Car running low on engine oil? Three key signs that tell the tale
- Engine oil is a highly important element in ensuring the powertrain of any vehicle remains smooth and well-functional.
The engine oil of a car is often the unsung hero behind the vehicle's performance. Engine oil is the reason why the engine performs smoothly propelling the vehicle. It ensures that the intricate moving parts inside the engine block are lubricated properly and work in unison. However, like many other critical components and essential fluids, engine oil also requires timely replacement and top-up depending on the situation. In fact, engine oil replacement and topping up come as a key part of the overall regular maintenance for the vehicle, which ensures the car remains in good shape.
While the engine oil is generally changed after every 10,000 kilometres of driving or once a year during the periodical maintenance works, you may need to top up or replace the engine oil before the scheduled maintenance. In some cases, the engine oil level drops due to unforeseen circumstances. However, there are signs that tell you to pay attention to the engine oil level.
Here are three key signs that tell you the car is running low on engine oil.
The most definite indication that the engine oil level is running low is when the engine oil indicator light goes on in the instrument cluster. The engine oil light is a warning light that can be seen along with other warning lights in the instrument cluster. If the engine oil indicator is constantly on, it is time to pay attention and possibly time to top up.
A common indication of low engine oil is engine overheating. The cooling system including coolant, radiator and water pump keeps the vehicle's engine temperature in check. However, the engine oil also plays a vital role in cooling the engine parts, especially those areas where coolant can't reach. Without adequate oil pressure, the engine operates with reduced lubrication, resulting in increased friction and heat generation. This may lead to engine shutdown to prevent further damage to the powertrain.
Another sign of a low engine oil level is the smell of burning oil inside the car's cabin, which is a clear indication that the engine needs attention and possibly requires an engine oil change. This burning oil smell signifies an oil leak from one of the engine components. When the leaked oil drips onto the hot engine surface, it emits a distinct odour. This means the oil is burning within the engine and the issue needs immediate action.