Car running low on engine oil? Three key signs that tell the tale

The engine oil of a car is often the unsung hero behind the vehicle's performance. Engine oil is the reason why the engine performs smoothly propelling the vehicle. It ensures that the intricate moving parts inside the engine block are lubricated properly and work in unison. However, like many other critical components and essential fluids, engine oil also requires timely replacement and top-up depending on the situation. In fact, engine oil replacement and topping up come as a key part of the overall regular maintenance for the vehicle, which ensures the car remains in good shape.

While the engine oil is generally changed after every 10,000 kilometres of driving or once a year during the periodical maintenance works, you may need to top up or replace the engine oil before the scheduled maintenance. In some cases, the engine oil level drops due to unforeseen circumstances. However, there are signs that tell you to pay attention to the engine oil level.

Here are three key signs that tell you the car is running low on engine oil.