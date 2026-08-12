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MASERATI Quattroporte

₹1.8 - 2.32 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Maserati Quattroporte Price:

Maserati Quattroporte is priced between Rs. 1.8 - 2.32 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Maserati Quattroporte?

The Maserati Quattroporte is available in 3 variants - GT, Modena, Trofeo.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Maserati Quattroporte?

Maserati Quattroporte comes in petrol engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 2979 - 3799 cc, and features a Sedan body type.

Which are the major rivals of Maserati Quattroporte?

Maserati Quattroporte rivals are BMW 7 Series, Porsche Panamera, Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance, BMW M5, Audi e-tron GT, BMW i7.

What is the mileage of Maserati Quattroporte?

Maserati Quattroporte comes with a mileage of 9.4 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Maserati Quattroporte?

Maserati Quattroporte offers a 5 Seater configuration.

Maserati Quattroporte Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2979 - 3799 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    8.2-9.4 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    345 - 572 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    530 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    500 - 729 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    2000 kg
View All Quattroporte SpecsView specs icon

Maserati Quattroporte Variants

Maserati Quattroporte price starts at ₹ 1.8 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.32 Cr (Ex-showroom). Maserati Quattroporte comes in 3 variants. Maserati Quattroporte's top variant is Trofeo.
3 Variants Available
Quattroporte GT
₹1.8 Cr*
2979 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Quattroporte Modena
₹1.95 Cr*
2979 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Quattroporte Trofeo
₹2.32 Cr*
3799 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

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Maserati Quattroporte Visual Comparison

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Maserati Quattroporte comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maserati Quattroporte
Maserati Quattroporte image
Rs. 1.8 CrOnwards-572 bhp729 NmAutomatic6-530 litres5262 mm1948 mm1481 mm5.9 metres
BMW 7 SeriesBMW 7 Series imageRs. 1.79 CrOnwards-281 bhp650 NmAutomatic7--5391 mm1950 mm1544 mm-QuattroporteVS7 Series
Porsche PanameraPorsche Panamera imageRs. 1.7 CrOnwards-493 bhp660 NmAutomatic10--5049 mm1937 mm1423 mm5.95 metresQuattroporteVSPanamera
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-PerformanceMercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance imageRs. 1.95 CrOnwards-469 bhp545 NmAutomatic--280 litres4842 mm2033 mm1458 mm6.5 metresQuattroporteVSAMG C 63 S E-Performance
BMW M5BMW M5 imageRs. 1.99 CrOnwards
4.82
717 bhp1000 NmAutomatic7128 mm530 litres4983 mm1903 mm1469 mm6.3 metresQuattroporteVSM5
Audi e-tron GTAudi e-tron GT imageRs. 1.72 CrOnwards-637 bhp830 Nm-7---1964 mm1418 mm-QuattroporteVSe-tron GT

Maserati Quattroporte Images

Maserati Quattroporte Image 1
Maserati Quattroporte Image 2
Maserati Quattroporte Image 3
Maserati Quattroporte Image 4
Maserati Quattroporte Image 5
Maserati Quattroporte Image 6

Maserati Quattroporte Alternatives

BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series

1.79 - 1.82 Cr
Quattroportevs7 Series
Porsche Panamera

Porsche Panamera

1.7 - 2.34 Cr
QuattroportevsPanamera
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

1.95 Cr
QuattroportevsAMG C 63 S E-Performance
BMW M5

BMW M5

1.99 Cr
QuattroportevsM5
Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT

1.72 - 1.95 Cr
Quattroportevse-tron GT
BMW i7

BMW i7

2.05 - 2.58 Cr
Quattroportevsi7

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17 Aug 2026
View all
 Maserati Quattroporte Related News

Maserati Quattroporte Specifications and Features

Max Power345-572 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSedan
AirbagsYes
Max Torque 500-729 Nm
Mileage9.4 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2979 - 3799 cc
Max Speed270-326 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
SunroofYes
View all Quattroporte specs and features

Maserati Quattroporte Mileage

Maserati Quattroporte in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Maserati Quattroporte's petrol variant is 9.4 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maserati Quattroporte GT comes with a 80 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
GT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
9.4 kmpl

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