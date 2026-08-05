The Audi Q3 continues to be a leading choice in the luxury compact SUV segment for 2025 and 2026, offering a perfect blend of performance, sophisticated design, and everyday practicality. Known for its standard Quattro all-wheel-drive system and premium cabin, the Q3 is designed for those who seek a high-end driving experience without compromising on versatility.

Audi Q3 Price in India

The 2025 Audi Q3 is available in three distinct variants, catering to different levels of luxury and technology requirements. Below are the current ex-showroom prices:

Variant Ex-Showroom Price Audi Q3 Premium ₹ 43.67 Lakh Audi Q3 Premium Plus ₹ 48.19 Lakh Audi Q3 Technology ₹ 53.00 Lakh Audi Q3 Sportback ₹ 53.71 Lakh

Note: Prices are subject to change and may vary based on city-specific taxes and dealership offers.

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the Audi Q3 is powered by a potent 2.0-litre TFSI turbo-petrol engine. This refined powerplant delivers 187.74 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, ensuring a spirited drive whether you are navigating city traffic or cruising on the highway.

Transmission: 7-speed S-tronic dual-clutch automatic (DCT).

7-speed S-tronic dual-clutch automatic (DCT). Drivetrain: Standard Quattro All-Wheel Drive (AWD).

Standard Quattro All-Wheel Drive (AWD). Acceleration: 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds.

0 to 100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds. Top Speed: 222 kmph.

222 kmph. Mileage: Approximately 10.14 kmph to 11.91 kmph depending on driving conditions.

Premium Features and Technology

The 2025 and 2026 models are packed with advanced technology designed to enhance comfort and connectivity. The cabin is centered around a driver-focused layout featuring high-quality materials.

Virtual Cockpit: A 12.3-inch high-resolution digital instrument cluster that provides customizable driving information.

A 12.3-inch high-resolution digital instrument cluster that provides customizable driving information. Infotainment: A 10.1-inch MMI touch display with seamless smartphone integration.

A 10.1-inch MMI touch display with seamless smartphone integration. Comfort: Dual-zone automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, and electrically adjustable front seats with lumbar support.

Dual-zone automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, and electrically adjustable front seats with lumbar support. Utility: A generous 530-litre boot space that can be expanded to 1,400 litres with rear seats folded.

A generous 530-litre boot space that can be expanded to 1,400 litres with rear seats folded. Audio: Audi Sound System with 10 speakers for an immersive acoustic experience.

Safety First

Safety remains a top priority for Audi. The Q3 has secured a 5-star rating in Global NCAP safety tests, making it one of the safest vehicles in its class.

Airbags: 6 airbags as standard across all variants.

6 airbags as standard across all variants. Driver Assistance: Cruise control, park assist with a reverse camera, and Hill Start Assist.

Cruise control, park assist with a reverse camera, and Hill Start Assist. Stability: Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Rivals

The Audi Q3 rivals the Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1 in the Indian market.