Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at ₹1.74 lakh: First Look
Royal Enfield has launched the new generation Bullet 350 motorcycle. Available in three variants - Military, Standard and Black Gold, the price of the bike goes up to ₹2.16 lakh. Here is a quick walk around video on what all has changed.
First Published Date: 02 Sep 2023, 07:35 AM IST
TAGS: Bullet 350 Royal Enfield
