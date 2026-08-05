Hyundai Creta Key Specs
- Engine1482 - 1497 cc
- Mileage17.4-21.8 kmpl
- Power113 - 158 bhp
- FuelPetrol | Diesel
- Boot Space433 litres
- Max Torque144 - 253 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The compact SUV segment continues to be one of the most competitive spaces in the automotive market, and the 2026 Hyundai Creta remains a benchmark vehicle. Balancing premium styling, versatile powertrain options, and a tech-driven cabin, this 5-seater SUV is engineered to meet the demands of city commuting and long-distance highway travel alike.
The 2026 Hyundai Creta offers an extensive lineup of 32 variants, spanning multiple engine, transmission, and special edition themes such as the Knight Edition, Summer Edition, and the premium King Edition.
The ex-showroom price for the Hyundai Creta starts at ₹10.91 lakh for the base variant and goes up to ₹20.11 lakh for the top-tier trims.
Variant Series Engine / Fuel Options Notable Highlights Price Range (Ex-Showroom) Creta E (Base) 1.5L Petrol / 1.5L Diesel 6 Airbags, manual AC, rear parking sensors ₹10.91 Lakhs – ₹12.53 Lakhs Creta EX & EX(O) 1.5L Petrol / 1.5L Diesel 8-inch touchscreen, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay ₹12.07 Lakhs – ₹13.66 Lakhs Creta S(O) 1.5L Petrol / 1.5L Diesel Panoramic sunroof, alloy wheels, drive modes ₹14.21 Lakhs – ₹17.30 Lakhs Creta SX Premium 1.5L Petrol / 1.5L Diesel 10.25-inch digital cluster, Surround View Monitor ₹16.34 Lakhs – ₹18.08 Lakhs Creta King Edition 1.5L Petrol / 1.5L Diesel Exclusive badging, premium seat piping, amber ambient lighting ₹17.28 Lakhs – ₹18.86 Lakhs Creta Top Trims (King Knight/N Line) 1.5L Turbo Petrol / 1.5L Diesel AT Level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats, 7-speed DCT / 6-speed AT Up to ₹20.11 Lakhs
To accommodate different driving habits, the 2026 Creta provides three distinct 4-cylinder engine configurations. The SUV utilises a Front-Wheel-Drive (FWD) layout across all setups.
The average claimed mileage for the vehicle ranges between 17.4 kmpl and 21.8 kmpl, varying based on the choice of powertrain, fuel type, and transmission configuration.
Hyundai has established a strong safety foundation for the Creta by standardising crucial safety equipment across the entire range.
The cabin of the Creta emphasises a spacious, tech-forward layout designed to enhance passenger convenience during prolonged journeys.
Key Comfort Features: Depending on the selected trim, buyers gain access to a dual-zone automatic temperature control system, front ventilated seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display seamlessly integrated with a matching 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a premium 8-speaker audio system, wireless smartphone charging, and a smart panoramic sunroof.
The mid-size compact SUV segment features several strong alternatives. When researching the 2026 Creta, buyers frequently compare it against the following models:
With its diverse mix of transmission types, competitive entry-level pricing, and a reputable track record for resale value and maintenance reliability, the 2026 Hyundai Creta remains a top consideration in its automotive segment.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Hyundai Creta
|Rs. 10.91 LakhsOnwards
|114 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|433 litres
|4300 mm
|1790 mm
|1635 mm
|5.3 metres
|Mahindra Marazzo
|Rs. 14.06 LakhsOnwards
|121 bhp
|300 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|2
|-
|190 liters
|4585 mm
|1866 mm
|1774 mm
|5.25
|CretaVSMarazzo
|MG Hector Plus
|Rs. 17.49 LakhsOnwards
|141 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|587 litres
|4699 mm
|1835 mm
|1760 mm
|-
|CretaVSHector Plus
|Mahindra Scorpio
|Rs. 13 LakhsOnwards
|130 bhp
|300 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|2
|-
|-
|4456 mm
|1820 mm
|1995 mm
|5.4 metres
|CretaVSScorpio
|Force Motors Gurkha
|Rs. 16.75 LakhsOnwards
|-
|138 bhp
|320 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|2
|233 mm
|-
|4390 mm
|1865 mm
|2095 mm
|6.3 metres
|CretaVSGurkha
|Kia Carens Clavis
|Rs. 11.21 LakhsOnwards
|158 bhp
|253 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|MUV
|6
|-
|-
|4550 mm
|1800 mm
|1708 mm
|-
|CretaVSCarens Clavis
Hyundai Creta has been the alpha wolf in the herd of mid-size SUV space that has grown by leaps and bounds in terms of options in the past several years. Launched way back in 2015, there are over a million units of the Hyundai Creta on Indian roads. And thousands more being added each month. The model promises a whole lot but what it cannot claim to be is uncommon. So how can someone stand out from the crowd while still enjoying everything else that the Creta offers? Why, the Creta N Line of course.
