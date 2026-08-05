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AUDI Q3

₹43.67 - 53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The Audi Q3 continues to be a leading choice in the luxury compact SUV segment for 2025 and 2026, offering a perfect blend of performance, sophisticated design, and everyday practicality. Known for its standard Quattro all-wheel-drive system and premium cabin, the Q3 is designed for those who seek a high-end driving experience without compromising on versatility.

Audi Q3 Price in India

The 2025 Audi Q3 is available in three distinct variants, catering to different levels of luxury and technology requirements. Below are the current ex-showroom prices:

VariantEx-Showroom Price
Audi Q3 Premium 43.67 Lakh
Audi Q3 Premium Plus 48.19 Lakh
Audi Q3 Technology 53.00 Lakh
Audi Q3 Sportback 53.71 Lakh

Note: Prices are subject to change and may vary based on city-specific taxes and dealership offers.

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the Audi Q3 is powered by a potent 2.0-litre TFSI turbo-petrol engine. This refined powerplant delivers 187.74 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, ensuring a spirited drive whether you are navigating city traffic or cruising on the highway.

  • Transmission: 7-speed S-tronic dual-clutch automatic (DCT).
  • Drivetrain: Standard Quattro All-Wheel Drive (AWD).
  • Acceleration: 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds.
  • Top Speed: 222 kmph.
  • Mileage: Approximately 10.14 kmph to 11.91 kmph depending on driving conditions.

Premium Features and Technology

The 2025 and 2026 models are packed with advanced technology designed to enhance comfort and connectivity. The cabin is centered around a driver-focused layout featuring high-quality materials.

  • Virtual Cockpit: A 12.3-inch high-resolution digital instrument cluster that provides customizable driving information.
  • Infotainment: A 10.1-inch MMI touch display with seamless smartphone integration.
  • Comfort: Dual-zone automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, and electrically adjustable front seats with lumbar support.
  • Utility: A generous 530-litre boot space that can be expanded to 1,400 litres with rear seats folded.
  • Audio: Audi Sound System with 10 speakers for an immersive acoustic experience.

Safety First

Safety remains a top priority for Audi. The Q3 has secured a 5-star rating in Global NCAP safety tests, making it one of the safest vehicles in its class.

  • Airbags: 6 airbags as standard across all variants.
  • Driver Assistance: Cruise control, park assist with a reverse camera, and Hill Start Assist.
  • Stability: Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Rivals

The Audi Q3 rivals the Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1 in the Indian market.

Audi Q3 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1984 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    14.93 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    192 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    355 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    320 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1700 kg
View All Q3 SpecsView specs icon

Audi Q3 Videos

  • Full Videos

Audi Q3 Variants

Audi Q3 price starts at ₹ 43.67 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 53 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Audi Q3 comes in 5 variants. Audi Q3's top variant is Technology.
5 Variants Available
Q3 Premium
₹43.67 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Q3 Premium Plus
₹48.19 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Q3 Signature Edition
₹52.31 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Audi Q3 Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Aug 2026
The 2026 Audi Q3, featuring a redesigned look and enhanced features, is set to launch in India soon.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Jul 2026
Audi's next-gen Q3, spotted uncamouflaged in India, showcases a new design and advanced features, launching before Diwali 2026.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Jul 2026
The story compares popular SUVs in India, highlighting their engine specs, drivetrain options, and starting prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
Audi has launched the Q4 e-Tron SUV and Sportback in the UK, featuring advanced tech and multiple variant options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Apr 2026
Top five SUVs under ₹15 lakh in India offer great features, performance, and value for diverse driving needs.Read Full Story

Audi Q3 Visual Comparison

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Audi Q3 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Audi Q3
Audi Q3 image
Rs. 43.67 LakhsOnwards-192 bhp320 NmAutomaticSUV6-355 litres4482 mm1849 mm1607 mm5.5 metres
Volkswagen Tiguan R-LineVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line imageRs. 49 LakhsOnwards
4.660
201 bhp320 NmAutomaticSUV9176 mm652 litres4539 mm1859 mm1656 mm-Q3VSTiguan R-Line
BMW X1BMW X1 imageRs. 50.9 LakhsOnwards
4.5101
147 bhp360 NmAutomaticSUV6-476 litres4500 mm1845 mm1630 mm-Q3VSX1
Mercedes-Benz GLAMercedes-Benz GLA imageRs. 51.8 LakhsOnwards-188 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV7-435 litres4436 mm2020 mm1611 mm6 metresQ3VSGLA
Audi Q3 SportbackAudi Q3 Sportback imageRs. 53.55 LakhsOnwards
3.81
193 bhp320 NmAutomaticCoupe--530 litres4518 mm1843 mm1558 mm5.5 metresQ3VSQ3 Sportback
BMW 2 Series Gran CoupeBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe imageRs. 46.9 LakhsOnwards-154 bhp230 NmAutomaticCoupe6-430 litres4546 mm1800 mm1445 mm-Q3VS2 Series Gran Coupe

Audi Q3 Images

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Audi Q3 Colours

Audi Q3 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Mythos Black Metallic
Pulse Orange Solid
Chronos Grey Metallic
Glacier White Metallic
Navarra Blue Metallic
Mythos black metallic

Audi Q3 Alternatives

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

49 Lakhs
Q3vsTiguan R-Line
BMW X1

BMW X1

50.9 - 52.9 Lakhs
Q3vsX1
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

51.8 - 55 Lakhs
Q3vsGLA
Audi Q3 Sportback

Audi Q3 Sportback

53.55 - 53.86 Lakhs
Q3vsQ3 Sportback
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

46.9 - 48.9 Lakhs
Q3vs2 Series Gran Coupe
MINI Countryman C

MINI Countryman C

47.5 Lakhs
Q3vsCountryman C

Audi Q3 Related News

The new Q3 gets the massive single-frame grille, split headlamps with pixel-shaped LED DRLs, and Matrix LED headlamps.
Audi to preview a new car on August 25. Is it the new Q3?
5 Aug 2026
The undisguised 2026 Audi Q3 was seen in white with temporary registration plates during a road test in India.
2026 Audi Q3 spotted without camouflage on Indian tarmac
23 Jul 2026
The Audi Q3 and Q5 Signature Line variants add on a range of bespoke cosmetic elements and new equipment
Audi Q3 and Q5 Signature Line variants launched in India with exclusive detailing
10 Nov 2025
The 2025 Audi Q3 has been crash tested at Euro NCAP.
2025 Audi Q3 scores 5 stars at Euro NCAP
21 Oct 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, August 26: PM Modi sees Maruti EV export as big leap, Suzuki e-Vitara export begins, 2026 Audi Q3 debuts
27 Aug 2025
View all
 Audi Q3 Related News

Audi Q3 Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power192 bhp
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque320 Nm
Mileage14.93 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1984 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
SunroofYes
View all Q3 specs and features

Audi Q3 Mileage

Audi Q3 in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Audi Q3's petrol variant is 14.93 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Audi Q3 Premium comes with a 62.4 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Premium
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
14.93 kmpl

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