Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsC3 Aircross vs Creta

Citroen C3 Aircross vs Hyundai Creta

In 2024 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Hyundai Creta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
You 1.2 5 STR
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Creta
Hyundai Creta
E 1.5 Petrol
₹10.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
PURETECH 1101.5 l MPi Petrol
Driving Range
833 Km850
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl17
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,24,91912,61,831
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,00010,87,000
RTO
74,5301,20,410
Insurance
50,78953,921
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,17827,121

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Hyundai Creta1493.0 cc to 1497.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Kia Seltos1482 cc to 1497 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Creta vs Seltos

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The additional investment will be utilised towards capital expenditure as well as research and development activities
    Citroen announces additional 2,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu
    10 Jan 2024
    The incoming and updated Hyundai Creta SUV will come with multiple colour options as well as offer a number of engine and transmission choices.
    2024 Hyundai Creta launch: Official images of India's most-awaited SUV revealed
    10 Jan 2024
    A look at the front of the 2024 Hyundai Creta. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/ Deepak Binwal)
    2024 Hyundai Creta facelift spotted at dealership ahead of official launch
    11 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Hyundai Creta is all set to hit the Indian market on 16th January 2024, which will intensify the rivalry in the mid-size SUV segment, where other models like Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Mahindra Scorpio-N are among the strong players.
    2024 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which South Korean SUV should you choose
    11 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new generation Creta comes with advanced safety technology, which also includes ADAS features.
    Hyundai Creta SUV scores perfect five at ASEAN NCAP crash test
    7 Dec 2022
    Citroen will launch the C3 Aircross as its latest foray into the compact SUV segment. Offered in both five and seven seat configurations, it promises to take on a host of rivals in the segment.
    Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    6 Aug 2023
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
    28 Aug 2022
    Citroen C3 Aircross will be the latest entrant in the compact SUV segment with few unique features. The French auto giant will launch the C3 Aircross in India ahead of the festive season.
    Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money: Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head at Citroen India
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     