Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew carsCitroen carsCitroen C3 Aircross
1/19
2/19
3/19
4/19
5/19
View all Images
6/19

Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross is a 5-7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 9,99,000 in India. It is available in 5 variants, 1199.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Manual .
3.5 out of 5
9.99 - 12.34 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
26 Offers Available
Check latest Offers
Citroen C3 Aircross Key Specs
Engine1199.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all C3 Aircross specs and features

About Citroen C3 Aircross

Latest Update

  • Citroen C3 Aircross vs Kia Seltos: Which SUV to choose
  • Citroen C3 Aircross vs Hyundai Creta: Which one to choose

    • The Citroen C3 Aircross is a versatile SUV that combines style, practicality, and performance. With a starting price of 9.99 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom), it offers a compelling choice for those seeking a comfortable and feature-packed vehicle. Price: The Citroen C3 Aircross comes with a price range that starts at 9.99 Lakhs for the

    • Engine: The C3 Aircross is equipped with a 1199 cc engine that generates a respectable 109 bhp of power, ensuring a smooth driving experience.
    • Mileage: This SUV offers a mileage of 18.5 kmpl, making it efficient on the road and reducing the frequency of fuel stops.
    • Transmission: It comes with a manual transmission for those who prefer a more hands-on driving experience.
    • Safety: The Citroen C3 Aircross features key safety elements like airbags and an antilock braking system (ABS) to ensure passenger safety on the road.
    • Seating Capacity: It comfortably seats 5-7 passengers, making it a great option for families.
    • Keyless Entry: The keyless entry feature adds convenience to your daily routine.
    • Sunroof: Enjoy the outdoors from the comfort of your car with the built-in sunroof.
    • Automatic Climate Control: Maintain a comfortable temperature inside the cabin with the automatic climate control system.
    • Power Steering: The power steering makes maneuvering in tight spaces effortless.
    • Alloy Wheels: Stylish alloy wheels not only enhance the aesthetics but also improve performance.
    • Rear AC Vents: Passengers in the rear seats can enjoy a comfortable ride with rear AC vents.
    Rivals: The Citroen C3 Aircross competes with other popular SUVs in the market, including the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra Bolero Neo, Honda WR-V 2023, and Kia Sonet Facelift. While it may not have certain features like cruise control, it offers a compelling combination of affordability, style, and practicality that sets it apart from its rivals. In conclusion, the Citroen C3 Aircross is a reliable and competitively priced SUV that caters to a wide range of needs. Its balanced combination of features, safety, and performance makes it a strong contender in the SUV segment. Whether you're looking for a family car or a comfortable daily driver, the C3 Aircross is worth considering. ...Read More

    Citroen C3 Aircross Alternatives

    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    C3 Aircross vs Nexon
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    C3 Aircross vs Brezza
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    8.48 - 10.99 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    C3 Aircross vs Bolero Neo
    UPCOMING
    Honda WR-V 2023

    Honda WR-V 2023

    8 - 10 Lakhs
    Check WR-V 2023 details
    View similar Cars
    UPCOMING
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Kia Sonet Facelift

    8 - 15 Lakhs
    Check Sonet Facelift details
    View similar Cars

    Citroen C3 Aircross Variants & Price

    Citroen C3 Aircross price starts at ₹ 9.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 12.34 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen C3 Aircross comes in 5 variants. Citroen C3 Aircross top variant price is ₹ 12.34 Lakhs.

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    You 1.2 5 STR
    9.99 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    Plus 1.2 5 STR
    11.34 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    Plus 1.2 7 STR
    11.69 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    Max 1.2 5 STR
    11.99 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    Max 1.2 7 STR
    12.34 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    View All Variants
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Embrace the Future: Discover the Power of Electric Vehicles!
    Know more

    Citroen C3 Aircross Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage18.5 kmpl
    Engine1199 cc
    SunroofYes
    Fuel TypePetrol
    View all C3 Aircross specs and features

    Citroen C3 Aircross Mileage

    Citroen C3 Aircross in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Citroen C3 Aircross's petrol variant is 18.5 kmpl. Citroen C3 Aircross petrol comes with a 45 litres litre fuel tank.

