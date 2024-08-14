HT Auto
Mahindra Thar ROXX

MAHINDRA Thar ROXX

JUST LAUNCHED
Launch Date: 14 Aug 2024
4.6
15 Reviews
12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs*Get on road price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Mahindra Thar ROXX Key Specs
Engine1997-2184 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
TransmissionBoth
View all Thar ROXX specs and features

About Mahindra Thar ROXX

Latest Update

  • Mahindra Thar Roxx: This is what it misses out on
  • Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L: Is this the most value for money variant?

    • Mahindra Thar Roxx

    Mahindra Thar Roxx is the five-door iteration of the Mahindra Thar SUV, which has been so far available in a three-door guise. The Thar Roxx comes as a lifestyle off-roader carrying the legacy of the Thar SUV, which has been known as one of the bestselling true-blue SUVs in India for a long time. While the Mahindra Thar is a lifestyle off-roader in a niche segment, the Thar Roxx is more conventional in terms of practicality.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Price:

    Mahindra Thar Roxx is available in multiple variant. The pricing of the base variant MX1 starts at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual option, while the diesel manual version comes priced at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-spec MX3 variant is priced at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 15. 99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively for the petrol manual RWD and diesel manual RWD options. The MX5 is the variant where 4x4 technology starts being available and it is priced at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec AX7L variant is priced at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra will unveil price of more variants in September 2024.

    When was Mahindra Thar Roxx launched?

    Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched on August 15, 2024.

    How many variants of the Mahindra Thar Roxx are available?

    Mahindra has unveiled select variants of the Thar Roxx on August 15, 2024. These variants includer the base variant MX1, mid-spec MX3, MX5 and top-spec AX7L. The MX5 is the variant where the 4x4 technology starts being offered. In a nutshell, Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with variants like MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L and AX7L.

    What features are available in the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

    Mahindra Thar Roxx comes loaded with a plethora of features. While at exterior, the five-door SUV gets C-shaped LED daytime running lights integrated with LED projector headlamps, LED taillights, diamond-cut alloy wheels and tailgate mounted spare wheel, inside the cabin, the Thar Roxx gets a fully digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with various connectivity options like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also, it gets ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, ADAS suite among others.

    What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mahindra Thar Roxx?

    Mahindra Thar Roxx is available in two different engine options. There is a G20 TDGi mStallion turbocharged petrol engine available with transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. This engine is capable of churning out 175 bhp peak power at 5,000 rpm and 380 Nm of maximum torque between 1,750 rpm and 3,000 rpm. The diesel engine is a D22 mHawk diesel unit that is also available with same transmission options. The diesel engine is capable of pumping out `72 bhp peak power at 3,500 rpm and 370 Nm of maximum torque between 1,500 rpm and 3,000 rpm.

    What is the Mahindra Thar Roxx mileage?

    Mahindra has not revealed the mileage of the Thar Roxx. The three-door Thar offers about 15.2 kmpl of mileage in the diesel manual variant. Expect the Thar Roxx to offer slightly lower mileage considering its heavier weight.

    What is the ground clearance and boot space of Mahindra Thar Roxx?

    Mahindra has not revealed the ground clearance of the Thar Roxx. However, the automaker has stated that the Thar 5-door can wade through 650 mm of water. Mahindra Thar Roxx boot space has increased in size with all seats up and with the backseats folded, the boot space on Thar Roxx is at 644 litres all the way to the top of the SUV.

    What is the seating capacity of Mahindra Thar Roxx?

    Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with a seating capacity for five occupants.

    What is the safety rating of Mahindra Thar Roxx?

    Mahindra has not revealed the safety rating of the Thar Roxx. However, the automaker has revealed the SUV comes loaded with more than 35 standard safety features, which include six airbags, three-point seatbelts for all seats, seatbelt reminder for all seats etc. Also, it gets 360-degree surround view camera, comprehensive ESP 9.3 suite, Automatic Emergency Braking, rear camera, parking sensors, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System etc.

