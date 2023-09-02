HT Auto
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look

Royal Enfield has launched the new generation Bullet 350 motorcycle. Available in three variants - Military, Standard and Black Gold, the price of the bike goes up to 2.16 lakh. Here is a quick walk around video on what all has changed.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Sep 2023, 07:35 AM
