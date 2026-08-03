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MARUTI SUZUKI Fronx

₹6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has carved a unique niche in the competitive Indian automotive market by blending the rugged appeal of a sub-compact SUV with a sporty, coupe-like roofline. Sold exclusively through Maruti Suzuki's premium Nexa dealership network, the Fronx is built on the proven Baleno platform but offers distinct styling, elevated ground clearance, and an array of modern features.

Whether you are looking for a highly fuel-efficient daily commuter or a punchy turbocharged crossover for weekend highway runs, this comprehensive review covers all the essential details for the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Fronx, including up-to-date pricing, detailed specifications, safety equipment, and how it stacks up against its rivals.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx 2026 Price and Variants

The 2026 Fronx lineup is designed to cater to a wide spectrum of buyers, offering 16 different variants spread across five main trims: Sigma, Delta, Delta Plus, Zeta, and Alpha.

The ex-showroom price for the Maruti Suzuki Fronx starts at a highly competitive Rs. 6.85 Lakhs for the base Sigma 1.2L manual variant and goes up to Rs. 11.98 Lakhs for the fully-loaded Alpha 1.0L Turbo automatic in a dual-tone finish.

Ex-Showroom Price List by Powertrain

Variant CategoryEngine & TransmissionEx-Showroom Price (Approx.)
Sigma 1.2L MT1.2L Petrol ManualRs. 6.85 Lakhs
Delta 1.2L MT1.2L Petrol ManualRs. 7.65 Lakhs
Sigma 1.2 CNG1.2L CNG ManualRs. 7.79 Lakhs
Delta Plus 1.2L MT1.2L Petrol ManualRs. 8.04 Lakhs
Delta 1.2L AGS1.2L Petrol Automatic (AMT)Rs. 8.15 Lakhs
Delta Plus 1.2L AGS1.2L Petrol Automatic (AMT)Rs. 8.54 Lakhs
Delta 1.2 CNG1.2L CNG ManualRs. 8.59 Lakhs
Delta Plus 1.0 Turbo MT1.0L Turbo Petrol ManualRs. 8.92 Lakhs
Zeta 1.0L Turbo MT1.0L Turbo Petrol ManualRs. 9.71 Lakhs
Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT1.0L Turbo Petrol ManualRs. 10.56 Lakhs
Zeta 1.0L Turbo 6 AT1.0L Turbo Petrol Automatic (TC)Rs. 10.99 Lakhs
Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone1.0L Turbo Petrol Automatic (TC)Rs. 11.98 Lakhs

(Note: Prices reflect the Ex-showroom values. On-road prices will vary based on your state's RTO and insurance policies.)

Engine Specifications and Performance Options

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx offers three distinct powertrain options, making it one of the most versatile vehicles in its segment.

  1. 1.2L DualJet Petrol Engine: Geared towards budget-conscious buyers and city commuters, this naturally aspirated engine generates 90 PS (89 bhp) and 113 Nm of torque. It is available with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AGS/AMT).
  2. 1.0L Boosterjet Turbo Petrol Engine: Designed for driving enthusiasts, this punchy turbocharged engine produces 100 PS (99 bhp) and a robust 147.6 Nm of torque available between 2000-4500 rpm. It can be paired with a 5-speed manual or a refined 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission featuring paddle shifters.
  3. 1.2L S-CNG Engine: Focused entirely on maximising running cost savings, the CNG powertrain delivers 77.5 PS (76 bhp) and 98.5 Nm of torque. It is offered exclusively with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Fuel Efficiency (Mileage)

Maruti Suzuki retains its reputation for exceptional fuel economy with the Fronx. The ARAI-certified mileage figures are:

  • 1.2L Petrol (MT/AMT): Up to 22.89 kmpl
  • 1.0L Turbo Petrol: Up to 21.5 kmpl (20.01 kmpl for the Automatic variant)
  • 1.2L CNG: An impressive 28.51 km/kg

Interior, Comfort, and Technology Features

Stepping inside the Maruti Suzuki Fronx reveals a premium, dual-tone cabin layout that prioritises modern technology and passenger comfort. Despite its compact footprint (measuring 3,995 mm in length), the 2,520 mm wheelbase ensures ample legroom for both front and rear passengers.

