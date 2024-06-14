In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu MU-X and MG Gloster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu MU-X Price starts at Rs. 33.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4x2, MG Gloster Price starts at Rs. 41.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD. MU-X: 1898 cc engine, 13.8 kmpl mileage. Gloster: 1996 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
MU-X vs Gloster Comparison