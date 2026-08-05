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HYUNDAI Creta

₹10.91 - 20.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
4.3
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The compact SUV segment continues to be one of the most competitive spaces in the automotive market, and the 2026 Hyundai Creta remains a benchmark vehicle. Balancing premium styling, versatile powertrain options, and a tech-driven cabin, this 5-seater SUV is engineered to meet the demands of city commuting and long-distance highway travel alike.

Hyundai Creta Price and Variants

The 2026 Hyundai Creta offers an extensive lineup of 32 variants, spanning multiple engine, transmission, and special edition themes such as the Knight Edition, Summer Edition, and the premium King Edition.

The ex-showroom price for the Hyundai Creta starts at 10.91 lakh for the base variant and goes up to 20.11 lakh for the top-tier trims.

Price Structure by Key Trims

Variant SeriesEngine / Fuel OptionsNotable HighlightsPrice Range (Ex-Showroom)
Creta E (Base)1.5L Petrol / 1.5L Diesel6 Airbags, manual AC, rear parking sensors 10.91 Lakhs – 12.53 Lakhs
Creta EX & EX(O)1.5L Petrol / 1.5L Diesel8-inch touchscreen, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay 12.07 Lakhs – 13.66 Lakhs
Creta S(O)1.5L Petrol / 1.5L DieselPanoramic sunroof, alloy wheels, drive modes 14.21 Lakhs – 17.30 Lakhs
Creta SX Premium1.5L Petrol / 1.5L Diesel10.25-inch digital cluster, Surround View Monitor 16.34 Lakhs – 18.08 Lakhs
Creta King Edition1.5L Petrol / 1.5L DieselExclusive badging, premium seat piping, amber ambient lighting 17.28 Lakhs – 18.86 Lakhs
Creta Top Trims (King Knight/N Line)1.5L Turbo Petrol / 1.5L Diesel ATLevel 2 ADAS, ventilated seats, 7-speed DCT / 6-speed ATUp to 20.11 Lakhs

Engine Options, Performance, and Mileage

To accommodate different driving habits, the 2026 Creta provides three distinct 4-cylinder engine configurations. The SUV utilises a Front-Wheel-Drive (FWD) layout across all setups.

  • 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol: Generates 113 bhp of power and 143.8 Nm of torque. It comes mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT/CVT). This engine is highly preferred for seamless city driving.
  • 1.5-litre Turbocharged Diesel: Pushes out 114 bhp and a robust 250 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, making it the ideal choice for high-mileage highway cruisers.
  • 1.5-litre Turbocharged Petrol: Designed for performance enthusiasts, this engine delivers 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of torque, paired exclusively with a 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) with steering-mounted paddle shifters.

Fuel Efficiency and Mileage

The average claimed mileage for the vehicle ranges between 17.4 kmpl and 21.8 kmpl, varying based on the choice of powertrain, fuel type, and transmission configuration.

Safety Features and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Hyundai has established a strong safety foundation for the Creta by standardising crucial safety equipment across the entire range.

  • Standard Safety Net: Every variant of the Creta comes equipped with 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
  • Hyundai SmartSense (Level 2 ADAS): Available on higher-spec variants, this suite introduces radar and camera-based safety tech, including:
  • Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
  • Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Avoidance
  • Blind-Spot Collision Warning & Blind-Spot View Monitor
  • Smart Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go functionality
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist

Interior Comfort, Technology, and Dimensions

The cabin of the Creta emphasises a spacious, tech-forward layout designed to enhance passenger convenience during prolonged journeys.

Key Comfort Features: Depending on the selected trim, buyers gain access to a dual-zone automatic temperature control system, front ventilated seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display seamlessly integrated with a matching 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a premium 8-speaker audio system, wireless smartphone charging, and a smart panoramic sunroof.

Physical Dimensions and Capacities

  • Length: 4,330 mm
  • Width: 1,790 mm
  • Height: 1,635 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,610 mm
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 Litres
  • Seating Configuration: 5 Persons

Industry Competitors and Alternatives

The mid-size compact SUV segment features several strong alternatives. When researching the 2026 Creta, buyers frequently compare it against the following models:

  • Kia Seltos: Shares similar powertrain options but features a slightly distinct design philosophy and variant structure.
  • Volkswagen Taigun / Skoda Kushaq: Positioned toward buyers prioritising European ride dynamics and turbocharged petrol performance.
  • Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara / Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Focused heavily on strong hybrid technology and high fuel efficiency metrics.

