Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 7,46,500 in India. It is available in 12 variants, 998.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic.
7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Key Specs
Engine998.0 to 1197.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
About Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Latest Update

  • Maruti Fronx vs Brezza: Confused which one to pick? Here are key differences
  • Maruti Fronx to Hyundai Venue: Top compact SUVs with turbocharged petrol engines

    • Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx was showcased for the first-time at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. The Fronx is a compact SUV based on the Baleno hatchback and is a statement of intent from a company that is now betting big on the SUV body type. Fronx is under ...Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alternatives

    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    998.0 to 1493.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic,Manual
    6.79 Lakhs*
    Ex-showroom price
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    1199.0 to 1497.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Manual
    7 Lakhs*
    Ex-showroom price
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
    7.53 Lakh*
    Ex-showroom price
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    1197.0 to 1497.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Manual
    7.96 Lakhs*
    Ex-showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic
    7.99 Lakhs*
    Ex-showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Variants & Price

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx price starts at ₹ 7.46 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.13 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes in 12 variants. Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant price is ₹ 13.13 Lakhs.

    Sigma 1.2L MT
    7.46 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Delta 1.2L MT
    8.32 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Delta Plus 1.2L MT
    8.72 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Delta 1.2L AGS
    8.88 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Delta Plus 1.2L AGS
    9.28 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Delta Plus 1.0 Turbo MT
    9.72 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Zeta 1.0L Turbo MT
    10.55 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT
    11.47 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT Dual Tone
    11.63 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Zeta 1.0L Turbo 6 AT
    12.05 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT
    12.97 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone
    13.13 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Specifications and Features

    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Engine Type
    1.0L Turbo Boosterjet
    Max Power
    99 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Mileage
    20.01 kmpl
    Keyless Start
    Yes
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Engine
    998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Sunroof
    No
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Mileage

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Fronx's petrol variant is 21.79 kmpl. Maruti Suzuki Fronx petrol comes with a 37 litres litre fuel tank.

    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    21.79 kmpl
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx News

    There is a rivalry brewing within the Maruti Suzuki camp with Brezza and Fronx vying for your attention.
    Maruti Fronx vs Brezza: Confused which one to pick? Here are key differences
    8 May 2023
    Several manufacturers are now offering their compact SUVs with turbo petrol engines.
    Maruti Fronx to Hyundai Venue: Top compact SUVs with turbocharged petrol engines
    6 May 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the latest entrant in the highly competitive and in-demand sub-four-metre SUV segment.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue: Price and specs comparison
    3 May 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx sub-4-metre SUV comes based on the Baleno premium hatchback.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Which car should you choose
    30 Apr 2023
    On paper, the turbo engine of the Fronx is more powerful than the engine of the Punch.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch: Price, specs, features and looks compared
    29 Apr 2023

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Videos

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
    28 Apr 2023
    Jimny and Fronx are the two of Maruti Suzuki's biggest showstoppers at the Auto Expo 2023.
    Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti pavilion
    13 Jan 2023
    Maruti Brezza will be the first sub-compact SUV in India to come with CNG variants.
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG to launch soon: Key things expected
    14 Nov 2022
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that also offers mild hybrid and strong hybrid options. There is also the Suzuki AllGrip manual version which offers off-road capabilities in a Maruti car for the first time.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Drive Review
    18 Sept 2022
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 price in India starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.84 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022: First Drive Review
    24 Aug 2022

