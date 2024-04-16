Jeep Meridian facelift confirmed to launch later this year

HT Auto
By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 16 Apr 2024, 12:59 PM
2024 Jeep Meridian will continue to come with a 2.-litre diesel engine that will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 9-speed torque converter
Jeep Meridian Overland
Image of Jeep Meridian Overland used for representational purpose only.
Jeep Meridian Overland
Image of Jeep Meridian Overland used for representational purpose only.

Jeep India has announced that they will be launching the facelift of the Meridian later this year. As of now, the company has not revealed the date of the launch date. The 2024 Meridian is expected to come with some new features and some minor cosmetic changes. Apart from the Meridian, Jeep will also launch the 2024 Wrangler in India on 22nd April.

A test mule was spotted in January 2024, what was special with the test mule was that it was equipped with ADAS sensors in the front. It was on test by Bosch so there is a possibility that the SUV will use ADAS sensors sourced from Bosch. In the spy shots, the ADAS sensors were clearly visible. Apart from ADAS technology, the 2024 Meridian is expected to come with redesigned bumpers in the front as well as rear. It is expected that there will be no changes to the lighting elements. There could be a few subtle changes to the interior as well in terms of the material and colour choices for the upholstery and dashboard.

2024 Jeep Meridian: Engine

The 2024 Jeep Meridian will continue to come with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is shared with the Jeep Compass, MG Hector and Hector Plus and Tata Harrier and Safari. It puts out 168 bhp of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Jeep offers the Meridian with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There is also a 4x4 drivetrain available with the Meridian. Unfortunately, Jeep does not have a petrol engine in its lineup.

Also Read : Jeep Wrangler facelift to be launched in India on April 22

2024 Jeep Meridian: Rivals

The 2024 Jeep Meridian will continue to go against the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and the upcoming Ford Everest. Put of the vehicles that are currently on sale, only the Gloster comes with Advanced Driver Aids System.

First Published Date: 16 Apr 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Hector Plus Compass Meridian Jeep India Jeep 2024 Meridian Meridian