    Select Variant:
    You 1.2 5 STR
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    18.5 kmpl
    Citroen C3 Aircross Offers
    Delhi
    Limited Festive Period Benefits for Citroen C3 :-B...
    Applicable on c3-aircrossyou125str & 4 more variants
    Expiring on 1 Dec
    View Offer
    View All Offers

    Explore your vehicle

    Popular Citroen Cars

    • Popular
      View all  Citroen Cars
      Citroen C3 Aircross Expert Review
      3.5 out of 5

      Pros

      Peppy turbo engine across variantsComfortable cabinThird-row seats as option

      Cons

      Feature list rather bareNo automatic gearbox

      The mid-size SUV space in the Indian car market is absolutely buzzing and almost every single vehicle manufacturer has an offering in the segment. And those who do not yet have a model here are all set to storm in to mount a challenge. Among these players is Citroen India, one of the newest car brands to have entered the market. The Citroen C3 Aircross will be its fourth model here but one that holds the maximum potential.

      Citroen India entered the market in 2019 and launched the C5 Aircross as its flagship model in 2021. This was followed by the C3 hatchback in 2022 and the eC3 all-electric vehicle earlier this year. But its absolutely serious intent for customers here may manifest only now as the C3 Aircross mid-size SUV is making some very big promises.

      The mid-size SUV segment in India is unique because it has challenges and opportunities in near equal measure. The likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Mahindra Scorpio-N and Tata Harrier dominate the field but Maruti Suzuki, Skoda, Volkswagen, MG Motor India and Toyota have solid options here too. Honda is all set to join the fray with its Elevate as well. To carve out a niche space then - and offer a compelling model - is no easy task. ButCitroen underlines it isn't in India for the easy tasks even as it highlights its models as value propositions.

      What does the Citroen C3 Aircross bring to the segment then and does it possess the ingredients to cook up a fresh new storm? Here is our first-drive review of the incoming Citroen C3 Aircross SUV:

       

      Also watch: Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review

      Citroen C3 Aircross: Exterior Styling

      expand

      The C3 Aircross is a smart looking SUV that assimilates sporty styling cues with muscular aesthetics within the overall design dynamics that make Citroen vehicles distinct from those of other brands. And while perceptions obviously wary from person to person, the C3 Aircross is more than likely to receive positive response to its exterior cues.

      The face of of the model where much of the design elements have been carefully imbibed. A solid front grille gets the Citroen logo on top and is flanked on either side by Y-shaped LED DRLs. The headlight sections sit just below although these are fitted with halogen bulbs, not LEDs. There is also a silver skid plate towards the bottom for a bit more visual character.

      The
      The C3 Aircross is available in four single and six dual-tone body colour options.

      From the side, the C3 Aircross' 200 mm ground clearance is very evident while the 17-inch diamond-cut alloys look quite appealing as well. There is cladding on the side doors while roof rails complete the profile here.

      The
      The C3 borrows the inherent styling elements of many Citroen models and does look distinct from some of the the overly muscular options in the segment.

      As far as the rear is concerned, the SUV gets 3D jewel-effect tail lights, rear spoiler and grey skid plates towards the bottom. The 'Citroen' and 'C3 Aircross lettering is placed prominently on the trunk.

      Citroen
      Citroen C3 Aircross will come with several customisation options for customers.

      Overall, since the C3 Aircross and the C3 are both based on the C-cube platform, there are several similarities in the design language of the two models. But where the SUV also excels in is its best-in-class height and wheelbase which gives it a good road presence and offers the promise of more space in the cabin.

      Citroen C3 Aircross: Dimensions
      expand
      Citroen C3 Aircross: Dimensions 
        
      Length4,323 mm
      Width1,796 mm
      Height1,665 mm/1,669 mm
      Wheelbase2,671 mm
      Boot space511 litres

      Citroen C3 Aircross: Cabin Highlights

      expand

      If the C3 Aircross is a bag full of aesthetic goodies from the outside, the cabin is a mixed bag at best. The starry highlight here is, of course, the third-row seats which would make it ideal for a certain niche set of buyers looking to pack in more family members but unwilling to compromise on the SUV body type.