Creta is the third model from Hyundai to have an N Line avatar, after i20 N Line and Venue N Line. N Line versions of both i20 and Venue form only a small portion of their overall and respective sales. The company says that over the three years since i20 N Line was launched, it has sold around 22,000 units of both N Line models combined. But it also adds that N Line models were never meant to be volume drivers, more to satiate the need to stand out of a select group of customers. And that group is likely to grow with the Creta N Line. Or at least that is what the Koreans expect.
So what does the Hyundai Creta N Line bring to the Indian market and for the Indian customer? Does it make sense over its own (comparatively) less-flashier twin? And are the updates purely cosmetic that can be fitted just as well in the after-market arena? These are just some of the many questions we sought to finds answers to during our day out with the SUV.
For the uninitiated, the N Line range of Hyundai models offer cosmetic updates on the outside body, cabin and some minor tweaks to suspension and steering setup. The Hyundai N Line models are different from Hyundai N cars which are focused primarily on significantly enhancing the performance capabilities. Hyundai N models are developed mainly for track-related driving, targeting authentic speed enthusiasts, and get major specifications' updates.
While there is no Hyundai N model in India at present, Creta N Line is promising to offer the stand out highlights in its own right.
The Hyundai Creta N Line retains most of the overall proportions, design and visual aesthetics of the 2024 Creta launched earlier this year. The differences may not be immediately obvious but also do not require a very close inspection. For starters, the Creta N Line comes with three single and three dual-tone options. In the range of single-tone colour options, a Matte grey shade is not just new to Creta but to Hyundai's India range at large.
N Line also brings Red strip accents all around the outer body of the Creta model which immediately underlines that this is not the ‘conventional’ Hyundai mid-size SUV. Now there is nothing radical about the accents and these can be easily added from an after-market shop as well. But either way - factory fitted or custom added, do add a touch of sporty visual appeal. Additionally, the Red shade finds its way on the brake calipers as well. Then there are minor updates to the front lip and bumper, and a dual-tip muffler at the back. The exhaust notes, however, are not as pronounced as on the Venue N Line and this is a downer for sure.
The biggest - and possibly best - update on the Creta N Line is that it stands on 18-inch wheels which elevates (no pun intended) its visual outlook from outside and ride position for the driver in the cabin. The diamond-cut alloys are striking and continue to go well with the overall design language of the vehicle. And if all of these updates are not enough, Hyundai has plonked a plethora of ‘N Line’ and ‘N’ badges everywhere - bumper, over the front wheel arch, on alloy hub and at the back.
The emphasis on the Red colour permeates to within the cabin of the Creta N Line as well. Now there may not be any feature additions - except for a dual dashcam on the upper variant, on the lines of what is on the Exter - or space improvements over the non N-Line version of the model but the idea is to offer a visual differentiation here as well.
There is a dash line in Red on the dashboard which stretches over the left-most air-conditioning vent, a prominent Red border around the entire stretch of the curved and connected infotainment and driver display screens, Red stitching on the gear knob, steering and seats, and even the piping on all seats is done in the same colour.
Once again, Hyundai has plonked the 'N Line' and ‘N’ symbols on every open space available - top of gear knob, bottom of the steering wheel, on the seats, floor mats and even the head cushions on the rear seats.
The Creta N Line comes only with one engine options but two transmission choices across the N8 and N10 variants. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor introduced on the Creta in January is carried forward to the N Line but the most significant update here is that it is now also paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, apart from the DCT. Remember, the Creta on its own does not offer a manual gearbox with the turbo petrol motor option.
On the move, the Creta N Line feels lighter on its feet even though the power output (158 bhp) and torque (253 Nm) figures are identical to what the regular Creta offers with this engine. Company officials say that the suspension set up has been marginally updated but the difference is hardly evident. What is, however, is the steering that is lighter and therefore more fun when navigating through busy city intersections.
On the flipside, there is no roar or grunt from the exhaust and enthusiasts would find the miss rather appalling. This more so because the Venue N Line does offer some aural excitement when pushing the pedal to the metal.
The Creta is a great proposition for most buyers in the mid-size SUV space but does the Creta N Line go well above and beyond? Not really. While it may be a safe assumption that this N Line will sell better than all other N Line models in the Indian market, the number is unlikely to be a significant portion of overall Creta sales figures.
Offered in N8 and N10 variants which both come with manual and automatic gearbox, the Creta N Line is tailormade for those who have finalised their decision to buy a Creta but now want their car to stand out from other Creta units on the road. For others, especially those who may not much care for the optics and others who are on a budget, the ‘conventional’ Creta ought to more than just suffice.
Hyundai Creta is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Hyundai Creta impresses with its comfort, spacious interiors, and extensive features. However, concerns about engine performance and safety ratings persist among users.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|113-158 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|144-253 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Mileage
|21.8 kmpl
|Engine
|1482-1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
|Sunroof
|Yes
Hyundai Creta in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Creta's petrol variant is 17.4 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai Creta E 1.5 Petrol comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.
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