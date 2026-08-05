The compact SUV segment continues to be one of the most competitive spaces in the automotive market, and the 2026 Hyundai Creta remains a benchmark vehicle. Balancing premium styling, versatile powertrain options, and a tech-driven cabin, this 5-seater SUV is engineered to meet the demands of city commuting and long-distance highway travel alike.

Hyundai Creta Price and Variants

The 2026 Hyundai Creta offers an extensive lineup of 32 variants, spanning multiple engine, transmission, and special edition themes such as the Knight Edition, Summer Edition, and the premium King Edition.

The ex-showroom price for the Hyundai Creta starts at ₹10.91 lakh for the base variant and goes up to ₹20.11 lakh for the top-tier trims.

Price Structure by Key Trims

Variant Series Engine / Fuel Options Notable Highlights Price Range (Ex-Showroom) Creta E (Base) 1.5L Petrol / 1.5L Diesel 6 Airbags, manual AC, rear parking sensors ₹10.91 Lakhs – ₹12.53 Lakhs Creta EX & EX(O) 1.5L Petrol / 1.5L Diesel 8-inch touchscreen, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay ₹12.07 Lakhs – ₹13.66 Lakhs Creta S(O) 1.5L Petrol / 1.5L Diesel Panoramic sunroof, alloy wheels, drive modes ₹14.21 Lakhs – ₹17.30 Lakhs Creta SX Premium 1.5L Petrol / 1.5L Diesel 10.25-inch digital cluster, Surround View Monitor ₹16.34 Lakhs – ₹18.08 Lakhs Creta King Edition 1.5L Petrol / 1.5L Diesel Exclusive badging, premium seat piping, amber ambient lighting ₹17.28 Lakhs – ₹18.86 Lakhs Creta Top Trims (King Knight/N Line) 1.5L Turbo Petrol / 1.5L Diesel AT Level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats, 7-speed DCT / 6-speed AT Up to ₹20.11 Lakhs

Engine Options, Performance, and Mileage

To accommodate different driving habits, the 2026 Creta provides three distinct 4-cylinder engine configurations. The SUV utilises a Front-Wheel-Drive (FWD) layout across all setups.

1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol: Generates 113 bhp of power and 143.8 Nm of torque. It comes mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT/CVT). This engine is highly preferred for seamless city driving.

Generates 113 bhp of power and 143.8 Nm of torque. It comes mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT/CVT). This engine is highly preferred for seamless city driving. 1.5-litre Turbocharged Diesel: Pushes out 114 bhp and a robust 250 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, making it the ideal choice for high-mileage highway cruisers.

Pushes out 114 bhp and a robust 250 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, making it the ideal choice for high-mileage highway cruisers. 1.5-litre Turbocharged Petrol: Designed for performance enthusiasts, this engine delivers 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of torque, paired exclusively with a 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) with steering-mounted paddle shifters.

Fuel Efficiency and Mileage

The average claimed mileage for the vehicle ranges between 17.4 kmpl and 21.8 kmpl, varying based on the choice of powertrain, fuel type, and transmission configuration.

Safety Features and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Hyundai has established a strong safety foundation for the Creta by standardising crucial safety equipment across the entire range.

Standard Safety Net: Every variant of the Creta comes equipped with 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Every variant of the Creta comes equipped with 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Hyundai SmartSense (Level 2 ADAS): Available on higher-spec variants, this suite introduces radar and camera-based safety tech, including:

Available on higher-spec variants, this suite introduces radar and camera-based safety tech, including: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Avoidance

Blind-Spot Collision Warning & Blind-Spot View Monitor

Smart Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go functionality

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist

Interior Comfort, Technology, and Dimensions

The cabin of the Creta emphasises a spacious, tech-forward layout designed to enhance passenger convenience during prolonged journeys.

Key Comfort Features: Depending on the selected trim, buyers gain access to a dual-zone automatic temperature control system, front ventilated seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display seamlessly integrated with a matching 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a premium 8-speaker audio system, wireless smartphone charging, and a smart panoramic sunroof.

Physical Dimensions and Capacities

Length: 4,330 mm

4,330 mm Width: 1,790 mm

1,790 mm Height: 1,635 mm

1,635 mm Wheelbase: 2,610 mm

2,610 mm Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 Litres

50 Litres Seating Configuration: 5 Persons

Industry Competitors and Alternatives

The mid-size compact SUV segment features several strong alternatives. When researching the 2026 Creta, buyers frequently compare it against the following models:

Kia Seltos: Shares similar powertrain options but features a slightly distinct design philosophy and variant structure.

Shares similar powertrain options but features a slightly distinct design philosophy and variant structure. Volkswagen Taigun / Skoda Kushaq: Positioned toward buyers prioritising European ride dynamics and turbocharged petrol performance.

Positioned toward buyers prioritising European ride dynamics and turbocharged petrol performance. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara / Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Focused heavily on strong hybrid technology and high fuel efficiency metrics.

With its diverse mix of transmission types, competitive entry-level pricing, and a reputable track record for resale value and maintenance reliability, the 2026 Hyundai Creta remains a top consideration in its automotive segment.