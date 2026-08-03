The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has carved a unique niche in the competitive Indian automotive market by blending the rugged appeal of a sub-compact SUV with a sporty, coupe-like roofline. Sold exclusively through Maruti Suzuki's premium Nexa dealership network, the Fronx is built on the proven Baleno platform but offers distinct styling, elevated ground clearance, and an array of modern features.

Whether you are looking for a highly fuel-efficient daily commuter or a punchy turbocharged crossover for weekend highway runs, this comprehensive review covers all the essential details for the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Fronx, including up-to-date pricing, detailed specifications, safety equipment, and how it stacks up against its rivals.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx 2026 Price and Variants

The 2026 Fronx lineup is designed to cater to a wide spectrum of buyers, offering 16 different variants spread across five main trims: Sigma, Delta, Delta Plus, Zeta, and Alpha.

The ex-showroom price for the Maruti Suzuki Fronx starts at a highly competitive Rs. 6.85 Lakhs for the base Sigma 1.2L manual variant and goes up to Rs. 11.98 Lakhs for the fully-loaded Alpha 1.0L Turbo automatic in a dual-tone finish.

Ex-Showroom Price List by Powertrain

Variant Category Engine & Transmission Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.) Sigma 1.2L MT 1.2L Petrol Manual Rs. 6.85 Lakhs Delta 1.2L MT 1.2L Petrol Manual Rs. 7.65 Lakhs Sigma 1.2 CNG 1.2L CNG Manual Rs. 7.79 Lakhs Delta Plus 1.2L MT 1.2L Petrol Manual Rs. 8.04 Lakhs Delta 1.2L AGS 1.2L Petrol Automatic (AMT) Rs. 8.15 Lakhs Delta Plus 1.2L AGS 1.2L Petrol Automatic (AMT) Rs. 8.54 Lakhs Delta 1.2 CNG 1.2L CNG Manual Rs. 8.59 Lakhs Delta Plus 1.0 Turbo MT 1.0L Turbo Petrol Manual Rs. 8.92 Lakhs Zeta 1.0L Turbo MT 1.0L Turbo Petrol Manual Rs. 9.71 Lakhs Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT 1.0L Turbo Petrol Manual Rs. 10.56 Lakhs Zeta 1.0L Turbo 6 AT 1.0L Turbo Petrol Automatic (TC) Rs. 10.99 Lakhs Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone 1.0L Turbo Petrol Automatic (TC) Rs. 11.98 Lakhs

(Note: Prices reflect the Ex-showroom values. On-road prices will vary based on your state's RTO and insurance policies.)

Engine Specifications and Performance Options

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx offers three distinct powertrain options, making it one of the most versatile vehicles in its segment.

1.2L DualJet Petrol Engine: Geared towards budget-conscious buyers and city commuters, this naturally aspirated engine generates 90 PS (89 bhp) and 113 Nm of torque. It is available with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AGS/AMT). 1.0L Boosterjet Turbo Petrol Engine: Designed for driving enthusiasts, this punchy turbocharged engine produces 100 PS (99 bhp) and a robust 147.6 Nm of torque available between 2000-4500 rpm. It can be paired with a 5-speed manual or a refined 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission featuring paddle shifters. 1.2L S-CNG Engine: Focused entirely on maximising running cost savings, the CNG powertrain delivers 77.5 PS (76 bhp) and 98.5 Nm of torque. It is offered exclusively with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Fuel Efficiency (Mileage)

Maruti Suzuki retains its reputation for exceptional fuel economy with the Fronx. The ARAI-certified mileage figures are:

1.2L Petrol (MT/AMT): Up to 22.89 kmpl

Up to 22.89 kmpl 1.0L Turbo Petrol: Up to 21.5 kmpl (20.01 kmpl for the Automatic variant)

Up to 21.5 kmpl (20.01 kmpl for the Automatic variant) 1.2L CNG: An impressive 28.51 km/kg

Interior, Comfort, and Technology Features

Stepping inside the Maruti Suzuki Fronx reveals a premium, dual-tone cabin layout that prioritises modern technology and passenger comfort. Despite its compact footprint (measuring 3,995 mm in length), the 2,520 mm wheelbase ensures ample legroom for both front and rear passengers.

Key Interior Highlights Include:

Infotainment: A 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system.

