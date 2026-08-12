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MG Gloster

₹41.07 - 46.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3.5Expert Score
4.8
2
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MG Gloster Price:

MG Gloster is priced between Rs. 41.07 - 46.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for MG Gloster?

The MG Gloster is available in 15 variants - Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD, Savvy 6 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD, Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD, Blackstorm 6 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD, Blackstorm 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD, Desertstorm 6 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD, Desertstorm 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD, Snowstorm 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD, Savvy 6 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD, Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD, Blackstorm 6 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD, Blackstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD, Desertstorm 6 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD, Snowstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD, Desertstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD.

What are the MG Gloster colour options?

MG Gloster comes in five colour options: Deep Golden, Pearl White, Metal Ash, Warm White, Metal Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of MG Gloster?

MG Gloster comes in diesel engine options, comes with 1996 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of MG Gloster?

MG Gloster rivals are Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Fortuner Legender.

What is the mileage of MG Gloster?

MG Gloster comes with a mileage of 10 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of MG Gloster?

MG Gloster offers a 6 Seater configuration.

MG Gloster Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1996 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    10 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    159 - 213 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    343 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    373 - 478 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    4
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MG Gloster Videos

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Introduction
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Introduction

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Exterior
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Exterior

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Interior
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Interior

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Driving
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Driving

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Verdict
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Verdict

MG Gloster Variants

MG Gloster price starts at ₹ 41.07 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 46.24 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG Gloster comes in 15 variants. MG Gloster's top variant is Desertstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD.
15 Variants Available
Gloster Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
₹41.07 Lakhs*
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Gloster Savvy 6 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
₹42.64 Lakhs*
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Gloster Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
₹42.64 Lakhs*
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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MG Gloster Latest Updates

Calendar icon12 Aug 2026
India's passenger vehicle market sees a shift towards SUVs, with 65% share, driven by changing consumer preferences, exports surge, and growing EV adoption.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Jul 2026
The story compares various SUVs with AWD systems, detailing their engine specs, features, and pricing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 May 2026
The Mahindra XUV 7XO offers premium comfort, advanced tech, and competitive powertrain options in the SUV segment.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 May 2026
VE Commercial Vehicles reported a 6.9% sales increase in April 2026, driven by strong domestic demand for Eicher trucks and buses.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 Apr 2026
The story highlights popular hatchbacks in India, including Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, and Citroen C3X.Read Full Story

MG Gloster Visual Comparison

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MG Gloster comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
MG Gloster
MG Gloster image
Rs. 41.07 LakhsOnwards
4.82
213 bhp478.5 NmAutomaticSUV6343 litres4985 mm1926 mm1867 mm-
Toyota FortunerToyota Fortuner imageRs. 34.76 LakhsOnwards
4.4348
201 bhp500 NmManual, AutomaticSUV7296 litres4795 mm1855 mm1835 mm5.8 metresGlosterVSFortuner
Toyota Fortuner LegenderToyota Fortuner Legender imageRs. 41.54 LakhsOnwards
51
201 bhp500 NmAutomaticSUV7296 litres4795 mm1855 mm1835 mm5.8 metresGlosterVSFortuner Legender

MG Gloster Expert Review

Pros

Massive road presenceSpacious cabinExhaustive feature listADAS

Cons

ExpensiveNo petrol engine

Gloster is a tank. There, the first shot has already been fired. Now for the long haul. The upcoming offering from MG Motor is an SUV of massive proportions but bigger than its physical presence is the weight of dreams and aspirations it carries. For a company that is just a little over a year old in India, MG has shown it is not afraid of uncharted territories - look at the ZS EV - and nor would it be content in the trench warfare that the mass-market SUV segment has turned into. Gloster, then, slots in well with the promise of being the offensive machine with max firepower.

I'll admit it was a bit overwhelming to go through all that MG is promising in the Gloster. Very overwhelming actually. And yet, each of these promises are clearly carrying the weight of expectations as the company pitches its offering against a wide variety of SUVs in the premium and luxury segments.

MG Gloster has a formidable road presence in terms of how large the vehicle is. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
MG Gloster has a formidable road presence in terms of how large the vehicle is. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

From how it stands and what is it like on the inside to how it drives and what safety features are on offer, here's a comprehensive review from the first drive test of MG Gloster SUV:

How does it stand?

Gloster is an imposing SUV. See all the photos I have added here? It's even bigger than what these suggest. Numerically speaking, the SUV stands 5,005 mm in length, has a width of 1,932 mm, is 1,875 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm.

 

Gloster has a confidently muted visual profile and barring a large chrome grille, nothing seems to have been done in the extremes as far as styling is concerned. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Gloster has a confidently muted visual profile and barring a large chrome grille, nothing seems to have been done in the extremes as far as styling is concerned. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Below is a comparison of dimensions between Gloster, smaller sibling Hector Plus and - purely for reference purposes, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

While Gloster is a massive vehicle, it also seeks to have a planted visual appeal. It isn't bland but neither is it bling. Dominating the front face is a large chrome grille which emphasized a more bulky appeal rather than a sharp one. For someone who quite likes the Hector's stylish front grille, I wasn't too taken with the one on the Gloster but the sharp LED projector head lights with DRLs, inverted C casing around the fog lights and the bumper with a dash of chrome under it all add a contemporary visual character.

The biggest, and literally, highlight of Gloster's visual profile is at the side where the absolutely massive proportions of the vehicle is best viewed from. The windows are huge and are underlined by a silver lining which is also present ever so subtly on the roof rails. The large 19-inch wheels also do justice to the vehicle's proportion - thank heavens because MG has a notorious habit of putting puny wheels on its Hector and Hector Plus, while the dual-tone silver-black alloy design is familiarly attractive.

 

Gloster's massive dimensions are most evident from its side profile. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Gloster's massive dimensions are most evident from its side profile. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Over at the rear, Gloster's wide profile remains evident as ever and while the tail light design seems eerily familiar, it goes well with the profile. There is a chrome strip connecting the two tail lights but it is the massive Gloster badge that seeks to grab eyeballs here.

 

The upcoming Gloster from MG Motor India has a ground clearance of 210 mm. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The upcoming Gloster from MG Motor India has a ground clearance of 210 mm. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Overall, MG designers have done well to give the Gloster a dominant appeal that is not buried under kilos and kilos of cosmetics. Here is a butch player that has no ramp ambitions whatsoever.

What is it like on the inside?

All of the massive proportions on the outside clearly translates into a whole lot of space on the inside of the Gloster. And frankly, I would have been surprised had it not.

The six-seater review unit I had - there is also a seven-seat option - gets segment-first captain's seats in the middle-row while the last row has regular seats for two. Let's start from here then.

 

The third row seats inside the Gloster can be rolled down to make more space for luggage. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The third row seats inside the Gloster can be rolled down to make more space for luggage. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Unlike Hector Plus where the last row felt cramped and appeared forced, Gloster's final row is a mighty comfortable place to be in. In fact, even on long journeys, family members confined to this space won't be found grumbling because while the seating position is upright, there's manageable space for at least two in terms of leg and knee room. Three abreast - just in case - will have shoulders grazing but the one in the middle can choose to stretch out legs between the second row seats. That there are dedicated AC vents and cup holders are a plus but I could not find any charging point for my phone.

Step forward to the middle row and that's perhaps the place of pinnacle inside this car. The seats are well appointed, offer good cushioning and there's more than satisfactory levels of leg and knee room. The armrests add a touch of premium feel while smart storage space for phones on the right seat and twin foldaway cup holders on the left are nice touches.

 

Smart storage spaces add to the convenience inside Gloster. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Smart storage spaces add to the convenience inside Gloster. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Passengers can also control the air conditioning from the control buttons set behind the central armrest at the front while there's a USB and 12V charging socket sitting just under this.

 

Middle-row passengers get controls for the AC while Gloster also comes with a PM2.5 filter. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Middle-row passengers get controls for the AC while Gloster also comes with a PM2.5 filter. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

The large windows mentioned previously add to the sense of space and natural light streaming in from here and the ginormous panoramic sunroof seek to put the spotlight on the emphasis on premium-ness here. That said though, the use of hard plastics in the lower half of the side doors stands out, also because it undercuts the fine fit and finish job done elsewhere. And while storage space for knick-knacks are aplenty, the bottle holders on the side doors are unlikely to shelter anything more than a can of Coke at best.

Getting in and out of the seats here is relatively easy because of side step bar on either side of the vehicle while there are dedicated handles that lend a helping hand as well.

