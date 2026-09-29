Tata Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Sierra EV, and Harrier EV available with BaaS. How much they cost now
Tata Motors has introduced battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme for its entire electric car range, which include the models like Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Sierra EV, and Harrier EV.
Tata Motors has introduced a Battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme for its entire electric car portfolio. The Tiago EV and Punch EV have offered the battery rental scheme for a while. Now other models such as the Harrier EV, Sierra EV and Nexon EV have also received the same benefit. This move has made the Tata electric cars affordable for a larger number of customers by up to ₹7.3 lakh, as the BaaS brought down the upfront cost.
If you are planning to buy a Tata electric car and considering the battery rental scheme, here is a quick and comprehensive look at which Tata electric cars cost under the scheme.
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Tata electric cars: BaaS price explained
Tata Motors has introduced a BaaS scheme for its entire electric car range. Under this scheme, the electric cars have become affordable by up to ₹7.3 lakh, considering the upfront cost.
|Tata electric cars: BaaS explained
|Model
|Battery pack
|Starting price (ex-showroom)
|Starting BaaS price / Rental
|Tiago EV
|19 kWh
|₹6.99 lakh
|₹4.69 lakh + ₹2.6 / km
|Punch EV
|30 kWh
|₹9.79 lakh
|₹6.59 lakh + ₹2.6 / km
|Nexon EV
|45 kWh
|₹14.34 lakh
|₹8.99 lakh + ₹4.4 / km
|Curvv EV
|55 kWh
|₹17.19 lakh
|₹10.99 lakh + ₹5 / km
|Sierra EV
|63 kWh
|₹18.79 lakh
|₹11.99 lakh + ₹5.5 / km
|Harrier EV
|65 kWh
|₹21.79 lakh
|₹14.49 lakh + ₹5.9 / km
Under the BaaS scheme, the Tata Tiago EV comes with an upfront cost of ₹4.69 lakh, while commanding a battery rental of ₹2.6 per kilometre. The Tata Punch EV is priced at ₹6.59 lakh and commands a monthly rental for the battery at ₹2.6 per kilometre. Tata Nexon EV's upfront cost has been reduced to ₹8.99 lakh, while the battery rental charges are ₹4.4 per kilometre. Tata Curvv EV is priced at ₹10.99 lakh, and the battery rental charge for this coupe SUV is ₹5 per kilometre. The Tata Sierra EV commands a monthly rental of ₹5.5 per kilometre, while the upfront cost for this SUV has been reduced to ₹11.99 lakh. The Tata Harrier EV is priced at ₹14.49 lakh, while the battery rental is ₹5.9 per kilometre.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.
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