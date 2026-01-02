Best Kia Cars

In India, there are 10 Kia Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Kia Seltos, Kia Sonet, Kia EV9, Kia Carens Clavis, Kia EV6. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Kia Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Kia Seltos ₹ 10.99 - 21.82 Lakhs
Kia Sonet ₹ 7.32 - 14.17 Lakhs
Kia EV9 ₹ 1.3 Cr
Kia Carens Clavis ₹ 11.21 - 21.57 Lakhs
Kia EV6 ₹ 65.97 Lakhs

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10 New Kia Cars found

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Kia Seltos Front Right Side
1/12

Kia Seltos

4.1
384
₹10.99 - 21.82 Lakhs
Engine
1497 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
44 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kia Sonet Front View
1/22

Kia Sonet

3.9
385
₹7.32 - 14.17 Lakhs
Engine
1493 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
25 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kia EV9 Front Left Side
1/17

Kia EV9

₹1.3 Cr
Battery Capacity
99.8 kWh
Speed
200 kmph
Range
561 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kia Carens Clavis Front Right Side
1/11

Kia Carens Clavis

4.0
263
₹11.21 - 21.57 Lakhs
Engine
1497 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
37 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kia EV6 Front Right Side
1/14

Kia EV6

4.0
165
₹65.97 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
84 kWh
Speed
192 kmph
Range
663 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kia Syros Front Left View
1/16

Kia Syros

4.0
105
₹8.4 - 15.8 Lakhs
Engine
1493 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
17 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kia Carens Front Left Side
1/13

Kia Carens

4.0
544
₹11.02 - 12.88 Lakhs
Engine
1497 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Manual
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kia Carnival Front View
1/16

Kia Carnival

3.8
213
₹63.91 Lakhs
Engine
2151 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kia Syros EV Front Side View
1/18
JUST LAUNCHED

Kia Syros EV

4.4
21
₹13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
51.4 kWh
Charging Time
39 Minutes
Range
526 km
7 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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Kia Carens Clavis EV Front Right Side
1/24

Kia Carens Clavis EV

3.9
192
₹17.99 - 24.99 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
51.4 kWh
Speed
166 kmph
Range
490 km
17 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

5 Upcoming Kia Cars

Kia Sportage Front View
1/12
UPCOMING

Kia Sportage

5.0
3
Expected Launch on 15th Dec 2026
₹25 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
1999 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Manual
Check Details
Kia Sorento Right Side View
1/8
UPCOMING

Kia Sorento

4.8
4
Expected Launch on 4th Sept 2026
₹28 - 35 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
1598 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Automatic
Check Details
Kia EV5 Front View
1/14
UPCOMING

Kia EV5

5.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹30 - 45 Lakhs
Expected price
Check Details
Kia EV3 Front Left Side
1/17
UPCOMING

Kia EV3

4.5
2
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹20 - 25 Lakhs
Expected price
Battery Capacity
81.4 kWh
Speed
170 kmph
Range
600 km
Check Details
Kia Seltos EV Front Left Side
UPCOMING

Kia Seltos EV

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹20 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Check Details

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