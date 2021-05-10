Best Isuzu Cars

In India, there are 3 Isuzu Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Isuzu D-Max, Isuzu MU-X, Isuzu V-Cross, Isuzu V-Cross. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Isuzu Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Isuzu D-Max ₹ 10.55 - 11.4 Lakhs
Isuzu MU-X ₹ 33.23 - 35.19 Lakhs
Isuzu V-Cross ₹ 21.05 - 30 Lakhs
Isuzu V-Cross ₹ 21.05 - 30 Lakhs

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Isuzu D-Max Front Left Side
1/13

Isuzu D-Max

₹10.55 - 11.4 Lakhs
Engine
2499 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Manual
6 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Isuzu MU-X Front Right Side
1/13

Isuzu MU-X

5.0
101
₹33.23 - 35.19 Lakhs
Engine
1898 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Isuzu V-Cross Front Left Side
1/14

Isuzu V-Cross

4.0
1
₹21.05 - 30 Lakhs
Engine
1898 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Both
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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