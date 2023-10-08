Citroen C3 Aircross: Cabin Highlights

If the C3 Aircross is a bag full of aesthetic goodies from the outside, the cabin is a mixed bag at best. The starry highlight here is, of course, the third-row seats which would make it ideal for a certain niche set of buyers looking to pack in more family members but unwilling to compromise on the SUV body type.

That wheelbase of 2,671 mm is important here regardless of whether one opts for the conventional five-seater version or the five plus two. And the company is underlining that this here is ‘five plus two’ and not seven because space in those last row seats is at a precious premium. Getting in and out is quite easy but the two adult occupants would still be crammed once locked into their places. To be fair, having the option of these seats is great even if being confined here - especially on long drives - surely won't be.

The seating position in the third-row space inside the Citroen C3 Aircross is quite awkward and space is at a premium. But that there is the option of seats here is great for occasional use.

The two seats can be easily detached from their respective clip holdings and velcro straps and stored away when not needed. The entire process of detachment and re-attachment won't take much time or effort - around a minute for us during the process of this review.

The five plus two seat version also gets roof-mounted AC vents for quicker cooling but quite strangely, there is no rear AC vent in the conventional five-seat set up - roof or behind the center console. Thankfully, there is decent space on these second-row seats with generous amount of leg space, knee space, feet space and head room. Ideal for two, three adults seated side-by-side, however, would be a tight fit. In the five-seat layout, there is an armrest in the middle and the seats themselves can be folded down in 60:40 split. This opens up even more options for cargo even if the over 500 litres of dedicated boot space is the best in the segment.

The second-row seats inside the Citroen C3 Aircross are quite comfortable but the light-coloured upholstery materials may become hard to maintain.

But the business end of any car cabin is the driver and front passenger area, and the C3 Aircross delivers only partially here. The 10.2-inch main infotainment screen is par for the course and puts out a clear rear-view camera feed with guidelines. It also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay even if there is no wireless phone charging option. Old-school USB ports mean that iPhone users will have to carry conversion cables or power banks.

A look at the dashboard layout inside the Citroen C3 Aircross.

The dashboard, complete with two colour options to choose from, and center console is well designed and so is the steering with its mounted controls. The seven-inch driver all-digital display puts out clear information even if the layout is still a tad too arcade-ish.

The seats have decent amount of cushioning but the front two seats are a tad bit narrow. However, a relatively high drive height helps elevate the experience of being inside an SUV indeed. But where Citroen misses the proverbial bus is in the additional feature list. No sunroof of any size is a big miss, considering it is a crowd-pleasing highlight. There is also no seat ventilation. Or electronically-adjustable driver seat. Or air-purification system. Or ambient lighting. Or even a roof handle for the front passenger. Some of these are essential and some of the others are for bragging rights and a meaty brochure. For those measuring the C3 Aircross with its Korean rivals, the bare-ish feature list would be a put off even if some of what is mentioned above are likely to be offered as optional at additional cost.