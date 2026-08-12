Maserati Quattroporte Key Specs
- Engine2979 - 3799 cc
- Mileage8.2-9.4 kmpl
- Power345 - 572 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space530 litres
- Max Torque500 - 729 Nm
- Drive TrainRWD
- Kerb Weight2000 kg
Maserati Quattroporte is priced between Rs. 1.8 - 2.32 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Maserati Quattroporte is available in 3 variants - GT, Modena, Trofeo.
Maserati Quattroporte comes in petrol engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 2979 - 3799 cc, and features a Sedan body type.
Maserati Quattroporte rivals are BMW 7 Series, Porsche Panamera, Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance, BMW M5, Audi e-tron GT, BMW i7.
Maserati Quattroporte comes with a mileage of 9.4 kmpl (Company claimed).
Maserati Quattroporte offers a 5 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Maserati Quattroporte
|Rs. 1.8 CrOnwards
|-
|572 bhp
|729 Nm
|Automatic
|6
|-
|530 litres
|5262 mm
|1948 mm
|1481 mm
|5.9 metres
|BMW 7 Series
|Rs. 1.79 CrOnwards
|-
|281 bhp
|650 Nm
|Automatic
|7
|-
|-
|5391 mm
|1950 mm
|1544 mm
|-
|QuattroporteVS7 Series
|Porsche Panamera
|Rs. 1.7 CrOnwards
|-
|493 bhp
|660 Nm
|Automatic
|10
|-
|-
|5049 mm
|1937 mm
|1423 mm
|5.95 metres
|QuattroporteVSPanamera
|Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance
|Rs. 1.95 CrOnwards
|-
|469 bhp
|545 Nm
|Automatic
|-
|-
|280 litres
|4842 mm
|2033 mm
|1458 mm
|6.5 metres
|QuattroporteVSAMG C 63 S E-Performance
|BMW M5
|Rs. 1.99 CrOnwards
|717 bhp
|1000 Nm
|Automatic
|7
|128 mm
|530 litres
|4983 mm
|1903 mm
|1469 mm
|6.3 metres
|QuattroporteVSM5
|Audi e-tron GT
|Rs. 1.72 CrOnwards
|-
|637 bhp
|830 Nm
|-
|7
|-
|-
|-
|1964 mm
|1418 mm
|-
|QuattroporteVSe-tron GT
|Max Power
|345-572 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|500-729 Nm
|Mileage
|9.4 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|2979 - 3799 cc
|Max Speed
|270-326 Kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Sunroof
|Yes
Maserati Quattroporte in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Maserati Quattroporte's petrol variant is 9.4 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maserati Quattroporte GT comes with a 80 litres fuel tank.
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