    What cars does the Mahindra Thar Roxx rival in its segment?

    The Mahindra Thar Roxx challenges Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha five-door, which have been launched in India in the recent past.

    Mahindra Thar ROXX Variants

    Mahindra Thar ROXX price starts at ₹ 12.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 20.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Thar ROXX comes in 14 variants. Mahindra Thar ROXX's top variant is AX7 L Diesel AT.

    14 Variants Available
    ₹12.99 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1997 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    ₹13.99 Lakhs*
    Engine
    2184 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Manual
    ₹14.99 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1997 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    ₹15.99 Lakhs*
    Engine
    2184 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Manual
    ₹16.49 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1997 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    ₹16.99 Lakhs*
    Engine
    2184 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Manual
    ₹16.99 Lakhs*
    Engine
    2184 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Manual
    ₹17.49 Lakhs*
    Engine
    2184 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Automatic
    ₹17.99 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1997 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    ₹18.49 Lakhs*
    Engine
    2184 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Automatic
    ₹18.99 Lakhs*
    Engine
    2184 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Manual
    ₹18.99 Lakhs*
    Engine
    2184 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Automatic
    ₹19.99 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1997 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    ₹20.49 Lakhs*
    Engine
    2184 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Automatic
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Mahindra Thar ROXX Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Keyless EntryYes
    Engine1997-2184 cc
    SunroofYes
    Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
    View all Thar ROXX specs and features

    Mahindra Thar ROXX comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Mahindra Thar ROXX
    		Tata CurvvKia SeltosMahindra XUV700Hyundai CretaMahindra TharMahindra Scorpio-NMaruti Suzuki JimnyMG HectorSkoda Kushaq
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
    ₹9.99 - 19 Lakhs
    ₹10.9 - 20.37 Lakhs
    ₹13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    ₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    ₹11.35 - 17.6 Lakhs
    ₹13.85 - 24.54 Lakhs
    ₹12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
    ₹13.99 - 22.15 Lakhs
    ₹10.89 - 18.79 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    4.5 out of 5
    -
    4 out of 5
    4.5 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    4.5 out of 5
    4.5 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    Engine
    1997-2184 cc
    1199-1497 cc
    1482-1497 cc
    1997-2184 cc
    1482-1497 cc
    1497-2184 cc
    1997-2184 cc
    1462 cc
    1451-1956 cc
    999-1498 cc
    Mileage
    -
    -
    17-20.7 kmpl
    13-16 kmpl
    17.4-21.8 kmpl
    8-15.2 kmpl
    13.7-18.6 kmpl
    16.4-16.9 kmpl
    12.3-15.6 kmpl
    17.9-19.7 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol,Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual.Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic

    Popular Mahindra Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Mahindra Cars

