Isuzu MU-X Price:

Isuzu MU-X is priced between Rs. 34.53 - 37.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Isuzu MU-X?

The Isuzu MU-X is available in 2 variants - 4x2, 4x4.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Isuzu MU-X?

Isuzu MU-X comes in diesel engine options, comes with 1898 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Isuzu MU-X?

Isuzu MU-X rivals are Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner, Kia Sorento.

What is the mileage of Isuzu MU-X?

Isuzu MU-X comes with a mileage of 13.8 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Isuzu MU-X?

Isuzu MU-X offers a 7 Seater configuration.