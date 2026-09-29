HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Tiago Ev, Punch Ev, Nexon Ev, Curvv Ev, Sierra Ev, And Harrier Ev Available With Baas. How Much They Cost Now

Tata Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Sierra EV, and Harrier EV available with BaaS. How much they cost now

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 29 Sept 2026, 10:04 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

Tata Motors has introduced battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme for its entire electric car range, which include the models like Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Sierra EV, and Harrier EV.

Tata Tiago EV
Tata Motors has introduced battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme for its entire electric car range, which include the models like Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Sierra EV, and Harrier EV.
Tata Tiago EV
Tata Motors has introduced battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme for its entire electric car range, which include the models like Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Sierra EV, and Harrier EV.
Tata Tiago EV
EMI starting at just
₹9,200/ month
Check Eligibility

Tata Motors has introduced a Battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme for its entire electric car portfolio. The Tiago EV and Punch EV have offered the battery rental scheme for a while. Now other models such as the Harrier EV, Sierra EV and Nexon EV have also received the same benefit. This move has made the Tata electric cars affordable for a larger number of customers by up to 7.3 lakh, as the BaaS brought down the upfront cost.

If you are planning to buy a Tata electric car and considering the battery rental scheme, here is a quick and comprehensive look at which Tata electric cars cost under the scheme.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago EV
₹6.99 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹9,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch EV
₹9.69 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹12,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon EV
₹12.49 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹16,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier EV
₹21.79 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹28,500/ month
Check Eligibility
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
₹7.80 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹10,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Vayve Mobility Eva (HT Auto photo)
Vayve Mobility EVA
₹3.99 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹5,300/ month
Check Eligibility

Tata electric cars: BaaS price explained

Tata Motors has introduced a BaaS scheme for its entire electric car range. Under this scheme, the electric cars have become affordable by up to 7.3 lakh, considering the upfront cost.

Tata electric cars: BaaS explained
ModelBattery packStarting price (ex-showroom)Starting BaaS price / Rental
Tiago EV19 kWh 6.99 lakh 4.69 lakh + 2.6 / km
Punch EV30 kWh 9.79 lakh 6.59 lakh + 2.6 / km
Nexon EV45 kWh 14.34 lakh 8.99 lakh + 4.4 / km
Curvv EV55 kWh 17.19 lakh 10.99 lakh + 5 / km
Sierra EV63 kWh 18.79 lakh 11.99 lakh + 5.5 / km
Harrier EV65 kWh 21.79 lakh 14.49 lakh + 5.9 / km

Under the BaaS scheme, the Tata Tiago EV comes with an upfront cost of 4.69 lakh, while commanding a battery rental of 2.6 per kilometre. The Tata Punch EV is priced at 6.59 lakh and commands a monthly rental for the battery at 2.6 per kilometre. Tata Nexon EV's upfront cost has been reduced to 8.99 lakh, while the battery rental charges are 4.4 per kilometre. Tata Curvv EV is priced at 10.99 lakh, and the battery rental charge for this coupe SUV is 5 per kilometre. The Tata Sierra EV commands a monthly rental of 5.5 per kilometre, while the upfront cost for this SUV has been reduced to 11.99 lakh. The Tata Harrier EV is priced at 14.49 lakh, while the battery rental is 5.9 per kilometre.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 29 Sept 2026, 10:04 am IST
HT Auto Awards HT Auto Awards
TAGS: Tiago EV Punch EV Nexon EV Curvv EV Sierra EV Harrier EV Tata

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.