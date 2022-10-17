Audi A8 L: Top 10 features you should know
2022 Audi A8 L was launched as the latest flagship luxury sedan at a starting price of ₹1.29 crore for the Technology variant and ₹1.69 crore for the Celebration variant. It offers a host of comfort as well as connected features. Here is a look at top 10 features the A8 L comes packed with.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Mercedes-benz S-class
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹1.57 - 2.19 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Bmw 7 Series
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.66 kmpl
₹1.38 - 2.46 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Volvo S60
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹45.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mercedes-benz G-class
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.35 kmpl
₹1.62 - 2.45 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Porsche 911
2981 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 11.11 kmpl
₹1.64 - 3.08 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Maserati Quattroporte
2979 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9 kmpl
₹1.64 - 1.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
First Published Date: 17 Oct 2022, 11:00 AM IST
TAGS: A8 L Audi Audi India
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS