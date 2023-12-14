Kia Sonet facelift SUV first look: Safer, sportier and ready to take on rivals

Kia India has taken the covers off the new Sonet facelift SUV. The sub-compact model, now armed with several design and feature upgrades, also boasts of ADAS technology - a first in this category. Here is a quick walk around video to take you through what the new Sonet offers.

