HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Skoda Kushaq And Slavia To Now Get 6 Airbags As Standard

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia to now get 6 airbags as standard

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 30 Apr 2024, 11:59 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Skoda Kushaq and Slavia are offered with a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre EVO petrol engines.
Skoda Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq shares is underpinnings with the Volkswagen Taigun.
Skoda Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq shares is underpinnings with the Volkswagen Taigun.

Skoda Auto India has announced that the Kushaq and Slavia will now be offered with six airbags as standard. So, even the base variants of the Slavia and Kushaq will be offered with six airbags. Apart from this, there are no changes to the models. It is important to note that Slavia and Kushaq have already secured a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

First Published Date: 30 Apr 2024, 11:59 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.