A 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system. Connectivity: Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, alongside a wireless phone charger.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, alongside a wireless phone charger. Convenience: Automatic Climate Control, rear AC vents, keyless entry with push-button start, and tilt/telescopic steering adjustment.

Automatic Climate Control, rear AC vents, keyless entry with push-button start, and tilt/telescopic steering adjustment. Driver Displays: A digital clock, electronic trip meter, and steering-mounted audio controls.

A digital clock, electronic trip meter, and steering-mounted audio controls. Boot Space: A highly practical 308 litres, complemented by a 60:40 split-folding rear seat for extended cargo capacity.

Safety Features

Safety has become a major focal point for new car buyers, and the 2026 Fronx comes well-equipped to handle modern safety expectations.

Key Safety Equipment:

Standard Protection: Recent updates have made 6 airbags a standard inclusion across top variants.

Recent updates have made a standard inclusion across top variants. Active Safety Systems: Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Control, and an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD).

Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Control, and an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD). Parking Assistance: Rear parking sensors and a cutting-edge 360-degree camera on the higher Zeta and Alpha trims to assist in tight city spaces.

Rear parking sensors and a cutting-edge 360-degree camera on the higher Zeta and Alpha trims to assist in tight city spaces. Additional Tech: ISOFIX child seat mounts and an emergency brake light flashing system.

(Note: As of the latest data, the Global NCAP crash test rating for the Fronx is currently pending/not tested).

Pros and Cons of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Pros:

Stunning Design: The bold front fascia and sloping coupe-like rear roofline make it one of the best-looking cars in its segment.

The bold front fascia and sloping coupe-like rear roofline make it one of the best-looking cars in its segment. Excellent Ground Clearance: At 190 mm, it handles Indian speed breakers and rough patches with absolute ease.

At 190 mm, it handles Indian speed breakers and rough patches with absolute ease. Engine Variety: The choice between a highly efficient CNG, a reliable 1.2L petrol, and a thrilling 1.0L turbo caters to every type of buyer.

The choice between a highly efficient CNG, a reliable 1.2L petrol, and a thrilling 1.0L turbo caters to every type of buyer. Feature-Rich Cabin: Packed with premium Nexa features like the 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and a 9-inch display.

Cons:

1.2L Engine Lacks Punch: While great for the city, the non-turbo 1.2L engine can feel slightly underpowered on highways when fully loaded.

While great for the city, the non-turbo 1.2L engine can feel slightly underpowered on highways when fully loaded. No Diesel Option: Buyers looking for the torque and highway range of a diesel engine will have to look elsewhere.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs. Competitors

The sub-compact crossover and micro-SUV space is highly contested. Here is a quick look at how the Fronx compares to its primary rivals:

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Mechanically identical to the Fronx (priced from Rs. 7.76 Lakhs), the Taisor simply offers a different front grille design and Toyota's after-sales experience. Choosing between the two comes down to brand preference.

Mechanically identical to the Fronx (priced from Rs. 7.76 Lakhs), the Taisor simply offers a different front grille design and Toyota's after-sales experience. Choosing between the two comes down to brand preference. Tata Punch: Starting at a lower price point (Rs. 5.59 Lakhs), the Punch offers a more traditional, boxy SUV stance. However, the Fronx feels more premium inside and offers a significantly better four-cylinder turbo engine compared to the Punch's naturally aspirated three-cylinder unit.

Starting at a lower price point (Rs. 5.59 Lakhs), the Punch offers a more traditional, boxy SUV stance. However, the Fronx feels more premium inside and offers a significantly better four-cylinder turbo engine compared to the Punch's naturally aspirated three-cylinder unit. Nissan Magnite & Hyundai Exter: The Magnite wins on pure affordability (starting at Rs. 5.65 Lakhs), while the Exter brings Hyundai's extensive feature list. The Fronx, however, offers superior resale value, a wider service network, and a more engaging driving dynamic with its Boosterjet engine.

Final Verdict

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Fronx proves to be an outstanding all-rounder. By effectively merging the practicality of a premium hatchback with the commanding presence of an SUV, it addresses the core needs of the modern Indian car buyer. If you want a stylish, feature-loaded, and highly fuel-efficient crossover that is easy to maintain, the Fronx remains one of the top recommendations in the sub-12-lakh price bracket.