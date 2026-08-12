Maserati Quattroporte Price:

Maserati Quattroporte is priced between Rs. 1.8 - 2.32 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Maserati Quattroporte?

The Maserati Quattroporte is available in 3 variants - GT, Modena, Trofeo.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Maserati Quattroporte?

Maserati Quattroporte comes in petrol engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 2979 - 3799 cc, and features a Sedan body type.

Which are the major rivals of Maserati Quattroporte?

Maserati Quattroporte rivals are BMW 7 Series, Porsche Panamera, Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance, BMW M5, Audi e-tron GT, BMW i7.

What is the mileage of Maserati Quattroporte?

Maserati Quattroporte comes with a mileage of 9.4 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Maserati Quattroporte?

Maserati Quattroporte offers a 5 Seater configuration.