    Mahindra Thar ROXX User Reviews & Ratings

    4.6
    15 Ratings & Reviews
    Perfect offroader and the beast of city
    Good looking and good Comfort vehicle with mind blowing price range, also good mileage. Best off rider in segment
    By: Jeswin jose (Sept 3, 2024)
    Awesome car
    This car is designed like a monster truck. It is an off-road and by-road vehicle. And its durability is powerful. This car is amazing.
    By: Aman (Sept 1, 2024)
    Perfect thar with 3 doors
    Awesome product from mahindra a mind blowing road presence excellent performance head turning looks bold design segment best 19" inch alloy wheels and the design of the alloys were just superb.. i personally really love the 'THAR ROXX.
    By: Neeraj (Aug 31, 2024)
    Best new thar ROXX
    Best look of mahindra thar ROXX . PERFORMANCE IS BETTER . Mileage is better . Style is wonderful . Experience is better
    By: Abhishek (Aug 19, 2024)
    Master blaster
    Very stylish and good looking and features are amazing and seating and colors are so beautiful THANK U MAHINDRA
    By: Vijay (Aug 16, 2024)
    perfect cruiser with beast look
    So Excited to have a long Drive , waiting to get the key , Good pricing marvellous designing, Everything perfect look
    By: ASHLI BABISH MALIYAKKAL (Aug 16, 2024)
    Thar is good for ofroading
    The new mahindra thar roxx design is too good.i like the design.and much better than mahindra thar .
    By: Utsav pandey (Aug 14, 2024)
    A Savage Beast
    A brilliant masterpiece vehicle with safety and comfort in alliance. Perfect for family and wanderers too.
    By: Dr Vishal arora (Aug 13, 2024)
    Thar is like navigating the terrain
    Thar is like navigating the terrain with a versatile and spacious companion . With its enhanced accessibility you can effortlessly load up friends, gear and embark on adventures win amole room of everyone. The extra doors add convenience specially for rear passenger, making the journey even more enjoyable. Whether its cruising through streets city or conquering rugged landscapes the 5 door thar offer both comfort and capability, Ensuring every journey memorable
    By: Adnan yusufzai (Aug 11, 2024)
    "Mahindra Thar ROXX: Off-Road Evolution
    The Mahindra Thar ROXX is set to be a significant addition to Mahindra 's lineup, offering advanced features and off-road capabilities. Scheduled for on official debut on august 15 2024, this SUV will slot below the Scorpio N, with a length of around 4.3 meters. It will be equipped with a new 4G platform, which is 40 kg lighter than the 3G platform used is the Scorpio N, contributing to better performance and efficiency.
    By: Sachin Mishra (Aug 10, 2024)
    Mahindra Thar ROXX Expert Review
    By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
    4.5 out of 5
    By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
    5
    Performance
    4.5
    Safety
    4.5
    Design
    4
    Feature
    4
    Comfort
    Pros
    Ease of access to back seatsImproved rear-seat comfortUpdated feature listBetter drive dynamics than TharBigger boot area
    Cons
    Quality concerns in the cabinLack of adequate storage space for passengers

    Mahindra Thar Roxx is perhaps the biggest launch of the year in the Indian automotive calendar 2024. But have you wondered why? It isn’t a whole new model. It does not have a radically different body style. And it sure is not the first SUV from the Indian manufacturer. But it is a Thar. And then some more. The Mahindra Thar has always had a cult status in the Indian automotive market and while the second-generation model launched bang in the middle of Covid-19 – in August of 2021, became a raging hit, the practical buyer still stayed away because of its three-door setup. In drives the Mahindra Thar Roxx now, three years later, and with the promise of being everything the Thar is. And everything the Thar isn’t.

    Is the Mahindra Thar Roxx a viable option for the seeker of adventures? Sure. But is it a viable option for the family man – or woman – who has always eyed a Thar but then turned the gaze elsewhere because of very real, very practical concerns? We at Team HT Auto were in Kochi recently to find the answers to just that. Here is our first-drive review of the Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV:

    Mahindra Thar Roxx: Exteriors

    Mahindra Thar Roxx has grown in dimensions from all sides, compared to the Mahindra Thar.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx has grown in dimensions from all sides, compared to the Mahindra Thar.

    The Thar is a lifetime member in the gym for SUVs. But the Thar Roxx has gone to the same gym and taken steroids. And because this is an automobile afterall, steroids aren't exactly a controversial substance. The starry highlight of the Roxx as against Thar is that it packs in dedicated doors for the rear-seat passengers. And that is courtesy overall dimensions that have gone up. Most notably, the length of Thar Roxx is now well over four meters – 4.4 meters to be absolutely precise, as against a tad under 4 meters of the Thar. This obviously helps the wheelbase too and therefore the additional doors on the side.

    But while the folks over at Mahindra could have just put up their feet right about now, they decided to walk a mile extra by incorporating an all-new alloy design on the R19, 255 mm wheels. It does a remarkably good job of lending the SUV a sporty appeal from the side. The other unique elements from this particular angle is a triangular rear quarter glass and high-mounted handles for the second-row doors, something that is likely to divide opinions.

