Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx was showcased for the first-time at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. The Fronx is a compact SUV based on the Baleno hatchback and is a statement of intent from a company that is now betting big on the SUV body type. Fronx is under 4 meters in length which means it is eligible for tax benefits on such vehicles. But beyond its dimensions, Maruti Suzuki is betting on its young visual appeal and feature-rich cabin to strike a chord with urban buyers.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price:

Pricing for Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to start at around Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to around Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). Much like Jimny, Fronx will also be sold through the Nexa dealership chain of Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Features:

Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a sporty and aerodynamic silhouette that gives it a muscular stance, as well as NEXWave grille, crystal block LED DRLs and a progressive roofline. In the cabin, the top-end Fronx gets push button to start/stop system, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, fast charging sockets, touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, heads-up display, 360-degree parking camera, wireless charger and connected technology.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Performance:

To be offered in five variants-Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha, Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be powered by two engine options ? a K-Series petrol motor and a BoosterJet petrol engine.Maruti Suzuki Fronx Rivals:

At its expected price point, Fronx is likely to rival a long list of car models across body types. Maruti Suzuki will take on the likes of Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon as well as Kia Seltos. It will also potentially take on siblings like Baleno and Brezza....Read MoreRead Less