Key Interior Highlights Include:

  • Infotainment: A 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system.
  • Connectivity: Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, alongside a wireless phone charger.
  • Convenience: Automatic Climate Control, rear AC vents, keyless entry with push-button start, and tilt/telescopic steering adjustment.
  • Driver Displays: A digital clock, electronic trip meter, and steering-mounted audio controls.
  • Boot Space: A highly practical 308 litres, complemented by a 60:40 split-folding rear seat for extended cargo capacity.

Safety Features

Safety has become a major focal point for new car buyers, and the 2026 Fronx comes well-equipped to handle modern safety expectations.

Key Safety Equipment:

  • Standard Protection: Recent updates have made 6 airbags a standard inclusion across top variants.
  • Active Safety Systems: Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Control, and an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD).
  • Parking Assistance: Rear parking sensors and a cutting-edge 360-degree camera on the higher Zeta and Alpha trims to assist in tight city spaces.
  • Additional Tech: ISOFIX child seat mounts and an emergency brake light flashing system.

(Note: As of the latest data, the Global NCAP crash test rating for the Fronx is currently pending/not tested).

Pros and Cons of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Pros:

  • Stunning Design: The bold front fascia and sloping coupe-like rear roofline make it one of the best-looking cars in its segment.
  • Excellent Ground Clearance: At 190 mm, it handles Indian speed breakers and rough patches with absolute ease.
  • Engine Variety: The choice between a highly efficient CNG, a reliable 1.2L petrol, and a thrilling 1.0L turbo caters to every type of buyer.
  • Feature-Rich Cabin: Packed with premium Nexa features like the 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and a 9-inch display.

Cons:

  • 1.2L Engine Lacks Punch: While great for the city, the non-turbo 1.2L engine can feel slightly underpowered on highways when fully loaded.
  • No Diesel Option: Buyers looking for the torque and highway range of a diesel engine will have to look elsewhere.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs. Competitors

The sub-compact crossover and micro-SUV space is highly contested. Here is a quick look at how the Fronx compares to its primary rivals:

  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Mechanically identical to the Fronx (priced from Rs. 7.76 Lakhs), the Taisor simply offers a different front grille design and Toyota's after-sales experience. Choosing between the two comes down to brand preference.
  • Tata Punch: Starting at a lower price point (Rs. 5.59 Lakhs), the Punch offers a more traditional, boxy SUV stance. However, the Fronx feels more premium inside and offers a significantly better four-cylinder turbo engine compared to the Punch's naturally aspirated three-cylinder unit.
  • Nissan Magnite & Hyundai Exter: The Magnite wins on pure affordability (starting at Rs. 5.65 Lakhs), while the Exter brings Hyundai's extensive feature list. The Fronx, however, offers superior resale value, a wider service network, and a more engaging driving dynamic with its Boosterjet engine.

Final Verdict

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Fronx proves to be an outstanding all-rounder. By effectively merging the practicality of a premium hatchback with the commanding presence of an SUV, it addresses the core needs of the modern Indian car buyer. If you want a stylish, feature-loaded, and highly fuel-efficient crossover that is easy to maintain, the Fronx remains one of the top recommendations in the sub-12-lakh price bracket.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    998 - 1197 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20.01-28.51 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    76 - 99 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    308 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    98.5 - 147.6 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Fronx SpecsView specs icon

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Videos

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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Variants