    Thar Roxx gets fairly large windows while the handle for the rear two doors are mounted higher up. The rear quarter glass is now triangular.
    Thar Roxx gets fairly large windows while the handle for the rear two doors are mounted higher up. The rear quarter glass is now triangular.

    From the front, opinions could be divided once again because while the new C-shaped DRLs around the LED headlights definitely look great, the updated grille is creativity gone hyper active. Personal preferences may differ but to us, the grille of the Thar – as we have known it – could have been carried forward much like the high bumper with the fog lights and the bonnet design. There is still, however, absolutely no doubting the very bully-like visual appeal of the Thar Roxx when viewed from the front.

    While still retaining the iconic face of the Thar, the Thar Roxx sports elements which are incorporated to give it some degree of distinction. Whether it works, or does not, will depend on individual perspectives and perceptions.
    While still retaining the iconic face of the Thar, the Thar Roxx sports elements which are incorporated to give it some degree of distinction. Whether it works, or does not, will depend on individual perspectives and perceptions.

    The rear design of the Thar Roxx is near similar to that of the Thar, save the new design for the LED taillight which does not just look contemporary but stylish too. The two-section opening mechanism for access to the cargo area remains as is.

    The rear profile of Thar Roxx is near similar to that of Thar, save for the updated LED tail lights here.
    The rear profile of Thar Roxx is near similar to that of Thar, save for the updated LED tail lights here.

    Overall, while Thar Roxx has larger dimensions, it does not look ungainly at all. If anything, it builds on its masculine design credentials further still. Mahindra, however, could have added the Thar ‘Roxx’ lettering to the back as well. Just for more show, perhaps. Instead, the lettering is only on either side of the vehicle.

     

    Mahindra Thar Roxx: Interiors

    The Thar Roxx has a very airy cabin and that is largely thanks to the sunroof at the top, light-coloured upholstery everywhere and fairly decent-sized windows on the doors.
    The Thar Roxx has a very airy cabin and that is largely thanks to the sunroof at the top, light-coloured upholstery everywhere and fairly decent-sized windows on the doors.

    If the Thar has always been for the young enthusiasts who give two hoots for comfort, the Thar Roxx cabin is a people pleaser. That extension of the wheelbase has opened up more space for the folks in the second row and while getting in is still a fair climb, at least it isn’t an exercise in ungainly stretching movements through the folded front seats anymore. Grab handles inside all four doors is a recognition of the still high climb but once in, the rear seats in the Roxx offers fairly adequate space even though still not generous. The headroom is spectacular. The kneeroom is good. The space for feet is decent. The center console is positioned just right which means even the middle-seat passenger has feet space even if the adjustable headrests are reserved only for the fellows on either side. Additionally, the back of the rear seats can be reclined a bit for a change in seating posture. Shockingly though, there is still inadequate under-thigh support on these backseats which could be an issue on long roadtrips.

    Best for two but fairly spacious for even three, the rear-seats of Thar Roxx may not be class-leading among mid-size SUVs but sure is impressive for an off-road vehicle in this category of options.
    Best for two but fairly spacious for even three, the rear-seats of Thar Roxx may not be class-leading among mid-size SUVs but sure is impressive for an off-road vehicle in this category of options.

    The light colour scheme inside the cabin of the Thar Roxx helps elevate the premium appeal of the vehicle even if it can be quite difficult to maintain. In fact, when we stepped inside for the first time, there were stain marks on the roof and around the driver-side seat belt notch already. For a vehicle that is built for the outdoors, this is a point of concern to note.

    Another big point of concern here is the lack of storage options. The glovebox remains too small to even fit in the Thar Roxx brochure we had with us while the cupholders on the center console and on the armrest for the rear-seat passengers are best only for those tiny Nescafe cups in which the roadside vendors serve tea. The front doors have pockets that can fit slim bottles but forget about fitting anything bigger than a smartphone in the pockets of the two rear doors. There is some space for magazines on the back flap of the front seats and a little bit of space under the adjustable armrest on the center console but all of these still continue to appear as afterthoughts.

