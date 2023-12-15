Audi Q3 on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 53.15 Lakhs. The on road price for Audi Q3 top variant goes up to Rs. 59.59 Lakhs in Pune. The lowest price model is Audi Q3 on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 53.15 Lakhs. The on road price for Audi Q3 top variant goes up to Rs. 59.59 Lakhs in Pune. The lowest price model is Audi Q3 Premium Plus and the most priced model is Audi Q3 Technology. Visit your nearest Audi Q3 dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Audi Q3 on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Audi Q3 Premium Plus ₹ 53.15 Lakhs Audi Q3 Technology ₹ 59.59 Lakhs