Maruti Suzuki Fronx price starts at ₹ 6.85 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 11.98 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes in 16 variants. Maruti Suzuki Fronx's top variant is Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone.
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Petrol
CNG
Automatic
Manual
16 Variants Available
Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT
₹6.85 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Fronx Delta 1.2L MT
₹7.65 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Fronx Sigma 1.2 CNG
₹7.79 Lakhs*
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
Passenger vehicle sales reached record highs in July, boosted by GST cuts, reduced repo rates, and tax relief.Read Full Story
Calendar icon31 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki's net profit dropped 9% YoY to ₹3,447 crore, marking a second consecutive quarterly decline.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki shifts focus to premium features and luxury amenities to regain market share lost to rivals.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Jul 2026
India's passenger vehicle sales surged by nearly 25% in June despite challenges like the West Asia conflict and deficient monsoon. Key contributors included Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra, with tailwinds from GST 2.0, income tax relief, and RBI repo rate cuts enhancing consumer purchase power.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Jun 2026
Maruti Suzuki launches Smart Maintenance Plan, offering flexible, prepaid vehicle servicing options to enhance customer ownership experience.Read Full Story

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Maruti Suzuki Fronx comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx image
Rs. 6.85 LakhsOnwards
4.3847
99 bhp147.6 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6190 mm308 litres3995 mm1765 mm1550 mm4.9 metres
Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorToyota Urban Cruiser Taisor imageRs. 7.76 LakhsOnwards
4.7108
99 bhp147.6 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6190 mm308 litres3995 mm1765 mm1550 mm4.9 metresFronxVSUrban Cruiser Taisor
Nissan MagniteNissan Magnite imageRs. 5.65 LakhsOnwards
4.3472
99 bhp152 NmManual, AutomaticSUV-205 mm447 L3994 mm1758 mm1572 mm5 metresFronxVSMagnite
Hyundai ExterHyundai Exter imageRs. 5.81 LakhsOnwards
4.3140
82 bhp113.8 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6--3830 mm1643 mm1723 mm-FronxVSExter
Citroen C3XCitroen C3X imageRs. 7.91 LakhsOnwards
4.373
109 bhp205 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6180 mm315 litres3981 mm1733 mm1586 mm4.98 metresFronxVSC3X
Tata PunchTata Punch imageRs. 5.59 LakhsOnwards
4.31148
72 bhp103 NmManual, AutomaticCompact SUV6193 mm210 litres3876 mm1742 mm1615 mm-FronxVSPunch

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Expert Review

Pros

Turbo BoosterJet engineYoung body stylingFeature loaded

Cons

Suspensions are tad too stiffUninspiring steeringCabin isn't uniqe

Maruti Suzuki, by its own admission, has come late to the SUV party in the Indian car market. And while the Brezza has been a stellar hit in the sub-compact SUV segment, it has only now been joined by the Grand Vitara in the mid-size SUV space. The country's largest car maker still sees a whole lot of space and in a brazen attempt to emerge as the largest SUV player by end of 2024, is now gearing up to launch the all-new Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

There are questions aplenty still. How will Maruti price the Fronx? Why would a customer ditch the Baleno and opt for the Fronx? And what impact will Fronx's eventual fate have on the Brezza - both sub-four meter SUVs? We landed in Goa recently to test the vehicle on its own, pre-launch merit. Here is the first full-drive review of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: How is it to drive?

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Maruti Suzuki Fronx is offered in five variants - Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. It also comes with two engine options, the first is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as well as an AMT unit. This engine is offered in Sigma, Delta and Delta+ variants.

But Maruti seems to be betting really big on the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol Boosterjet engine, previously on the Baleno RS before being taken off from there owing to lukewarm response. On the Fronx, it could be an entirely different tale - all the test units made available to members of the press were the turbo engine versions. The turbo engine is made available on the Delta+, Zeta and Alpha of Fronx, mated to a manual gearbox and an AT.

Fronx offers around 99 hp through the turbo petrol motor, and 147 Nm of torque.
Fronx offers around 99 hp through the turbo petrol motor, and 147 Nm of torque.

