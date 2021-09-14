Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Chrome
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Warranty (Kilometres)
150000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Display
Touch-screen Display
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black / Silver
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split