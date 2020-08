Hyundai Creta has been a force to reckon with in the compact SUV segment since it was first launched in 2015. The car has managed to get accolades galore courtesy its good styling cues, comfortable cabin and capable drive. In recent times, it began to face immense competition from rivals and the 2020 Creta promises to fend off challenges with renewed vigour. It gets big styling changes all around, a more premium cabin and additions of several features. The engines under the hood have been updated and are now BS 6 compliant.