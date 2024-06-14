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Citroen C5 Aircross vs Isuzu MU-X

In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Isuzu MU-X, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine, Isuzu MU-X Price starts at Rs. 33.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4x2. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. MU-X: 1898 cc engine, 13.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C5 Aircross vs MU-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C5 aircross Mu-x
BrandCitroenIsuzu
Price₹ 37.32 Lakhs₹ 33.23 Lakhs
Mileage17.5 kmpl13.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1898 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
Shine
₹37.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MU-X
Isuzu MU-X
4x2
₹33.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Citroen C5 Aircross Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
DW10FCDdi VGS Turbo Intercooled
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
919 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000 rpm360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.5 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
174 bhp @ 3750 rpm161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres5.8
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18255 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle With Single Progressive Hydraulic Cushions - CompressionPenta-link suspension, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut Suspension With Double Progressive Hydraulic Cushions - Compression And ReboundIndependent, Double wishbone, coil springs, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18255 / 65 R18
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Bootspace
580 litres235
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
52.5 litres55
Length
4500 mm4825
Wheelbase
2730 mm2845
Height
1710 mm1860
Kerb Weight
1685 kg-
Width
1969 mm1860
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackChrome
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseWith Key
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDHalogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
35
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000150000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
66+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
10 inch-
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + LeatheretteLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Split Rear Seat
Yes60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Metropolitan Grey / GraphiteBlack / Silver
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
IndividualBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,04,43339,27,471
Ex-Showroom Price
37,32,40033,23,000
RTO
4,96,1504,44,375
Insurance
1,75,3831,59,596
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
94,66884,416

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