    The attention to details from Mahindra on the Thar Roxx makes the very limited storage space in the vehicle stand out as a jarring drawback. These door pockets are big enough for only smartphones at best.
    The attention to details from Mahindra on the Thar Roxx makes the very limited storage space in the vehicle stand out as a jarring drawback. These door pockets are big enough for only smartphones at best.

    But Mahindra has not been miserly when it comes to the quality of fit and finish. There are plenty soft-touch plastics all around the cabin of the vehicle while the quality of stitching is also quite nice. The cargo area too has increased in size and is now big enough for two medium-sized suitcases, one check-in suitcase on top and a backpack. The rear seats can be folded in split ratio for more customized storage options if there are only two occupants inside.

    The cargo area at the very back of the Thar Roxx has grown in size and the backseats can be split folded to open up even more space.
    The cargo area at the very back of the Thar Roxx has grown in size and the backseats can be split folded to open up even more space.

    So while the cabin of the Thar Roxx has a fair share of upgrades and updates vis-à-vis Thar -especially in terms of space and comfort, it also retains a few of the follies of the existing three-door version.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx: Features

    Now here is where the Thar Roxx hits it out of the park. Mahindra has been extremely clever to understand its potential customer base, one that is still in awe of a premium infotainment screen, ventilated seats and – for some odd reason, sunroofs. So what does the carmaker do? Why plonk all of these inside the Thar Roxx and then some more.

    There are two 10.25-inch screen inside the Thar Roxx. The main infotainment screen standing on the dashboard has been updated and is powered by AndrenoX system.
    There are two 10.25-inch screen inside the Thar Roxx. The main infotainment screen standing on the dashboard has been updated and is powered by AndrenoX system.

    The infotainment screen in the middle has been updated and is powered now by the AdrenoX system which is at the core of screens inside several other Mahindra SUVs. There is wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay although during our test run, only the former worked. Company officials would clarify that the certification process for Apple CarPlay is under process and customer units will come with complete compatibility. At present though, even the wireless connection with Android phones was iffy with the system often losing connection without any warning or apparent reason. We have been there, done that and experienced this before, by the way. The infotainment screen itself is fairly easy to use and is responsive to touch while also being clear under direct light. Yes, even when putting out the feed from the surround-view cams that the Thar Roxx comes with.

    Look above and there is a panoramic sunroof as well. It is a crowd pleaser in the SUV space and Mahindra has obliged by giving it on the Thar Roxx as well. Just that the operation buttons could have had one-touch operation for both opening and closing the glass. Also, the sunroof-operating buttons often failed to respond to inputs – another glitch in the test units that Mahindra says will be fixed when customer units are shipped out.

    The panoramic sunroof inside the Thar Roxx is likely to be a major attraction for potential customers, despite all other positives that the SUV is seeking to underline in its resume.
    The panoramic sunroof inside the Thar Roxx is likely to be a major attraction for potential customers, despite all other positives that the SUV is seeking to underline in its resume.

    The feature list additionally includes a premium Harman Kardon sound system, an all-digital driver display (which can be brighter but isn’t), electronically-adjustable driver seat, steering-mounted controls, wireless charging pad, plenty of charging ports, automatic climate control, drive-mode selector and engine start-stop button, among others.

    The Thar Roxx gets a wireless charging pad as well as a high-powered Type-C charging points and conventional USB ports.
    The Thar Roxx gets a wireless charging pad as well as a high-powered Type-C charging points and conventional USB ports.

    Mahindra Thae Roxx: Drive

    The Thar Roxx, much like the Thar itself, has something for everyone when it comes to engine choices and transmission options. There is one 2.0-litre mStallion petrol motor under the hood that comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter unit. Unfortunately though, there is no 4x4 option on the petrol version of the Thar Roxx. The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel version of the SUV, however, comes in two state of tunes, two transmission choices and with either 4x4 or RWD (Rear-Wheel Drive) versions. Our test unit was the one with automatic transmission and RWD.

