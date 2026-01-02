In India, there are 10 Kia Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Kia Seltos, Kia Sonet, Kia EV9, Kia Carens Clavis, Kia EV6. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 7.32 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Kia Cars Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Kia Seltos
|₹ 10.99 - 21.82 Lakhs
|Kia Sonet
|₹ 7.32 - 14.17 Lakhs
|Kia EV9
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|Kia Carens Clavis
|₹ 11.21 - 21.57 Lakhs
|Kia EV6
|₹ 65.97 Lakhs