 1.5 AT
10.8 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Alpha 1.5 AT
11.09 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