    Thar Roxx aims to retain its off-road credentials while now offering better on-road drive dynamics. While we did not test the former, the claim of being a comfortable ride within city limits and on highways is on point.
    Thar Roxx aims to retain its off-road credentials while now offering better on-road drive dynamics. While we did not test the former, the claim of being a comfortable ride within city limits and on highways is on point.

    Packing up to 171 bhp and 370 Nm of torque, the Thar Roxx is a power performer that feels very solid on the move despite its increased dimensions. Power build up isn’t the quickest but throttle inputs are responded to fairly well. And for an SUV of this proportion, this is not just passable but quite impressive too.

    Where the Roxx stands out from even its own smaller twin, however, is the level of refinement achieved in terms of the engine performance at cruising speeds and the re-jigged suspension unit. We absolutely abhorred the ride quality at moderate to high speeds on the Thar earlier but the updated suspension set up on the Thar Roxx manages to bring the body bobbing to manageable levels. Mahindra says the GLYDE platform on which the Roxx is based on is to be credited for this, allowing for a frame that is 18 per cent lighter than before and ‘advanced damper technology’ at play. What these effectively translate to is a much better ride quality for everyone inside. Do note though that this is in comparison to the Thar and not necessarily the best as far as mid-size SUVs are concerned.

    The Thar Roxx is a confident mover on highways with much improved dynamics over the Thar. A high drive position further helps its case.
    The Thar Roxx is a confident mover on highways with much improved dynamics over the Thar. A high drive position further helps its case.

    There are two drive modes available – Zip and Zoom, and three terrain modes on even the RWD version of RWD. While the difference between the first two in the former isn’t quite felt on the narrow Kochi stretches we drove on, the terrain modes are obviously good to have in this version of an SUV that is otherwise not trail rated. What is also a big highlight on the resume is the debut of Level 2 ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System which packs in 10 functions like Collision Warning System, Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx: Verdict

    If the popularity of Thar is anything to go by, the Thar Roxx has the potential to be an even bigger hit. But having driven the Thar Roxx, it is amply clear that Mahindra’s dogged determination to now offer this SUV to a larger audience has paid off. Not only is the Roxx bigger than Thar, it is also better – better in terms of rear-seat access and space, better in terms of feature list and better in terms of drivability.

    The Thar Roxx will continue to lock horns with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha, and there is every chance that it will continue outselling both of these models by a mile and a half. But what would be very interesting to see is if the Roxx poses danger to siblings like XUV700 and Scorpio-N as well, while mounting a credible challenge to dominant players in the mid-size SUV space like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder, among many others. Will the competitors be Roxxed?

    READ MORE

    Mahindra Thar ROXX News

    While the Mahindra Thar Roxx is a more practical iteration of the existing three-door Thar, it misses out on key features, such as keyless entry, a base 4x4 variant, and a convertible option.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx: This is what it misses out on
    31 Aug 2024
    Mahindra Thar Roxx borrows ADAS technology from its siblings like XUV700 and Scorpio-N. While ADAS promises more safety and convenience, the jury is still out on whether it is suitable on Indian roads.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L: Is this the most value for money variant?
    29 Aug 2024
    Mahindra Thar Roxx is larger than Thar in every possible manner which also translates into far more rear-seat space and more luggage area at the very back.
    Thinking of booking Mahindra Thar Roxx? Here are three negatives to take note of
    28 Aug 2024
    The lifestyle SUV segment is keen to see which of the two five-door off-road SUVs - Maruti Jimny and Mahindra Thar Roxx - become more popular among Indian enthusiasts.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Maruti Jimny comparison: Which SUV makes more sense for daily drives and long trips with family
    23 Aug 2024
    Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with a wide range of advanced technology-aided features focused on capable offroading.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV in mind? Key technology & technical highlights you must know
    22 Aug 2024
    View all
     Mahindra Thar ROXX News

    Mahindra Thar ROXX related Videos

    Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx SUV, the five-door version of the standard Thar, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impression: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?
    17 Aug 2024
    Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
    9 Jun 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
    Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
    16 Aug 2023
    View all
     
