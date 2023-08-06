Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
Citroen C3 Aircross SUV, the latest model from the French auto giant in India, aims to delve into the compact SUV segment dominated by feature-rich Korean, Indian and Japanese models. Citroen says the C3 Aircross will offer value for money. But has it enough to stand tall among the others? Here is our first drive review.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 06 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST
TAGS: C3 Aircross Citroen
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now