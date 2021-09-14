Home > New Cars > Isuzu > Mu-x

Isuzu Mu-x

Select City
Isuzu Mu-x (HT Auto photo)

₹ 33.23 to 35.19 Lakhs

Ex showroom price in Delhi Get On-Road Price
Add to compare

Isuzu Mu-x Key Specs

Isuzu Mu-x
Mileage
Engine 1,898 cc
Transmission Automatic - 5 Gears
Fuel type Diesel
Available colours

Isuzu Mu-x Price List, Specifications and Features

Filter By
Fuel Type :
Transmission :
MU-X 4x2

1898 cc | 161 bhp |

₹ 33.23 Lakhs* Get On-Road Price
Specifications Features
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Transmission
Automatic - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Ddi VGS Turbo Intercooled
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Fuel Type
Diesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18
Rear Suspension
Penta-link suspension, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Front Brake Type
Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Suspension
Independent, Double wishbone, coil springs, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R18
Width
1860 mm
Length
4825 mm
Height
1860 mm
Wheelbase
2845 mm
Seating Capacity
7 Person
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
235 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres
Doors
5 Doors
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Check Latest Offers on Mu-x

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue