Kia Sonet facelift SUV first look: Safer, sportier and ready to take on rivals
Kia India has taken the covers off the new Sonet facelift SUV. The sub-compact model, now armed with several design and feature upgrades, also boasts of ADAS technology - a first in this category. Here is a quick walk around video to take you through what the new Sonet offers.
First Published Date: 14 Dec 2023, 18:39 PM IST
TAGS: Sonet Sonet Facelift Kia