And over to the cockpit, the front seats offer the same levels of comfort as the ones in the middle. And then some. MG has equipped Gloster with driver-seat massage functionality while both front seats are ventilated and can be warmed as well. The driver's seat also gets memory function for recline, reach and for additional lumber support - a rather common feature in cars from luxury car makers.

The massive windshield and big windows not only allows for elements to flow in freely but also gives the driver a commanding view of the road ahead. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The massive windshield and big windows not only allows for elements to flow in freely but also gives the driver a commanding view of the road ahead. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

The super imposing floating 12.3-inch infotainment screen is quite a delight to just look at and can be used to access and control a plethora of features - from navigation and apps to air conditioning and more. Combined with MG's i-Smart platform which has an embedded SIM ready for 5G when it arrives in India and capable of getting OTA updates, the Gloster once again stays true to the company's tech-loaded character. Plus there are 12 speakers.

The MG SUV gets a huge 12.3-inch main infotainment system (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The MG SUV gets a huge 12.3-inch main infotainment system (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

The dash once again gets soft-leather materials which are also present on the side doors. But the hard plastics make a comeback yet again on the lower half of these doors.

The center panel between the two front seats is an elegant expanse housing the familiar - and striking - gear control lever. Flanking it on one side are buttons to control seat ventilation and controls for the drive safety functionalities on the other. Just below it sits a smart dial for the drive and terrain modes.

And there are plenty of those modes for a more controlled drive experience.

How it drives?

Gloster SUV is offered only with a diesel engine. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Gloster SUV is offered only with a diesel engine. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

The review unit I had had a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 215 bhp of peak power and with 480 Nm of torque. Eight-speed automatic transmission unit is standard.

While Gloster has ambitions which go beyond the scope and scale of the likes of Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner, at least according to MG, it is still important to highlight that it is the more powerful of these offerings.

Press the start button and the Gloster comes to life in a confidently calm manner. Press on the gas pedal and the SUV takes a bit of effort to get moving, even in the Sports mode. And while this is clearly a put off, also consider amount of weight and size that the engine has to pull ahead. Once it does get moving though, all of that power and torque takes center stage for a refined - if not entirely eager - drive dynamics.

A commanding view of the road ahead and all around helps the driver get a firm control over how the Gloster is made to behave and a nicely weighted steering is engineered well to offer enough feedback at high speeds while being as nimble as is possible while taking turns. As long as one is not pushing the SUV to extract the maximum possible thrill, even body roll remains under control while the rather stiff suspension unit manages to tackle most city speed breakers with confidence. Big bumps at relatively aggressive speeds though will be felt.

A ground clearance of 210 mm and terrain modes - Snow, Rock, Sand and Mud as well as on-demand 4X4 system claim to give the Gloster reasonably decent capabilities beyond where roads end. While I didn't put the SUV to the extreme test on tricky terrains, the mud tracks of Gurugram farmlands did give a glimpse into what Gloster could do with its 4X4 credentials. On the dusty tracks here, it mostly masked the minor gradients well and once again remained planted to mitigate thumps.

 

Gloster's high ground clearance and terrain modes help it tackle a wide variety of rode conditions (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Gloster's high ground clearance and terrain modes help it tackle a wide variety of rode conditions (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Back on the tarmac, I also put some of its heavily touted safety features to the test. The Lane Assist Warning system was on point, the Front Collision Warning was useful - the car issues a warning if one gets too close to a vehicle in front - while the Automatic Emergency Braking at its mildest level seemed to play its part as well. The intensity of auto emergency braking can be increased but I didn't due to overt concerns about the unpredictability of the vehicles in the front.

Bring the car to a halt and the familiar 360-degree camera makes parking the Gloster as easy as it can be in a vehicle as large as this.

Verdict

 

Gloster is a bold move by MG to showcase its capabilities in the premium and luxury SUV segment. It offers a mile-long list of features, has safety highlights aplenty, is slated to be India's first autonomous (Level 1) premium SUV and has a larger-than-life road presence.

The SUV offers a whole lot of space on the inside and the cabin is upmarket. The drive itself, barring a few drawbacks, is satisfactory and the ability to do the occasional off-roading is the proverbial cherry on the cake.

