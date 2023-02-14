HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Gets New Safety Features As Standard: Details

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets new safety features as standard: Details

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has updated the Ciaz with new safety features. It now gets Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard. The brand has also new dual-tone colour schemes. There is Pearl Metallic Opulent Red with Black Roof, Pearl Metallic Grandeur Gray with a Black roof and Dignity Brown with Black Roof. Based on the top-end Alpha variant, the Ciaz dual-tone is available at 11,14,500 for the manual gearbox whereas the automatic transmission is priced at 12,34,500.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 14 Feb 2023, 17:55 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in Dignity Brown with Black Roof paint scheme.
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in Dignity Brown with Black Roof paint scheme.
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in Dignity Brown with Black Roof paint scheme.
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in Dignity Brown with Black Roof paint scheme.

In terms of safety features, the Ciaz ISOFIX child seats, seat-belt pre-tensioners with force limiters, Rear Parking Sensors, Anti-lock Braking System with Electronic Brake Distribution and dual front airbags.

Apart from the dual-tone paint schemes, the Ciaz is also offered in seven single-tone paint schemes. There is Nexa Blue, Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown, Pearl Midnight Black, Grandeur Grey, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red and Pearl Arctic White.

Also Read : Mahindra 5-door Thar spotted ahead of launch, will rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Powering the Ciaz is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder K15 engine. It produces 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm. The gearbox on offer is a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission and a 5-speed manual gearbox. The claimed fuel efficiency of the manual gearbox is 20.65 kmpl whereas for the automatic transmission is 20.04 kmpl. The engine also gets Smart Hybrid Technology. It has an engine idle start/stop system, brake energy regeneration and torque assist.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.65 kmpl
₹8.3 - 11.72 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹8.35 - 12.79 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.55 kmpl
₹8.39 - 12.57 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero Neo
1493 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.29 kmpl
₹8.48 - 10.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Mr Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the new Ciaz, featuring three new dual-tone colour options and additional safety features. The Ciaz has been a beloved choice among our customers and has attained remarkable success, completing eight years in the market. With its new avatar, we aim to further strengthen our position in the premium mid-size sedan segment.

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2023, 17:55 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Maruti Suzuki India Limited
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
17% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 312 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 525 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
Suzuki_Swift_Sport_1
Suzuki Swift Sport that India never got
Xoom4
Hero Xoom is the latest scooter to rival Honda Activa
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets new safety features as standard: Details
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets new safety features as standard: Details
This KTM 390 Adventure rival is equipped with exciting features
This KTM 390 Adventure rival is equipped with exciting features
Ford to cut thousands of jobs in Europe amidst EV restructuring
Ford to cut thousands of jobs in Europe amidst EV restructuring
This electric luxury SUV is set to hit Indian shores this year
This electric luxury SUV is set to hit Indian shores this year
Delhi Police to get new Ertiga, Bolero units with latest security tech
Delhi Police to get new Ertiga, Bolero units with latest security tech

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city