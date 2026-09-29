Tata Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Sierra EV, and Harrier EV available with BaaS. How much they cost now

Tata Motors has introduced a Battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme for its entire electric car portfolio. The Tiago EV and Punch EV have offered the battery rental scheme for a while. Now other models such as the Harrier EV , Sierra EV and Nexon EV have also received the same benefit. This move has made the Tata electric cars affordable for a larger number of customers by up to ₹7.3 lakh, as the BaaS brought down the upfront cost.

If you are planning to buy a Tata electric car and considering the battery rental scheme, here is a quick and comprehensive look at which Tata electric cars cost under the scheme.

Tata electric cars: BaaS price explained

Tata Motors has introduced a BaaS scheme for its entire electric car range. Under this scheme, the electric cars have become affordable by up to ₹7.3 lakh, considering the upfront cost.

Tata electric cars: BaaS explained Model Battery pack Starting price (ex-showroom) Starting BaaS price / Rental Tiago EV 19 kWh ₹ 6.99 lakh ₹ 4.69 lakh + ₹ 2.6 / km Punch EV 30 kWh ₹ 9.79 lakh ₹ 6.59 lakh + ₹ 2.6 / km Nexon EV 45 kWh ₹ 14.34 lakh ₹ 8.99 lakh + ₹ 4.4 / km Curvv EV 55 kWh ₹ 17.19 lakh ₹ 10.99 lakh + ₹ 5 / km Sierra EV 63 kWh ₹ 18.79 lakh ₹ 11.99 lakh + ₹ 5.5 / km Harrier EV 65 kWh ₹ 21.79 lakh ₹ 14.49 lakh + ₹ 5.9 / km

Under the BaaS scheme, the Tata Tiago EV comes with an upfront cost of ₹4.69 lakh, while commanding a battery rental of ₹2.6 per kilometre. The Tata Punch EV is priced at ₹6.59 lakh and commands a monthly rental for the battery at ₹2.6 per kilometre. Tata Nexon EV's upfront cost has been reduced to ₹8.99 lakh, while the battery rental charges are ₹4.4 per kilometre. Tata Curvv EV is priced at ₹10.99 lakh, and the battery rental charge for this coupe SUV is ₹5 per kilometre. The Tata Sierra EV commands a monthly rental of ₹5.5 per kilometre, while the upfront cost for this SUV has been reduced to ₹11.99 lakh. The Tata Harrier EV is priced at ₹14.49 lakh, while the battery rental is ₹5.9 per kilometre.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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