The engine is quite responsive once you get a move, with throttle pushes enforcing the required momentum. Although the initial burst from standstill won't exactly blow you off your driver's seat - the pickup from stationery doesn't quite have the ‘turbo’ appeal, the power build up around 2,400 RPM mark is decent and the AT in our test unit slotted the appropriate numbers without batting an eyelid. For others looking to negate that initial hesitation, there are paddle sifters, of course.

Fronx also manages to climb its way to triple-digit speeds on open roads with a fair bit of ease and holds its straight lines well. Being pushed into tight corners at speed may not be its foray - some amount of body roll does make its effect felt, but the Fronx manages to keep a grip on engine and ambient noise coming into the cabin. And that high(er) ground clearance also helps it clear speed breakers even though the taut suspension could have been softened a tad because the ride can sometimes be quite jumpy. The steering too could have been more engaging, closer to the set up on the Baleno. What does stand out though is a turning radius of just 4.9 meters which makes it scrumptiously easy to make tight, full turns.

Fronx gets disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear.
Fronx gets disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear.

While we did not drive the engine with the manual gearbox, we expect it to be similar to the one new-age Maruti cars and hence, offering short throws and even better command through speed constructs.

Overall, there is nothing that is revolutionary in the way Fronx moves, apart from that turbo petrol motor. But in it may be its strength because it is a familiar motion machine in a new package.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: What are the design highlights on the outside?

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Being an entirely new model, it is in its exterior design that Fronx is looking to create the deepest chord with potential buyers. Here is a smartly-designed crossover-ish SUV that has the same length and wheelbase as the Baleno but stands taller and wider. Interestingly, Brezza is taller and wider, still.

But while the Brezza launched last year brought together its very own styling updates, the Fronx design is a confluence of elements already seen on fellow car models from the Nexa stable. It is like different ingredients have been brought together to create a new dish. Looks can be subjective but to us, the visual dish clicks. A large grille with a chrome bar on the face is flanked on either side by sleek three-part LED DRLs. The head light units sit just below the DRLs, much like on the Grand Vitara. The bumper gets faux skid plates in grey that adds a sporty touch.

Fronx has a face that is quite similar to the face of the larger Grand Vitara SUV from Maruti Suzuki.
Fronx has a face that is quite similar to the face of the larger Grand Vitara SUV from Maruti Suzuki.

The side profile appears similar to that of the Baleno although Fronx is more muscular and complete with a swooping roofline. The C-pillar gets a black insert and there is black cladding on the wheel arches above the 16-inch alloy wheels. And at the rear, the SUV gets a stretched LED light bar to connect the two LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler and the bumper has a muscular design to further underline the SUV credentials. And in terms of exterior body colour options, there are six single-tone hues - Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Earthen Brown, Opulent Red, and Splendid Silver. There are also three dual-tone choices - Earthen Brown + Bluish Black, Opulent Red + Bluish Black and Splendid Silver + Bluish Black.

The tapering roof of the Fronx gives it a crossover-ish appearance.
The tapering roof of the Fronx gives it a crossover-ish appearance.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: What is the cabin like?

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Step inside and the Fronx cabin greets you in ways that would be very familiar to owners of newer Maruti cars. The dashboard layout has been taken straight out of the Baleno and planted here. This multi-layered dash, the nine-inch SmartPlay pro+ infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the controls for the air-conditioning, the driver display screen and the steering wheel design and layout are all carried forward. Not that any of these have inherent flaws but barring a higher ride height, it is nearly impossible to know if you are in a Baleno or the new Fronx.

A look at the dashboard layout inside Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
A look at the dashboard layout inside Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

The SUV offers comfortable seats and has decent space for four people. Fit in a fifth in the middle of the rear seats and it may be a tight squeeze. But leg space, knee room and head height are otherwise adequate. What's sorely missed is a sunroof and rear seat armrests.

