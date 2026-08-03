Maruti Suzuki Fronx Key Specs
- Engine998 - 1197 cc
- Mileage20.01-28.51 kmpl
- Power76 - 99 bhp
- FuelPetrol | CNG
- Boot Space308 litres
- Max Torque98.5 - 147.6 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has carved a unique niche in the competitive Indian automotive market by blending the rugged appeal of a sub-compact SUV with a sporty, coupe-like roofline. Sold exclusively through Maruti Suzuki's premium Nexa dealership network, the Fronx is built on the proven Baleno platform but offers distinct styling, elevated ground clearance, and an array of modern features.
Whether you are looking for a highly fuel-efficient daily commuter or a punchy turbocharged crossover for weekend highway runs, this comprehensive review covers all the essential details for the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Fronx, including up-to-date pricing, detailed specifications, safety equipment, and how it stacks up against its rivals.
The 2026 Fronx lineup is designed to cater to a wide spectrum of buyers, offering 16 different variants spread across five main trims: Sigma, Delta, Delta Plus, Zeta, and Alpha.
The ex-showroom price for the Maruti Suzuki Fronx starts at a highly competitive Rs. 6.85 Lakhs for the base Sigma 1.2L manual variant and goes up to Rs. 11.98 Lakhs for the fully-loaded Alpha 1.0L Turbo automatic in a dual-tone finish.
Variant Category Engine & Transmission Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.) Sigma 1.2L MT 1.2L Petrol Manual Rs. 6.85 Lakhs Delta 1.2L MT 1.2L Petrol Manual Rs. 7.65 Lakhs Sigma 1.2 CNG 1.2L CNG Manual Rs. 7.79 Lakhs Delta Plus 1.2L MT 1.2L Petrol Manual Rs. 8.04 Lakhs Delta 1.2L AGS 1.2L Petrol Automatic (AMT) Rs. 8.15 Lakhs Delta Plus 1.2L AGS 1.2L Petrol Automatic (AMT) Rs. 8.54 Lakhs Delta 1.2 CNG 1.2L CNG Manual Rs. 8.59 Lakhs Delta Plus 1.0 Turbo MT 1.0L Turbo Petrol Manual Rs. 8.92 Lakhs Zeta 1.0L Turbo MT 1.0L Turbo Petrol Manual Rs. 9.71 Lakhs Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT 1.0L Turbo Petrol Manual Rs. 10.56 Lakhs Zeta 1.0L Turbo 6 AT 1.0L Turbo Petrol Automatic (TC) Rs. 10.99 Lakhs Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone 1.0L Turbo Petrol Automatic (TC) Rs. 11.98 Lakhs
(Note: Prices reflect the Ex-showroom values. On-road prices will vary based on your state's RTO and insurance policies.)
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx offers three distinct powertrain options, making it one of the most versatile vehicles in its segment.
Maruti Suzuki retains its reputation for exceptional fuel economy with the Fronx. The ARAI-certified mileage figures are:
Stepping inside the Maruti Suzuki Fronx reveals a premium, dual-tone cabin layout that prioritises modern technology and passenger comfort. Despite its compact footprint (measuring 3,995 mm in length), the 2,520 mm wheelbase ensures ample legroom for both front and rear passengers.
Key Interior Highlights Include:
Safety has become a major focal point for new car buyers, and the 2026 Fronx comes well-equipped to handle modern safety expectations.
Key Safety Equipment:
(Note: As of the latest data, the Global NCAP crash test rating for the Fronx is currently pending/not tested).
Pros:
Cons:
The sub-compact crossover and micro-SUV space is highly contested. Here is a quick look at how the Fronx compares to its primary rivals:
The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Fronx proves to be an outstanding all-rounder. By effectively merging the practicality of a premium hatchback with the commanding presence of an SUV, it addresses the core needs of the modern Indian car buyer. If you want a stylish, feature-loaded, and highly fuel-efficient crossover that is easy to maintain, the Fronx remains one of the top recommendations in the sub-12-lakh price bracket.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Maruti Suzuki Fronx
|Rs. 6.85 LakhsOnwards
|99 bhp
|147.6 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|190 mm
|308 litres
|3995 mm
|1765 mm
|1550 mm
|4.9 metres
|Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
|Rs. 7.76 LakhsOnwards
|99 bhp
|147.6 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|190 mm
|308 litres
|3995 mm
|1765 mm
|1550 mm
|4.9 metres
|FronxVSUrban Cruiser Taisor
|Nissan Magnite
|Rs. 5.65 LakhsOnwards
|99 bhp
|152 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|-
|205 mm
|447 L
|3994 mm
|1758 mm
|1572 mm
|5 metres
|FronxVSMagnite
|Hyundai Exter
|Rs. 5.81 LakhsOnwards
|82 bhp
|113.8 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|3830 mm
|1643 mm
|1723 mm
|-
|FronxVSExter
|Citroen C3X
|Rs. 7.91 LakhsOnwards
|109 bhp
|205 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|180 mm
|315 litres
|3981 mm
|1733 mm
|1586 mm
|4.98 metres
|FronxVSC3X
|Tata Punch
|Rs. 5.59 LakhsOnwards
|72 bhp
|103 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|Compact SUV
|6
|193 mm
|210 litres
|3876 mm
|1742 mm
|1615 mm
|-
|FronxVSPunch
Maruti Suzuki, by its own admission, has come late to the SUV party in the Indian car market. And while the Brezza has been a stellar hit in the sub-compact SUV segment, it has only now been joined by the Grand Vitara in the mid-size SUV space. The country's largest car maker still sees a whole lot of space and in a brazen attempt to emerge as the largest SUV player by end of 2024, is now gearing up to launch the all-new Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
There are questions aplenty still. How will Maruti price the Fronx? Why would a customer ditch the Baleno and opt for the Fronx? And what impact will Fronx's eventual fate have on the Brezza - both sub-four meter SUVs? We landed in Goa recently to test the vehicle on its own, pre-launch merit. Here is the first full-drive review of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx:
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is offered in five variants - Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. It also comes with two engine options, the first is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as well as an AMT unit. This engine is offered in Sigma, Delta and Delta+ variants.
But Maruti seems to be betting really big on the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol Boosterjet engine, previously on the Baleno RS before being taken off from there owing to lukewarm response. On the Fronx, it could be an entirely different tale - all the test units made available to members of the press were the turbo engine versions. The turbo engine is made available on the Delta+, Zeta and Alpha of Fronx, mated to a manual gearbox and an AT.
The engine is quite responsive once you get a move, with throttle pushes enforcing the required momentum. Although the initial burst from standstill won't exactly blow you off your driver's seat - the pickup from stationery doesn't quite have the ‘turbo’ appeal, the power build up around 2,400 RPM mark is decent and the AT in our test unit slotted the appropriate numbers without batting an eyelid. For others looking to negate that initial hesitation, there are paddle sifters, of course.
Fronx also manages to climb its way to triple-digit speeds on open roads with a fair bit of ease and holds its straight lines well. Being pushed into tight corners at speed may not be its foray - some amount of body roll does make its effect felt, but the Fronx manages to keep a grip on engine and ambient noise coming into the cabin. And that high(er) ground clearance also helps it clear speed breakers even though the taut suspension could have been softened a tad because the ride can sometimes be quite jumpy. The steering too could have been more engaging, closer to the set up on the Baleno. What does stand out though is a turning radius of just 4.9 meters which makes it scrumptiously easy to make tight, full turns.
While we did not drive the engine with the manual gearbox, we expect it to be similar to the one new-age Maruti cars and hence, offering short throws and even better command through speed constructs.
Overall, there is nothing that is revolutionary in the way Fronx moves, apart from that turbo petrol motor. But in it may be its strength because it is a familiar motion machine in a new package.
Being an entirely new model, it is in its exterior design that Fronx is looking to create the deepest chord with potential buyers. Here is a smartly-designed crossover-ish SUV that has the same length and wheelbase as the Baleno but stands taller and wider. Interestingly, Brezza is taller and wider, still.
But while the Brezza launched last year brought together its very own styling updates, the Fronx design is a confluence of elements already seen on fellow car models from the Nexa stable. It is like different ingredients have been brought together to create a new dish. Looks can be subjective but to us, the visual dish clicks. A large grille with a chrome bar on the face is flanked on either side by sleek three-part LED DRLs. The head light units sit just below the DRLs, much like on the Grand Vitara. The bumper gets faux skid plates in grey that adds a sporty touch.
The side profile appears similar to that of the Baleno although Fronx is more muscular and complete with a swooping roofline. The C-pillar gets a black insert and there is black cladding on the wheel arches above the 16-inch alloy wheels. And at the rear, the SUV gets a stretched LED light bar to connect the two LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler and the bumper has a muscular design to further underline the SUV credentials. And in terms of exterior body colour options, there are six single-tone hues - Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Earthen Brown, Opulent Red, and Splendid Silver. There are also three dual-tone choices - Earthen Brown + Bluish Black, Opulent Red + Bluish Black and Splendid Silver + Bluish Black.
Step inside and the Fronx cabin greets you in ways that would be very familiar to owners of newer Maruti cars. The dashboard layout has been taken straight out of the Baleno and planted here. This multi-layered dash, the nine-inch SmartPlay pro+ infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the controls for the air-conditioning, the driver display screen and the steering wheel design and layout are all carried forward. Not that any of these have inherent flaws but barring a higher ride height, it is nearly impossible to know if you are in a Baleno or the new Fronx.
The SUV offers comfortable seats and has decent space for four people. Fit in a fifth in the middle of the rear seats and it may be a tight squeeze. But leg space, knee room and head height are otherwise adequate. What's sorely missed is a sunroof and rear seat armrests.
The feature list, otherwise, is quite decent and includes a Head-up Display (HUD), 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging, push-button start, automatic climate control, cruise control and Suzuki telematics, among others. And to highlight the basic safety aspects, the Fronx gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill-Hold Assist and ESP.
The Fronx is a young SUV that expands Maruti Suzuki's ambitions of having a wider SUV portfolio. Bringing back that Turbo Boosterjet engine could pay rich dividends while the styling ought to also connect with the intended target audience.
But Fronx isn't an entirely excitable package because much of what it offers in terms of space, drive dynamics and feature list is already on offer on several other Maruti Suzuki models and the list of unique USPs are rather limited. There is, however, no denying though that it will benefit enormously from Maruti Suzuki's brand popularity, robust sales and post-sales network.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available in the 7 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Maruti Fronx for its stylish design, comfort, and fuel efficiency, making it a practical choice for families. However, concerns arise about engine performance and interior quality.
|Max Power
|76-99 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|98.5- 147.6 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|20.01-28.51 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|998 - 1197 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,CNG
Maruti Suzuki Fronx in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Fronx's petrol variant is 21.79 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.
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