      That wheelbase of 2,671 mm is important here regardless of whether one opts for the conventional five-seater version or the five plus two. And the company is underlining that this here is ‘five plus two’ and not seven because space in those last row seats is at a precious premium. Getting in and out is quite easy but the two adult occupants would still be crammed once locked into their places. To be fair, having the option of these seats is great even if being confined here - especially on long drives - surely won't be.

      The
      The seating position in the third-row space inside the Citroen C3 Aircross is quite awkward and space is at a premium. But that there is the option of seats here is great for occasional use.

      The two seats can be easily detached from their respective clip holdings and velcro straps and stored away when not needed. The entire process of detachment and re-attachment won't take much time or effort - around a minute for us during the process of this review.

      The five plus two seat version also gets roof-mounted AC vents for quicker cooling but quite strangely, there is no rear AC vent in the conventional five-seat set up - roof or behind the center console. Thankfully, there is decent space on these second-row seats with generous amount of leg space, knee space, feet space and head room. Ideal for two, three adults seated side-by-side, however, would be a tight fit. In the five-seat layout, there is an armrest in the middle and the seats themselves can be folded down in 60:40 split. This opens up even more options for cargo even if the over 500 litres of dedicated boot space is the best in the segment.

      The
      The second-row seats inside the Citroen C3 Aircross are quite comfortable but the light-coloured upholstery materials may become hard to maintain.

      But the business end of any car cabin is the driver and front passenger area, and the C3 Aircross delivers only partially here. The 10.2-inch main infotainment screen is par for the course and puts out a clear rear-view camera feed with guidelines. It also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay even if there is no wireless phone charging option. Old-school USB ports mean that iPhone users will have to carry conversion cables or power banks.

      A
      A look at the dashboard layout inside the Citroen C3 Aircross.

      The dashboard, complete with two colour options to choose from, and center console is well designed and so is the steering with its mounted controls. The seven-inch driver all-digital display puts out clear information even if the layout is still a tad too arcade-ish.

      The seats have decent amount of cushioning but the front two seats are a tad bit narrow. However, a relatively high drive height helps elevate the experience of being inside an SUV indeed. But where Citroen misses the proverbial bus is in the additional feature list. No sunroof of any size is a big miss, considering it is a crowd-pleasing highlight. There is also no seat ventilation. Or electronically-adjustable driver seat. Or air-purification system. Or ambient lighting. Or even a roof handle for the front passenger. Some of these are essential and some of the others are for bragging rights and a meaty brochure. For those measuring the C3 Aircross with its Korean rivals, the bare-ish feature list would be a put off even if some of what is mentioned above are likely to be offered as optional at additional cost.

      Overall, the C3 Aircross offers a spacious cabin and benefits from that segment-first option of third-row seating. All the seats are quite comfortable but the feature list on the model straight out of the factory leaves much to be further desired.

      Citroen C3 Aircross: Drive Dynamics

      expand
      The
      The turbo petrol engine inside the Citroen C3 Aircross remains as peppy as ever and comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

      The Citroen C3 Aircross gets the same 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that also finds placed under the hood of the C3 hatchback. The clever bit is that the company will offer this turbo motor right from the base variant up.

      This engine has already earned the repute of being a solid workhorse and despite the larger dimension of the C3 Aircross, retains its punchy and peppy traits. It comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox which has large throws and the pairing is quite ideal for a spirited drive.

      The C3 Aircross is a fun car to pace forward or even push, responding to the each gear shift well. Triple-digit speeds come up fairly quick and even at high speeds, the SUV remains quite composed. The steering wheel is also nicely balanced and the C3 Aircross is at home whether being driven within city limits or beyond.

      Another big feather in the cap is a beautifully tuned suspension that makes the C3 Aircross a very comfortable car, regardless of the road conditions. It does not have 4x4 capabilities but for almost every kind of Indian road challenge, the SUV sails through.

      Overall, the C3 Aircross shines and shined quite bright with its drive traits and the only blemish here is the unavailability of an automatic gearbox of any kind.

      Citroen C3 Aircross: Verdict

      expand
      The
      The Citroen C3 Aircross is unlikely to wow you outright but it still has the potential to impress the more mature SUV-buying audience.

