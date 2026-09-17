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ISUZU MU-X

₹34.53 - 37.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Isuzu MU-X Price:

Isuzu MU-X is priced between Rs. 34.53 - 37.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Isuzu MU-X?

The Isuzu MU-X is available in 2 variants - 4x2, 4x4.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Isuzu MU-X?

Isuzu MU-X comes in diesel engine options, comes with 1898 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Isuzu MU-X?

Isuzu MU-X rivals are Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner, Kia Sorento.

What is the mileage of Isuzu MU-X?

Isuzu MU-X comes with a mileage of 13.8 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Isuzu MU-X?

Isuzu MU-X offers a 7 Seater configuration.

Isuzu MU-X Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1898 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    13.8 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    161 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Diesel
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    360 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All MU-X SpecsView specs icon

Isuzu MU-X Variants

Isuzu MU-X price starts at ₹ 34.53 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 37.71 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Isuzu MU-X comes in 2 variants. Isuzu MU-X's top variant is 4x4.
2 Variants Available
MU-X 4x2
₹34.53 Lakhs*
1898 cc
Diesel
Automatic
MU-X 4x4
₹37.71 Lakhs*
1898 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Isuzu MU-X Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Sept 2026
Using a non-network garage for car repairs requires upfront payment and reimbursement, following insurance procedures and documentation.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Jun 2026
A survey reveals 66% of older petrol vehicle owners face reduced mileage and increased wear since E20 fuel introduction.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 May 2026
The MG Majestor offers a unique five-year warranty and powerful engine, while competitors provide shorter warranties and varied engine options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 May 2026
India's used-car market is poised to become the world's third largest, potentially reaching USD 70 billion by FY31.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Apr 2026
The summary compares five family-friendly SUVs, highlighting their comfort, space, features, and price range for long-distance travel.Read Full Story
HT Auto Awards

Isuzu MU-X Visual Comparison

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Isuzu MU-X comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu MU-X image
Rs. 34.53 LakhsOnwards
51
161 bhp360 NmAutomaticSUV---18601860-
Jeep MeridianJeep Meridian imageRs. 23.33 LakhsOnwards
4.310
168 bhp350 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6170 L4769 mm1859 mm1698 mm5.6 metresMU-XVSMeridian
Toyota FortunerToyota Fortuner imageRs. 34.76 LakhsOnwards
4.4348
201 bhp500 NmManual, AutomaticSUV7296 litres4795 mm1855 mm1835 mm5.8 metresMU-XVSFortuner
Kia SorentoKia Sorento imageRs. 27.99 LakhsOnwards
4.84
177 bhp265 NmAutomaticSUV10-4815 mm1785 mm1900 mm-MU-XVSSorento

Isuzu MU-X Images

Isuzu MU-X Image 1
Isuzu MU-X Image 2
Isuzu MU-X Image 3
Isuzu MU-X Image 4
Isuzu MU-X Image 5
Isuzu MU-X Image 6

Isuzu MU-X Alternatives

Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian

23.33 - 38.26 Lakhs
MU-XvsMeridian
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs
MU-XvsFortuner
Kia Sorento

Kia Sorento

27.99 - 40.39 Lakhs
MU-XvsSorento

Isuzu MU-X User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review

Isuzu MU-X User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

The Isuzu MU-X offers robust build, smooth highway performance, advanced safety features, spacious seating, and excellent off-road capabilities. However, it lacks modern infotainment features and has average city maneuverability.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconRobust build quality
  • check circle iconSmooth highway performance
  • check circle iconAdvanced safety features
  • check circle iconSpacious seating and boot space
  • check circle iconExcellent off-road capabilities

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconInfotainment lacks advanced features
  • warning iconAverage city maneuverability
  • warning iconHeavy steering in city traffic
  • warning iconLimited service center network
  • warning iconBasic interior design for price

User Reviews

Unbelievable Power and Acceleration
The styling is impressive and the mileage is good, making the overall experience truly worthwhile. Experiencing this level of quality under ₹40 lakh is simply unbelievable.
By: Madhab (Feb 8, 2026)
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Isuzu MU-X Related News

The Isuzu MU-X facelift now arrives with sportier styling in the new RS trim, while the Ultimate trim get a more premium look
2024 Isuzu MU-X facelift launched in Thailand with sportier look, more features
14 Jun 2024
Isuzu customers can avail preventive checks and discounts across all models as part of the pre-summer service camp
Isuzu announces I-Care pre-summer camp for D-Max, MU-X customers
16 Mar 2024
Rajesh Mittal, President and Toru Kishimoto, DMD with the new D-Max V-Cross
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, Hi-Lander & MU-X updated to comply with BS 6 Phase 2 norms
13 Apr 2023
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is powered by a 1.9-litre diesel engine.
Isuzu launches I-Care Pre-Summer Service Camp for D-MAX V-Cross and MU-X
17 Mar 2023
Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross SUVs have been updated with a bigger touchscreen infotainment system.
Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross get bigger touchscreen infotainment system
9 Apr 2022
View all
 Isuzu MU-X Related News

Isuzu MU-X Specifications and Features

Max Power161 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque360 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage13.8 kmpl
Engine1898 cc
Max Speed175 Kmph
Fuel TypeDiesel
View all MU-X specs and features

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