|Engine
|998.0 to 1197.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
Latest Update
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx was showcased for the first-time at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. The Fronx is a compact SUV based on the Baleno hatchback and is a statement of intent from a company that is now betting big on the SUV body type. Fronx is under ...Read More
Maruti Suzuki Fronx price starts at ₹ 7.46 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.13 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes in 12 variants. Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant price is ₹ 13.13 Lakhs.
₹7.46 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.32 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.72 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.88 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹9.28 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹9.72 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.55 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.47 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.63 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.05 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹12.97 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹13.13 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Maruti Suzuki Fronx in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Fronx's petrol variant is 21.79 kmpl. Maruti Suzuki Fronx petrol comes with a 37 litres litre fuel tank.