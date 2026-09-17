Isuzu MU-X Key Specs
- Engine1898 cc
- Mileage13.8 kmpl
- Power161 bhp
- FuelDiesel
- Max Torque360 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
Isuzu MU-X is priced between Rs. 34.53 - 37.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Isuzu MU-X is available in 2 variants - 4x2, 4x4.
Isuzu MU-X comes in diesel engine options, comes with 1898 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.
Isuzu MU-X rivals are Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner, Kia Sorento.
Isuzu MU-X comes with a mileage of 13.8 kmpl (Company claimed).
Isuzu MU-X offers a 7 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Isuzu MU-X
|Rs. 34.53 LakhsOnwards
|161 bhp
|360 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|-
|1860
|1860
|-
|Jeep Meridian
|Rs. 23.33 LakhsOnwards
|168 bhp
|350 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|170 L
|4769 mm
|1859 mm
|1698 mm
|5.6 metres
|MU-XVSMeridian
|Toyota Fortuner
|Rs. 34.76 LakhsOnwards
|201 bhp
|500 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|7
|296 litres
|4795 mm
|1855 mm
|1835 mm
|5.8 metres
|MU-XVSFortuner
|Kia Sorento
|Rs. 27.99 LakhsOnwards
|177 bhp
|265 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|10
|-
|4815 mm
|1785 mm
|1900 mm
|-
|MU-XVSSorento
AI generated summary
The Isuzu MU-X offers robust build, smooth highway performance, advanced safety features, spacious seating, and excellent off-road capabilities. However, it lacks modern infotainment features and has average city maneuverability.
|Max Power
|161 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|360 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|13.8 kmpl
|Engine
|1898 cc
|Max Speed
|175 Kmph
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
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