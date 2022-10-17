Audi A8 L: Top 10 features you should know

2022 Audi A8 L was launched as the latest flagship luxury sedan at a starting price of ₹ 1.29 crore for the Technology variant and ₹ 1.69 crore for the Celebration variant. It offers a host of comfort as well as connected features. Here is a look at top 10 features the A8 L comes packed with.