Citroen and Jeep announce a price hike of up to 17,000

Stellantis India has announced that Jeep and Citroen will be increasing the price of their vehicles effective from 30th April 2024. The prices for the vehicles will increase by up to 0.5 per cent. This price increase will result in an increment ranging from ₹4,000 to ₹17,000 across the models. Stellantis says that the price is being increased because of escalating input costs and operational expenses.

Citroen currently sells four cars in the Indian market. There is eC3, C3, C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross. The latest launch from the manufacturer was the C3 Aircross and the brand is preparing to launch the Basalt in India. It will be a SUV coupe and will go on sale in the second half of 2024.

Citroen Basalt will be the third car to come from the C-Cubed program which has earlier spawned C3 and C3 Aircross. The C-cube program is specifically developed for emerging markets such as India and South America. The brand wanted to develop cars that were efficient and affordable so that it could expand its footprint. Apart from the underpinnings, the engine will also be shared with other C-cubed cars.

So, expect a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged engine that puts out 108 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 205 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm with the 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The torque output falls to 190 Nm at 1,750 rpm with the 6-speed manual gearbox.

Then there is Jeep who have confirmed that they will be launching the facelift of the Meridian in the coming months. It will come with a new set of bumpers. There could also be some changes to the material choices and for the interior. Moreover, it is also expected that the SUV will also get Advanced Driver Aids System as part of the update.

