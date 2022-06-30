Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
|1.2 Revotron
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Driving Range
|806 Km
|702
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|113 Nm
|113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|21.79 kmpl
|18.97
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|86 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Emission Standard
|BS6 Phase 2
|BS 6
|Engine
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹8,49,751
|₹6,14,688
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹7,46,500
|₹5,49,000
|RTO
|₹61,255
|₹30,960
|Insurance
|₹41,496
|₹34,228
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹18,264
|₹13,212