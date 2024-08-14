Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar Roxx is the five-door iteration of the Mahindra Thar SUV, which has been so far available in a three-door guise. The Thar Roxx comes as a lifestyle off-roader carrying the legacy of the Thar SUV, which has been known as one of the bestselling true-blue SUVs in India for a long time. While the Mahindra Thar is a lifestyle off-roader in a niche segment, the Thar Roxx is more conventional in terms of practicality.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Price:

Mahindra Thar Roxx is available in multiple variant. The pricing of the base variant MX1 starts at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual option, while the diesel manual version comes priced at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-spec MX3 variant is priced at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 15. 99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively for the petrol manual RWD and diesel manual RWD options. The MX5 is the variant where 4x4 technology starts being available and it is priced at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec AX7L variant is priced at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra will unveil price of more variants in September 2024.

When was Mahindra Thar Roxx launched?

Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched on August 15, 2024.

How many variants of the Mahindra Thar Roxx are available?

Mahindra has unveiled select variants of the Thar Roxx on August 15, 2024. These variants includer the base variant MX1, mid-spec MX3, MX5 and top-spec AX7L. The MX5 is the variant where the 4x4 technology starts being offered. In a nutshell, Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with variants like MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L and AX7L.

What features are available in the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

Mahindra Thar Roxx comes loaded with a plethora of features. While at exterior, the five-door SUV gets C-shaped LED daytime running lights integrated with LED projector headlamps, LED taillights, diamond-cut alloy wheels and tailgate mounted spare wheel, inside the cabin, the Thar Roxx gets a fully digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with various connectivity options like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also, it gets ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, ADAS suite among others.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mahindra Thar Roxx?

Mahindra Thar Roxx is available in two different engine options. There is a G20 TDGi mStallion turbocharged petrol engine available with transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. This engine is capable of churning out 175 bhp peak power at 5,000 rpm and 380 Nm of maximum torque between 1,750 rpm and 3,000 rpm. The diesel engine is a D22 mHawk diesel unit that is also available with same transmission options. The diesel engine is capable of pumping out `72 bhp peak power at 3,500 rpm and 370 Nm of maximum torque between 1,500 rpm and 3,000 rpm.

What is the Mahindra Thar Roxx mileage?

Mahindra has not revealed the mileage of the Thar Roxx. The three-door Thar offers about 15.2 kmpl of mileage in the diesel manual variant. Expect the Thar Roxx to offer slightly lower mileage considering its heavier weight.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of Mahindra Thar Roxx?

Mahindra has not revealed the ground clearance of the Thar Roxx. However, the automaker has stated that the Thar 5-door can wade through 650 mm of water. Mahindra Thar Roxx boot space has increased in size with all seats up and with the backseats folded, the boot space on Thar Roxx is at 644 litres all the way to the top of the SUV.

What is the seating capacity of Mahindra Thar Roxx?

Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with a seating capacity for five occupants.

What is the safety rating of Mahindra Thar Roxx?

Mahindra has not revealed the safety rating of the Thar Roxx. However, the automaker has revealed the SUV comes loaded with more than 35 standard safety features, which include six airbags, three-point seatbelts for all seats, seatbelt reminder for all seats etc. Also, it gets 360-degree surround view camera, comprehensive ESP 9.3 suite, Automatic Emergency Braking, rear camera, parking sensors, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System etc.

What cars does the Mahindra Thar Roxx rival in its segment?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx challenges Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha five-door, which have been launched in India in the recent past.