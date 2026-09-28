2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 spotted at dealership with new display and fresh colours

Bajaj appears to be preparing another update for its Pulsar range, with the NS125 spotted in a refreshed avatar featuring a new instrument cluster and revised colour schemes. The motorcycle has reportedly reached dealerships, suggesting that its launch and the start of deliveries could be just around the corner.

The changes follow recent sightings of the Pulsar NS400Z with an updated display, indicating that Bajaj is working towards bringing newer features to more models across its portfolio.

New display for the NS125

The updated Pulsar NS125 has been spotted with a conventional LCD instrument cluster, replacing the negative LCD unit currently offered on the motorcycle. However, Bajaj could introduce a higher-spec variant featuring a TFT screen, similar to the one seen on its newer Pulsar models.

The TFT unit offers smartphone connectivity and Google Maps navigation mirroring, allowing riders to access directions through the motorcycle's display. Bajaj first introduced this technology on the Pulsar N160 SS variant before extending it to the top-spec versions of the Pulsar 125 and 150.

The updated N250 and NS200 have also been spotted testing with the newer display, suggesting that the feature could gradually become more widespread across the range.

Revised colours, same mechanical package

The latest images reveal three colour combinations for the NS125: black with red, black with neon green, and black with grey. These shades bring the motorcycle closer to the visual identity of Bajaj's recently updated Pulsar models.

No mechanical revisions are expected as part of this update. The NS125 is likely to retain its 124.45cc engine, which produces 12 hp and 11 Nm of torque.

For comparison, the updated Pulsar 125 uses a 124.38cc engine generating 11.8 hp and 10.8 Nm. The TVS Raider, which currently leads the sporty 125cc motorcycle segment in sales, gets a 124.8cc engine producing 11.38 hp and 11.2 Nm, rising to 11.75 Nm on versions equipped with ISG.

Launch and expected pricing

With the updated NS125 already appearing at dealerships, Bajaj could announce its arrival soon. The motorcycle currently carries a starting price of ₹99,622, although it remains unclear whether the new features and colour options will result in a price revision.

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