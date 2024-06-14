In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Isuzu MU-X, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine, Isuzu MU-X Price starts at Rs. 33.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4x2. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. MU-X: 1898 cc engine, 13.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C5 Aircross vs MU-X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C5 aircross
|Mu-x
|Brand
|Citroen
|Isuzu
|Price
|₹ 37.32 Lakhs
|₹ 33.23 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.5 kmpl
|13.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1898 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4