Best Kia Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Kia Seltos ₹ 10.99 - 21.82 Lakhs Kia Sonet ₹ 7.32 - 14.17 Lakhs Kia EV9 ₹ 1.3 Cr Kia Carens Clavis ₹ 11.21 - 21.57 Lakhs Kia EV6 ₹ 65.97 Lakhs

In India, there are 10 Kia Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Kia Seltos, Kia Sonet, Kia EV9, Kia Carens Clavis, Kia EV6. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.