The feature list, otherwise, is quite decent and includes a Head-up Display (HUD), 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging, push-button start, automatic climate control, cruise control and Suzuki telematics, among others. And to highlight the basic safety aspects, the Fronx gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill-Hold Assist and ESP.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Verdict

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The Fronx is a young SUV that expands Maruti Suzuki's ambitions of having a wider SUV portfolio. Bringing back that Turbo Boosterjet engine could pay rich dividends while the styling ought to also connect with the intended target audience.

But Fronx isn't an entirely excitable package because much of what it offers in terms of space, drive dynamics and feature list is already on offer on several other Maruti Suzuki models and the list of unique USPs are rather limited. There is, however, no denying though that it will benefit enormously from Maruti Suzuki's brand popularity, robust sales and post-sales network.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Images

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Image 1
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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Image 6

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Colours

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Arctic White
Grandeur Grey
Opulent Red
Earthen Brown
Bluish Black
Nexa Blue
Splendid Silver
Arctic white

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alternatives

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

7.76 - 13.06 Lakhs
FronxvsUrban Cruiser Taisor
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

5.65 - 11.13 Lakhs
FronxvsMagnite
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

5.81 - 9.61 Lakhs
FronxvsExter
Citroen C3X

Citroen C3X

7.91 - 9.9 Lakhs
FronxvsC3X
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
FronxvsPunch
Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

5.81 - 10.35 Lakhs
FronxvsKiger

Maruti Suzuki Fronx User Reviews & Ratings

4.2Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.2Safety
4.6Design
4.4Value For Money
4.3Comfort
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Maruti Suzuki Fronx User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Maruti Fronx for its stylish design, comfort, and fuel efficiency, making it a practical choice for families. However, concerns arise about engine performance and interior quality.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish exterior design
  • check circle iconComfortable ride quality
  • check circle iconExcellent fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconAdvanced safety features
  • check circle iconUser-friendly tech and infotainment

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconUnderpowered engine performance
  • warning iconSubpar interior quality
  • warning iconSmall boot space
  • warning iconLimited rear seat headroom
  • warning iconAMT gearbox can be jerky

User Reviews

Great Boot Space for its Size
308 litres is enough space for our family's luggage for a short trip. The loading lip is also not too high. The interior storage spaces are thoughtfully designed. Highly practical car.
By: Kavya Das (Dec 22, 2025)
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A Complete Package
I compared it with the Nexon and Punch but the Fronx won due to the blend of style, mileage, and Maruti's reliability. The 360 camera is excellent. Happy family car.
By: Sangeeta Rao (Dec 22, 2025)
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Pocket-Friendly Ownership
My first service cost was very low. The parts are readily available. Mileage is consistently above 19kmpl. It’s a very practical car that doesn't burn a hole in my pocket.
By: Geeta Devi (Dec 22, 2025)
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Super Comfortable Seats
I drive long distances for work. The seats, especially the driver's, are very ergonomic and supportive. No back pain even after 5 hours of driving. A truly comfortable cabin.
By: Tanvi Bansal (Dec 22, 2025)
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Modern and Youthful
The car design looks very modern, especially the rear connected LED tail lamp. The dashboard is well laid out. Wireless Android Auto connects instantly. Maruti has done a great job targeting the youth.
By: Aarav Jain (Dec 22, 2025)
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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Related News

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Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant spec comparison: Prices, features, safety
26 Jun 2026
The Suzuki Fronx Sport gains exclusive styling elements, larger wheels and a standard 4K dashcam in Malaysia.
Suzuki Fronx Sport launched in Malaysia; Here's what's different from the Indian version
9 Jun 2026
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid is expected to launch in a few months. (Image: reddit/CarsIndia)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid spotted with LIDAR sensors. Launch imminent?
15 Sept 2025
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx was launched in 2023 and has consistently been one of the top-selling cars in India
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Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
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 Maruti Suzuki Fronx Related News
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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Specifications and Features

Max Power76-99 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque98.5- 147.6 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage20.01-28.51 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine998 - 1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
View all Fronx specs and features

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Fronx in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Fronx's petrol variant is 21.79 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.

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Sigma 1.2L MT
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21.79 kmpl

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