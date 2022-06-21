Home > New Cars > Hyundai > Creta > Hyundai Creta On Road Price in Pune

Hyundai Creta On Road Price in Delhi

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta Price List, Specifications and Features

E 1.5 Petrol

1497 cc | 113 bhp |

₹ 11.96 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
1,016,000
RTO
124,470
Insurance
55,295
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
1,196,265
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹18,645
Calculate EMI
Check latest offers
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
190
Length
4300
Wheelbase
2610
Height
1635
Width
1790
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
No
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Engine Type
1.5 l MPi Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
850
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Bootspace
433
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
50
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
No
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Greige
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Hyundai Creta FAQ's

The Hyundai Creta E 1.5 Petrol is priced on the road at Rs 1,196,265 in Delhi.

The RTO Charges for the Hyundai Creta E 1.5 Petrol in Delhi is Rs 124,470.

The Hyundai Creta E 1.5 Petrol's insurance charges in Delhi are Rs 55,295.

The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Hyundai Creta base variant in Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,016,000, RTO - Rs. 124,470, Insurance - Rs. 55,295, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Hyundai Creta in Delhi is Rs. 1,196,265.

The top model of the Hyundai Creta is the Hyundai Creta SX (O) 1.4 Turbo 7 DCT, with an on-road price of Rs. 2,090,076 in Delhi.

The on-road price of the top variant of Hyundai Creta is Rs. 2,090,076. Hyundai Creta is offered in 17.0 variants - the base model is Hyundai Creta E 1.5 Petrol and the top variant is Hyundai Creta SX (O) 1.4 Turbo 7 DCT which comes at a price tag of Rs. 2,090,076.

The on-road price of Hyundai Creta in Delhi starts at Rs. 1,196,265 and goes upto Rs. 2,090,076. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.

EMI for the base variant of the Hyundai Creta in Delhi will be Rs. 18,645. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5 year loan term.

EMI for the base variant of the Hyundai Creta in Delhi will be Rs. 18,645. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

Hyundai Creta
Expert Review

4.5 out of 5
Hyundai Creta has been a power player for the Korenan car maker for quite some time now and has a solid diesel engine at its core which offers a sporty drive. The petrol engine is no slacker either while the updated looks and feature-loaded cabin make it a strong force. Three adults in the backseat may not be entirely comfortable on long journeys while a premium price may mean it isn't for everyone.

Locate Hyundai Dealers in Delhi

See All
   

Garve Hyundai

mapicon
136/ 1 A/ 6, Mumbai - Pune Highway,wakad,pimpri-chinchwad,pune, Pune, Maharashtra 411057
View More
phoneicon
+91 - 7558640727
   

Mira Hyundai

mapicon
K.j. Tower, S. No. 113/3,opp. Rmd Sinhgad Institute,mumbai - Banglore Bypass,warje,pune, Pune, Maharashtra 411058
View More
phoneicon
+91 - 18002090230
   

Sanjay Hyundai

mapicon
Survey No 232/2, Pune Nashik Road,bhosari-pimpri Chinchwad,pune,, Pune, Maharashtra 411039
View More
phoneicon
+91 - 9595572163
   

Kothari Hyundai Tilak Road

mapicon
Survey No.45, 1b/a Shankar Sheth Road,near To Kumar Pacific Mall,gultekadi,pune,pune, Pune, Maharashtra 411037
View More
phoneicon
+91 - 9309544331

