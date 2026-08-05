Audi Q3 Key Specs
- Engine1984 cc
- Mileage14.93 kmpl
- Power192 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space355 litres
- Max Torque320 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
- Kerb Weight1700 kg
The Audi Q3 continues to be a leading choice in the luxury compact SUV segment for 2025 and 2026, offering a perfect blend of performance, sophisticated design, and everyday practicality. Known for its standard Quattro all-wheel-drive system and premium cabin, the Q3 is designed for those who seek a high-end driving experience without compromising on versatility.
The 2025 Audi Q3 is available in three distinct variants, catering to different levels of luxury and technology requirements. Below are the current ex-showroom prices:
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Audi Q3 Premium
|₹43.67 Lakh
|Audi Q3 Premium Plus
|₹48.19 Lakh
|Audi Q3 Technology
|₹53.00 Lakh
|Audi Q3 Sportback
|₹53.71 Lakh
Note: Prices are subject to change and may vary based on city-specific taxes and dealership offers.
Under the hood, the Audi Q3 is powered by a potent 2.0-litre TFSI turbo-petrol engine. This refined powerplant delivers 187.74 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, ensuring a spirited drive whether you are navigating city traffic or cruising on the highway.
The 2025 and 2026 models are packed with advanced technology designed to enhance comfort and connectivity. The cabin is centered around a driver-focused layout featuring high-quality materials.
Safety remains a top priority for Audi. The Q3 has secured a 5-star rating in Global NCAP safety tests, making it one of the safest vehicles in its class.
The Audi Q3 rivals the Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1 in the Indian market.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Audi Q3
|Rs. 43.67 LakhsOnwards
|-
|192 bhp
|320 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|355 litres
|4482 mm
|1849 mm
|1607 mm
|5.5 metres
|Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
|Rs. 49 LakhsOnwards
|201 bhp
|320 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|176 mm
|652 litres
|4539 mm
|1859 mm
|1656 mm
|-
|Q3VSTiguan R-Line
|BMW X1
|Rs. 50.9 LakhsOnwards
|147 bhp
|360 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|476 litres
|4500 mm
|1845 mm
|1630 mm
|-
|Q3VSX1
|Mercedes-Benz GLA
|Rs. 51.8 LakhsOnwards
|-
|188 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|7
|-
|435 litres
|4436 mm
|2020 mm
|1611 mm
|6 metres
|Q3VSGLA
|Audi Q3 Sportback
|Rs. 53.55 LakhsOnwards
|193 bhp
|320 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|-
|-
|530 litres
|4518 mm
|1843 mm
|1558 mm
|5.5 metres
|Q3VSQ3 Sportback
|BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
|Rs. 46.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|154 bhp
|230 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|430 litres
|4546 mm
|1800 mm
|1445 mm
|-
|Q3VS2 Series Gran Coupe
Audi Q3 is available in the 5 Colours in India.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|192 bhp
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|320 Nm
|Mileage
|14.93 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1984 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Sunroof
|Yes
Audi Q3 in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Audi Q3's petrol variant is 14.93 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Audi Q3 Premium comes with a 62.4 litres fuel tank.
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