Skoda Kushaq and Slavia to now get 6 airbags as standard
- Skoda Kushaq and Slavia are offered with a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre EVO petrol engines.
Skoda Kushaq shares is underpinnings with the Volkswagen Taigun.
Skoda Auto India has announced that the Kushaq and Slavia will now be offered with six airbags as standard. So, even the base variants of the Slavia and Kushaq will be offered with six airbags. Apart from this, there are no changes to the models. It is important to note that Slavia and Kushaq have already secured a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test.
First Published Date: 30 Apr 2024, 11:59 AM IST