MG is targeting the likes of Prado with the Gloster which means that the price point of the vehicle could be higher than that of an Endeavour or Fortuner. Between 35 lakh and 40 lakh is what I feel would make the Gloster a good proposition but anything much north of that - closing in on 50-lakh mark - could dampen spirits. At these prices, customers tend to buy into brands as much as the vehicle itself and, to put it in a brute and honest way, the MG brand isn't quite there yet.

Yet, MG is dreaming big, aiming big and the biggest SUV in its garage does bring a whole lot of options for the discerning buyer.

MG Gloster Images

MG Gloster Image 1
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MG Gloster Image 3
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MG Gloster Image 5
MG Gloster Image 6

MG Gloster Colours

MG Gloster is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Deep Golden
Pearl White
Metal Ash
Warm White
Metal Black
Deep golden

MG Gloster Alternatives

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs
GlostervsFortuner
Toyota Fortuner Legender

Toyota Fortuner Legender

41.54 - 46.75 Lakhs
GlostervsFortuner Legender

MG Gloster User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
4.5Features
5Safety
5Design
4.5Value For Money
5Comfort
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MG Gloster User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the MG Gloster for its stylish design, luxurious interior, and strong performance, while noting some limitations in third-row comfort and city driving responsiveness.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconBold and stylish design
  • check circle iconLuxurious interior with premium materials
  • check circle iconStrong performance with twin-turbo option
  • check circle iconExcellent ride quality
  • check circle iconAdvanced safety features

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconThird row best for kids only
  • warning icon8-speed auto can be hesitant in city
  • warning iconMileage could be better
  • warning iconLarge size may be challenging to maneuver
  • warning iconHigher price point compared to rivals

User Reviews

MG Gloster Review
The MG Gloster is a premium full-size SUV with bold styling, highlighted by a massive grille, sleek LED DRLs, chrome accents, and large alloy wheels that give it serious road presence. The rear looks sporty with LED tail lamps and dual exhausts. Inside, the cabin feels luxurious with tan leather upholstery, soft-touch materials, and a panoramic sunroof. A 12.3-inch touchscreen, ambient lighting, and connected car tech enhance its modern appeal. It's a proper 7-seater, though the third row suits kids best. Powered by a 2.0L turbo-diesel engine (available in single and twin-turbo), it offers refined performance, especially the twin-turbo variant with 218 PS. The 8-speed auto is smooth but a bit hesitant in city overtakes. Ride quality is excellent, and ADAS features like adaptive cruise and lane departure warning boost safety. Expect mileage of 7–9 km/l in the city and 10–12 on highways. The Gloster is ideal for buyers wanting luxury, features, and space.
By: Aarav Singh (Jul 21, 2025)
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The Big Man!
Talking about cars, I am always a fan of big and bullish cars. And this definitely exceeds my expectations. MG Gloster is not only the Big Man in the house but it's also packed with plethora of other safety and driving features which makes your ride smooth, comfortable and safe.
By: Pradeep Singh (Apr 11, 2024)
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MG Gloster Related News

The MG Astor, Hector and Gloster, now get thier prices slashed by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>54,000 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.04 lakh, depending on the car.
MG Astor, Hector and Gloster price slashed under GST 2.0. Here's how much they cost now
23 Sept 2025
MG Motor India is only offering discounts on its ICE models.
Firecracker deals on JSW MG Motor India cars. Hector, Gloster and Astor being offered with benefits.
18 Dec 2024
The MG Gloster facelift is expected to be launched in 2025 with exterior and interior updates.
MG Gloster facelift to be unveiled next year: Five key expectations you should know
4 Dec 2024
MG Gloster will come with an all-new design language with the facelift.
MG Gloster facelift spotted on Indian roads, will launch soon
28 Nov 2024
The MG Gloster and Jeep Meridian come with a 2.0-litre diesel engine.
Jeep Meridian vs MG Gloster: Which large SUV should you buy?
31 Oct 2024
View all
 MG Gloster Related News

MG Gloster Specifications and Features

Max Power159-213 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque373-478 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage10 kmpl
Engine1996 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypeDiesel
View all Gloster specs and features

MG Gloster Mileage

MG Gloster in India is available in Diesel variants. Average mileage of MG Gloster's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). MG Gloster Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD comes with a 75 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Automatic
10 kmpl

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