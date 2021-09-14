One Touch -Down

One Touch - Up

Not Available

Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)

Over The Air (OTA) Updates

Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Driver Seat Adjustment 6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Front Seatback Pockets Yes

Head-rests Front & Rear

3rd Row Seats Type Bench

Interiors Single Tone

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes

Rear Armrest Yes

Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Driver Armrest Yes

Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench

Ventilated Seat Type No

Split Rear Seat 60:40 split

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob Yes

Third Row Seat Adjustment 4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Interior Colours Black / Silver

Ventilated Seats No

Split Third Row Seat 50:50 split

Folding Rear Seat Full