With its diverse mix of transmission types, competitive entry-level pricing, and a reputable track record for resale value and maintenance reliability, the 2026 Hyundai Creta remains a top consideration in its automotive segment.

Hyundai Creta Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1482 - 1497 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    17.4-21.8 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    113 - 158 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    433 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    144 - 253 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Creta SpecsView specs icon

Hyundai Creta Videos

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Hyundai Creta Variants

Hyundai Creta price starts at ₹ 10.91 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 20.11 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Creta comes in 32 variants. Hyundai Creta's top variant is King Knight Edition 1.5 Diesel AT.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
Diesel
Automatic
Manual
32 Variants Available
Creta E 1.5 Petrol
₹10.91 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Creta EX 1.5 Petrol
₹12.07 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Creta EX 1.5 Diesel
₹12.53 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hyundai Creta Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Aug 2026
Hyundai offers up to Rs 1 lakh savings on select models until August 31, including Creta and Verna.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Jul 2026
Mahindra & Mahindra reported strong profits and revenue growth, unlike Hyundai's decline in both metrics.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Jul 2026
Nissan Tekton, a new mid-size SUV in India, competes with Hyundai Creta; EMI details compared.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Jul 2026
In July 2026, major car brands in India, including Honda, Renault, Hyundai, Citroen, and Jeep, offer significant discounts and incentives on various models, with savings up to ₹4 lakh, valid until July 31.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
Hyundai sold 51,335 units in June 2026 despite production setbacks due to a supplier fire incident.Read Full Story

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Hyundai Creta comparison with similar Cars

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Hyundai Creta
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Hyundai Creta Expert Review

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
4
Performance
4.5
Safety
4
Design
4
Feature
4
Comfort

Pros

All-new Matte Grey shadeManual gearbox with turbo petrol engineAddition of dashcam

Cons

Visual updates are mostly cosmetic in naturePricier alternative to comparable Creta models

Hyundai Creta has been the alpha wolf in the herd of mid-size SUV space that has grown by leaps and bounds in terms of options in the past several years. Launched way back in 2015, there are over a million units of the Hyundai Creta on Indian roads. And thousands more being added each month. The model promises a whole lot but what it cannot claim to be is uncommon. So how can someone stand out from the crowd while still enjoying everything else that the Creta offers? Why, the Creta N Line of course.

Creta is the third model from Hyundai to have an N Line avatar, after i20 N Line and Venue N Line. N Line versions of both i20 and Venue form only a small portion of their overall and respective sales. The company says that over the three years since i20 N Line was launched, it has sold around 22,000 units of both N Line models combined. But it also adds that N Line models were never meant to be volume drivers, more to satiate the need to stand out of a select group of customers. And that group is likely to grow with the Creta N Line. Or at least that is what the Koreans expect.

So what does the Hyundai Creta N Line bring to the Indian market and for the Indian customer? Does it make sense over its own (comparatively) less-flashier twin? And are the updates purely cosmetic that can be fitted just as well in the after-market arena? These are just some of the many questions we sought to finds answers to during our day out with the SUV.

Here is Hyundai Creta N Line first-drive review:

 

Also watch: Hyundai Creta N Line review: Dressed to thrill?

For the uninitiated, the N Line range of Hyundai models offer cosmetic updates on the outside body, cabin and some minor tweaks to suspension and steering setup. The Hyundai N Line models are different from Hyundai N cars which are focused primarily on significantly enhancing the performance capabilities. Hyundai N models are developed mainly for track-related driving, targeting authentic speed enthusiasts, and get major specifications' updates.

While there is no Hyundai N model in India at present, Creta N Line is promising to offer the stand out highlights in its own right.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Design updates

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The Hyundai Creta N Line retains most of the overall proportions, design and visual aesthetics of the 2024 Creta launched earlier this year. The differences may not be immediately obvious but also do not require a very close inspection. For starters, the Creta N Line comes with three single and three dual-tone options. In the range of single-tone colour options, a Matte grey shade is not just new to Creta but to Hyundai's India range at large.

N Line also brings Red strip accents all around the outer body of the Creta model which immediately underlines that this is not the ‘conventional’ Hyundai mid-size SUV. Now there is nothing radical about the accents and these can be easily added from an after-market shop as well. But either way - factory fitted or custom added, do add a touch of sporty visual appeal. Additionally, the Red shade finds its way on the brake calipers as well. Then there are minor updates to the front lip and bumper, and a dual-tip muffler at the back. The exhaust notes, however, are not as pronounced as on the Venue N Line and this is a downer for sure.

A look at the Creta N Line (left) standing next to the non N Line version of the latest Creta. Notice the changes on the bumper, front lip and the minor Red accents towards the bottom of the face on the N Line model.
A look at the Creta N Line (left) standing next to the non N Line version of the latest Creta. Notice the changes on the bumper, front lip and the minor Red accents towards the bottom of the face on the N Line model.

The biggest - and possibly best - update on the Creta N Line is that it stands on 18-inch wheels which elevates (no pun intended) its visual outlook from outside and ride position for the driver in the cabin. The diamond-cut alloys are striking and continue to go well with the overall design language of the vehicle. And if all of these updates are not enough, Hyundai has plonked a plethora of ‘N Line’ and ‘N’ badges everywhere - bumper, over the front wheel arch, on alloy hub and at the back.

The very prominent Red accents all around the Creta N Line go well with certain body shades of the vehicle and a bit too flashy with other colours. The preference would largely depend on individual tastes.
The very prominent Red accents all around the Creta N Line go well with certain body shades of the vehicle and a bit too flashy with other colours. The preference would largely depend on individual tastes.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Cabin changes

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The emphasis on the Red colour permeates to within the cabin of the Creta N Line as well. Now there may not be any feature additions - except for a dual dashcam on the upper variant, on the lines of what is on the Exter - or space improvements over the non N-Line version of the model but the idea is to offer a visual differentiation here as well.

A closer look at all the Red accent additions in the cabin of Hyundai Creta N Line. A flat-bottomed steering wheel would have increased the sporty quotient of the cabin that the model is seeking to offer.
A closer look at all the Red accent additions in the cabin of Hyundai Creta N Line. A flat-bottomed steering wheel would have increased the sporty quotient of the cabin that the model is seeking to offer.

There is a dash line in Red on the dashboard which stretches over the left-most air-conditioning vent, a prominent Red border around the entire stretch of the curved and connected infotainment and driver display screens, Red stitching on the gear knob, steering and seats, and even the piping on all seats is done in the same colour.

Once again, Hyundai has plonked the 'N Line' and ‘N’ symbols on every open space available - top of gear knob, bottom of the steering wheel, on the seats, floor mats and even the head cushions on the rear seats.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Drive dynamics

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Hyundai claims Creta N Line DCT can fire from o to 100 kmph in 8,.9 seconds.
Hyundai claims Creta N Line DCT can fire from o to 100 kmph in 8,.9 seconds.

The Creta N Line comes only with one engine options but two transmission choices across the N8 and N10 variants. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor introduced on the Creta in January is carried forward to the N Line but the most significant update here is that it is now also paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, apart from the DCT. Remember, the Creta on its own does not offer a manual gearbox with the turbo petrol motor option.

On the move, the Creta N Line feels lighter on its feet even though the power output (158 bhp) and torque (253 Nm) figures are identical to what the regular Creta offers with this engine. Company officials say that the suspension set up has been marginally updated but the difference is hardly evident. What is, however, is the steering that is lighter and therefore more fun when navigating through busy city intersections.

On the flipside, there is no roar or grunt from the exhaust and enthusiasts would find the miss rather appalling. This more so because the Venue N Line does offer some aural excitement when pushing the pedal to the metal.

Hyundai states that the Creta N Line fuel efficiency figures are at 18.4 kmpl for the DCT version while it is at 18 kmpl for the one with the manual gearbox.
Hyundai states that the Creta N Line fuel efficiency figures are at 18.4 kmpl for the DCT version while it is at 18 kmpl for the one with the manual gearbox.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Verdict

expand

The Creta is a great proposition for most buyers in the mid-size SUV space but does the Creta N Line go well above and beyond? Not really. While it may be a safe assumption that this N Line will sell better than all other N Line models in the Indian market, the number is unlikely to be a significant portion of overall Creta sales figures.

Offered in N8 and N10 variants which both come with manual and automatic gearbox, the Creta N Line is tailormade for those who have finalised their decision to buy a Creta but now want their car to stand out from other Creta units on the road. For others, especially those who may not much care for the optics and others who are on a budget, the ‘conventional’ Creta ought to more than just suffice.

Hyundai Creta Images

Hyundai Creta Image 1
Hyundai Creta Image 2
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Hyundai Creta Image 6

Hyundai Creta Colours

Hyundai Creta is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Titan Grey
Atlas White
Ranger Khaki
Abyss Black Pearl
Fiery Red
Titan grey

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Hyundai Creta User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.2Safety
4.4Design
4.4Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Hyundai Creta User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Hyundai Creta impresses with its comfort, spacious interiors, and extensive features. However, concerns about engine performance and safety ratings persist among users.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconComfortable and spacious for families
  • check circle iconExtensive feature set including ADAS
  • check circle iconGood mileage, especially for diesel variants
  • check circle iconStylish design and road presence
  • check circle iconLow maintenance costs and reliable service

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconAverage engine performance in petrol variants
  • warning icon3-star safety rating raises concerns
  • warning iconSoft suspension affects handling on highways
  • warning iconBuild quality and material concerns noted
  • warning iconInconsistent real-world mileage

User Reviews

Decent Mileage with Comfortable Suspension
I have been driving the Hyundai Creta for quite some time, and my experience has been excellent. The SUV offers a stylish design, a premium interior, and a comfortable driving experience. The engine performance is smooth, and it handles both city roads and highways very well. The cabin is spacious and packed with modern features, making every journey enjoyable. The mileage is decent, and the suspension ensures a comfortable ride even on rough roads. Hyundai’s service network is reliable, and maintenance costs are reasonable. Overall, the Creta is a great choice for families looking for a feature-rich and dependable SUV.
By: Suryakant (Jun 8, 2026)
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An Amazing Creta Driving Experience
Everything is perfect—luxurious, high-tech, and offering one of the best driving experiences. It is very comfortable and relaxing to drive
By: Manoj Kumar Bhagat (Jan 26, 2026)
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Top-tier features at a competitive price
Compared to rivals, the Creta gives you so much more kit for the money. ADAS, 360 cam, dual-zone climate... it's a long list. Diesel performance is very refined. Only thing is, the cost of top-end variant is getting close to the next segment.
By: Karanveer S. (Dec 22, 2025)
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A Head-Turner in the City
The new look is so bold and striking. My friends are impressed. The ride quality is plush, and the cabin feels airy thanks to the panoramic roof. The engine is responsive. Service network is extensive, which is a major advantage.
By: Akash Jain (Dec 22, 2025)
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A True All-Rounder
This car performs well in every single aspect. Engine is smooth, comfortable ride, safe with 6 airbags, packed with features, and a standout design. The overall ownership experience is smooth. No major issues or unexpected expenses.
By: Rohit Singh (Dec 22, 2025)
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Hyundai Creta Related News

Nissan Tekton is the latest entrant in the Indian SUV market, where it competes with rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, etc.
Nissan Tekton vs Hyundai Creta: Base and top variants' EMI comparison
15 Jul 2026
Hyundai Creta Electric is offered with two battery packs.
Hyundai Creta Electric gets Battery-as-a-Service option, prices now start at 10.99 lakh
3 Jul 2026
The Hyundai Creta SX Premium could emerge as the sweet spot in the SUV’s lineup for buyers prioritising value and features.
If I were buying the Hyundai Creta, this is the variant I would pick
23 Jun 2026
The new Creta will continue with the existing engine options. There is a possibility that a hybrid powertrain join the lineup.
Next-gen Hyundai Creta spied with new LED tail lamps
12 Jun 2026
The next-generation Hyundai Creta test mule reveals new styling cues and is expected to arrive in India in 2027.
New-gen Hyundai Creta spied again: To borrow this feature from Kia Seltos
3 Jun 2026
View all
 Hyundai Creta Related News
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Hyundai Creta Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power113-158 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque144-253 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage21.8 kmpl
Engine1482-1497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
SunroofYes
View all Creta specs and features

Hyundai Creta Mileage

Hyundai Creta in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Creta's petrol variant is 17.4 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai Creta E 1.5 Petrol comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
E 1.5 Petrol
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
17.4 kmpl

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