      The Citroen C3 Aircross benefits enormously from many of its segment-best or segment-first highlights but at the same time, is let down in many ways because of some missing elements. Novelty is in its favour but the C3 Aircross is definitely not an all-rounder that will bring down the champions.

      Then again, maybe it is not even trying to snatch the crown but enter as a strong proposition for a brand that is still looking to gain a larger appeal among buyers in India. In that sense, how well the C3 Aircross is priced would have a deep impact on its fortunes and that of Citroen here in India. The company is known for over-stretching its prices but an aggressive surprise with this SUV would work like a charm.

       

      Read More

      Citroen C3 Aircross News

      Citroen C3 Aircross come as the latest entrant in the Indian SUV space that has been witnessing a rapid surge in demand and sales growth.
      Citroen C3 Aircross vs Kia Seltos: Which SUV to choose
      8 Oct 2023
      Citroen C3 Aircross gets a single petrol engine and manual transmission, while Hyundai Creta offers both petrol and diesel engines along with variable transmission options.
      Citroen C3 Aircross vs Hyundai Creta: Which one to choose
      5 Oct 2023
      Citroen will offer C3 Aircross in two seating arrangements.
      Citroen C3 Aircross launched at 9.99 lakh, will rival Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos
      5 Oct 2023
      Citroen C3 Aircross (left) and Honda Elevate SUV (right) are the two latest entrants in the compact SUV segment.
      Honda Elevate vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Compare price, features, engines, specs
      19 Sept 2023
      The C3 Aircross is available in four single and six dual-tone body colour options.
      Citroen C3 Aircross SUV launched, price starts from 9.99 lakh: Check prices of all variants
      16 Sept 2023
      View all
       Citroen C3 Aircross News

      Citroen C3 Aircross related Videos

      Citroen will launch the C3 Aircross as its latest foray into the compact SUV segment. Offered in both five and seven seat configurations, it promises to take on a host of rivals in the segment.
      Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
      6 Aug 2023
      Citroen C3 Aircross will be the latest entrant in the compact SUV segment with few unique features. The French auto giant will launch the C3 Aircross in India ahead of the festive season.
      Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money: Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head at Citroen India
      2 Aug 2023
      Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February. It is based on the C3 hatchback the French carmaker had launched last year.
      Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?
      21 Jan 2023
      Citroen will launch the C3. its second model in India after C5 Aircross SUV, on July 20. The 2022 C3, which will compete as a B-segment hatchback, comes with a lot of SUV-like characters.
      Citroen C3: First Drive Review
      15 Jun 2022
      The ‘Made in India, Made for India’ Citroen C3 will be officially launched on July 20. It will take on Tata Punch SUV among others.
      Citroen C3 will launch in India on July 20: Key features revealed
      8 Jun 2022
      View all
       

      Latest Cars in India 2023

      Mercedes-Benz GLE

      Mercedes-Benz GLE

      96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
      Check latest offers
      Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

      Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

      98 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      BMW X4

      BMW X4

      96.2 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Harrier

      Tata Harrier

      15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Safari

      Tata Safari

      16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Popular Cars in India 2023

      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Mahindra Thar

      Mahindra Thar

      10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      8.1 - 13 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Harrier

      Tata Harrier

      15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Cars in India 2023

      Tata Punch EV

      Tata Punch EV

      12 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Nissan Sunny 2023

      Nissan Sunny 2023

      8.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Lexus LM

      Lexus LM

      1.2 Cr Exp. Price
      Check details
      Vayve Mobility EVA

      Vayve Mobility EVA

      7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Toyota Supra

      Toyota Supra

      85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details

      Popular SUV Cars

      Mahindra Thar

      Mahindra Thar

      10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
      Check latest Offers
      Thar Price in Delhi
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      8.1 - 13 Lakhs
      Check latest Offers
      Nexon Price in Delhi
      Tata Harrier

      Tata Harrier

      15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
      Check latest Offers
      Harrier Price in Delhi
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs
      Check latest Offers
      XUV700 Price in Delhi
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
      Check latest Offers
      Creta Price in Delhi
      View all
       Popular SUV Cars